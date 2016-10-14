Election year quilt in Mooresville show features voting theme

The Mooresville Centerpiece Quilt Guild will present their quilt show, “Handmade in America” with more than 200 quilted items including quilts that will be judged.
A boutique with many handmade items available for purchase, chance baskets and vendors add to the fun of attending the show. The donation quilt in beautiful batiks was made by members this year using Edyta Sitars’ pattern.
A historical display titled, “They Couldn’t Vote, They Got The Vote, You Should Vote,” is being presented in this election year.
Red, white and blue blocks named after famous women were made and added to the display along with pictures of great grandmothers, grandmothers and mothers who were affected by the right to vote.
A display of antique sewing machines, sewing items and antique quilts will also be shown. There will be demonstrations Friday and Saturday.
Hand quilting continues throughout the show.
Want to go?
The “Handmade in America” quilt show will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 28 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Talbert Recreation Center, 210 Talbert Pointe Drive, Mooresville.
There is a $5 admission fee.
