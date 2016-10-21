Happening nearby: Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Mooresville

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Art
Artoberfest Judged Art Show & Competition:
Free to the public. Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville. 704-663-6661. www.magart.org. 12-4 p.m. Oct. 26. 12-4 p.m. Oct. 27. 12-4 p.m. Oct. 28. 12-4 p.m. Oct. 29. 12-4 p.m. Nov. 1.
Lakeside Artists Studio Tour:
The tour is open to the public, and there is no charge for the event. It’s an opportunity for the public to see local artists’ working environment and chat with them about their process. All studios are located on the Brawley peninsula, starting near the entrance to The Point, and banners and signs will be posted leading to participating locations. Information about the artists and locations is available at www.lknstudios.com. $8 and up. Lakeside Artists Studio Tour, Brawley School Road, Mooresville. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 28. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 29. Noon-4 pm. Oct. 30.
‘From This Day Forward Screening’:
With her own wedding just around the corner, filmmaker Sharon Shattuck returns home to examine the mystery at the heart of her upbringing: How her transgender father Trisha and her straight-identified mother Marcia stayed together against all odds. $9.25 general admission; $5.50 students, plus tax. The Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216 Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. 704-619-0429. warehousepac.com. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 28. 2:30-4 p.m. Oct. 30.
Music
D9 2nd Annual Hallowversary:
Halloween bash. Live music, 13 speciality Halloween beers, food trucks, costume contests and a new taproom. Free admission. D9 Brewing, 11138 Treynorth Drive, Cornelius. 704-457-9368. www.d9brewing.com. 5-7 p.m., 7-10 p.m. Oct. 29.
The Jim Hurst Trio in concert:
The Jim Hurst Trio performs original and traditional songs grounded in Bluegrass, Country and Acoustic roots traditions. Event includes a wine and cheese reception. www.welcomestpat.org/solas-leighis-concerts/ or call 704-663-5659. At the door: $15 adults, $10 students/seniors. Cash or personal check only. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville. 704-663-5659. www.welcomestpat.org. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 30.
Seniors
Halloween dance:
Come enjoy fellowship, make new friends, and enjoy delicious food. Wear a costume if you want. Please bring your favorite food dish to share with serving containers and utensils. The dance is open to all senior adults age 60-plus and their spouse or caregiver. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Need to Improve Your Balance?:
Open tai chi classes meet every Monday from 11 a.m.-noon for advanced students and from 12:15-1:15 p.m. for beginners. $6. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. Oct. 31.
Special Event
Scarrigan Farms Haunted Trail:
$25. Carrigan Farms, 1261 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Mooresville. 704-664-1450. www.carriganfarms.com. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 27. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 28. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 29. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 30.
Rescue Ranch Corn Maze:
A nine-acre corn maze featuring a barnyard design and one of the Ranch’s most popular ambassadors. $8 for 13 years and older; $5 for kids 2-12; free for children younger than 2. Rescue Ranch, 1424 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville. 704-768-0909. www.rescueranch.com. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 27. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 28. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 29.
Mooresville Centerpiece Quilt Guild’s 2016 Quilt Show:
Judged quilt show, boutique, vendors, chance baskets, special historical display, antique sewing machine display, demonstrations including continuous hand quilting. Talbert Recreation Center, 210 Talbert Pointe Drive, Mooresville. 704-799-4281. www.ci.mooresville.nc.us/272/Talbert-Recreation-Center. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 28.
Intergenerational Trick or Treat:
Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 3-4 p.m. Oct. 28.
Ghost Walk of Davidson:
Approximately two hours. $10 for adults. $5 for children 7-12. Cash only. In Front Of Soda Shop, 103 S. Main St., Davidson. 704-896-7743. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29.
NorthCross Shopping Center’s Tricks & Treats:
Free family event, including spooky games, a pumpkin patch, face painting, live princesses and more. Proceeds from the pumpkin patch benefit Autism Society of North Carolina. Free. NorthCross Shopping Center, 9751 Sam Furr Road, Huntersville. 704-295-4008. www.shopnorthcross.com. 3:30-6 p.m. Oct. 29.
Halloween at the Cornelius Arts Center:
Join us for trick-or-treating, seasonal crafts and great photo opportunities. Don’t forget your camera. Trick-or-treating will take place throughout downtown Cornelius 2-6 p.m. Free. Cornelius Arts Center, 19725 Oak St., Cornelius. 704-896-8823. www.cornelius.org. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 29.
Annual Carolina Renaissance Festival & Artisan MarketPlace:
Visit carolina.renfestinfo.com for information, schedule. $23, $13 children 5-12 advance; $24, $14 children 5-12 day of event; free for children younger than 5. www.carolina.renfestinfo.com. Carolina Renaissance Festival Fairgrounds, 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville. 704-896-5544. www.RenFestInfo.com. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Community Blood Drive:
Call 704-972-4700 or go to www.cbcc.us to make an appointment at any location. Free. Keffer Volkswagen, 13651 Statesville Road, Huntersville. 704-771-1647. www.keffervolkswagen.com. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Fall Festival & Chili Cook-Off:
Trunk or treat for children 12 and younger, inflatables, cake walk and cupcake decorating. Chili cook-off donations support youth ministries and community outreach programs. Connor Recreation Center, 4054 McGee Point Road, Terrell. 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Rescue Ranch Fall Fun Days:
Families can enjoy hayrides, animal presentations, arts and crafts, a straw maze and barrel train, hay art, pumpkin painting, a scarecrow contest, games and more. $10 for 13 and older; $7.50 for 2-12 years; free for children younger than 2. Rescue Ranch, 1424 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville. 704-768-0909. www.rescueranch.com. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 29.
