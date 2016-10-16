Briefly: News in Lake Norman, Oct. 19, 2016

Mooresville
Tickets to go on sale: You can pre-order your tickets for the BSA Troop 166 18th Annual Port A Pit Chicken BBQ from a Scout or pick them up 7-8 p.m. Oct. 24 and Nov. 7 at the Scout Hut near Broad Street and McLelland Aveune. The cost is $10 per plate of a chicken half, baked beans, slaw, bread and drink. You get a free dessert for a donation of canned goods. The barbecue will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 249 W. McLelland Ave.
Mecklenburg County
Referendum set: The Mecklenburg County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be Nov. 1.
Nelson McCaskill, Mecklenburg County extension director, said two polling places have been established:
▪ North Mecklenburg Office of N.C. Farm Bureau, 9735 Caldwell Commons Circle, Suite 102, Cornelius.
▪ County Extension Office, 1418 Armory Drive, Charlotte.
McCaskill said the referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. Details: 704-336-2082.
Cornelius
Road study: The town and N.C. Department of Transportation are conducting a study of the Torrence Chapel Road/West Catawba Avenue intersection to evaluate alternatives and potential improvements to congestion management.
WSP|Parsons Brinckerhoff developed alternatives to be considered. Brinckerhoff will host an open house to discuss the preferred alternative 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Town Hall Assembly Room, 21445 Catawba Ave. The public is encouraged to attend.
PARC: The town is accepting applications for its Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture (PARC) Commission. This advisory board assists the PARC Director and Town Board with issues related to recreational activities and facilities provided by the Town. PARC Commission members are appointed by the Cornelius Town Board of Commissioners for three-year terms. Meetings are open to the public and are held 5:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at Town Hall. Applicants must be a resident or property owner in Cornelius. Applications are available online at www.cornelius.org. Application deadline is Nov. 15.
