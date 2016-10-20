Now’s the time to look for your great pumpkin

1:25 Having fun to build, and strengthen, relationships Pause

1:44 Kid's Festival in Davidson

0:53 Hough High student starts no makeup week to encourage self-love among peers

0:48 Billy Wilson Discusses Lakefront Vegetation Destruction

2:32 How Charlotte investigators tracked 31 looters and vandals

0:51 Early voting begins in North Carolina

0:48 Little brown dog found after Matthew flooding

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

0:39 One dead in north Charlotte shooting

1:26 Canada to America: You're great