Trick or Trails:
Join us for trick or treating in a safe, family friendly environment. Trick or treating will take place on the paved walking trail within Troutman ESC Park. Troutman ESC Park, 334 North Ave., Troutman. 704-878-3103. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31.
Trunk for Treats:
Come out and enjoy this free, safe alternative to Halloween. Games, decorated trunks with candy distribution, prizes, and free popcorn, sno-cones, and nachos available. Dinner items available for purchase. Independence Hill Baptist Church, 10220 Independence Hill Road, Huntersville. 704-596-2124. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
‘My Child Can’t Sit Still’:
Have you ever wondered why your child can sit in front of the TV or IPAD screen for hours, but seems to have no ability to attend to a paper and pencil task? Learn the answer to this question, as well as additional recommendations to help lengthen your child’s attention span. This lunchtime topic is designed for parents/caregivers who have children between 2 to 6 years old. Free, but an RSVP is required as space is limited. Harborside Wellbeing PLLC, 17505 W. Catawba Ave., Suite 100, Cornelius. 704-940-1822. www.harborsidewb.com. 12-12:30 p.m. Nov. 1.
Sports
Bad Boy World of Outlaws World Finals:
The Bad Boy World of Outlaws World Finals brings together the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the Big-Block Modifieds of the Super DIRTcar Series, for a full weekend of racing culminating in the crowning of all three series champions. $25-$45. Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Pkwy. South, Concord. 704-455-3200. www.charlottemotorspeedway.com. 5 p.m. Oct. 27. 4 p.m. Oct. 28.
Talks & Readings
Lake Norman Chamber eCommerce Group:
Participants discuss best practices, strategies, tips, tricks, software and platforms in the ever changing eCommerce environment. Free. Bank of America Financial Center, 20005 W. Catawba Ave, Cornelius. 704-896-0100. 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26.
Nature
Farmers Market:
Fresh vegetables, fruit, berries, herbs and plants. Village at Robinson Farm, 8410 Rea Road, Charlotte. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26 and 29.
Animals Like Halloween Too!:
Some animals wear scary “costumes” all year long and others can change colors to hide. Learn about the colorful adaptations that allow animals to keep safe, scare away predators and stay alive. Registration is required. Free. www.parkandrec.com. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 11 a.m. Oct. 27.
Hike for Healing:
There will be stops along the way for connecting moments. Must be able to walk up to 2.5 miles on uneven terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Elementary School, 10801 Park Road Extension, Charlotte. 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
The Backcountry Environment:
Learning the history of ecological change and instilling an appreciation of nature is key to creating future environmental stewards. This program teaches students about how people in the past interacted with the environment, while also incorporating what they can do today to engage with and protect the natural world. Over the course of this three-hour program, students will make their way through four stations and learn about recycling, mapmaking, creeks, and famous naturalists. Each station features educational materials and an engaging craft. $10 per student, $20 for families. Charlotte Museum of History, 3500 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte. 704-568-1774. www.charlottemuseum.org. 1-4 a.m. Oct. 27.
Creepy Crawly Bug Hunt:
Come learn about the creepy crawlies of McDowell Nature Preserve. Find out what is an insect and then go on a bug hunt for all the creepy crawlies of the forest. Registration is required. Please wear appropriate attire for hiking. Free. www.parkandrec.com. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3 p.m. Oct. 28.
Hoot n Howl/Owl Prowl:
Celebrating the traditional Dia de Los Muertos, we’ll be remembering extinct species with Calaveras (poems/epitaphs), making paper flowers, engaging in traditional face painting and exploring the sugar skull tradition. We’ll also include some Halloween games and crafts including a costume contest, pumpkin painting, Trick or Treating and making paper plate skeletons. Then take a walk through the woods to search for owls living inside of Latta Plantation Nature Preserve. Free with paid admission to the Raptor Trail. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Whoo are our Owls?:
How many owls have you seen? How many have you heard? Ever wanted to know more about them? Together, we will learn about their silent flight and their awesome hearing and sight. We will even dissect an owl pellet and learn about how they eat their meals whole. Join us as we learn about our owls. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. $2. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
The Backcountry Environment:
Learning the history of ecological change and instilling an appreciation of nature is key to creating future environmental stewards. This program teaches students about how people in the past interacted with the environment, while also incorporating what they can do today to engage with and protect the natural world. Over the course of this three-hour program, students will make their way through four different stations and learn about recycling, mapmaking, creeks, and famous naturalists. Each station features educational materials and an engaging craft. $10 per child, $20 for families. Charlotte Museum of History, 3500 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte. 704-568-1774. www.charlottemuseum.org. 1-4 p.m. Oct. 29.
Mooresville Farmers Market:
Liberty Park, 225 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 29.
Beautiful Bats!:
Between vampire bats and their reputation as “flying mice,” bats have a bad reputation. The day before Halloween is a perfect time to get acquainted with these incredible and beneficial mammals. Join us to learn about the bat behind the beast. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-3 p.m. Oct. 30.
Budding Adventures:
Calling all kids and parents: Discover what fall has in store at Reedy Creek. Through various hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more, learn about animals and plants in the preserve. To register, call 704-432-6460. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. Oct. 31.
