Briefly in Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville: Oct. 24, 2016

Public hearing: The Cornelius Parks, Arts Recreation & Culture Department will hold a public hearing on renaming the Cornelius Elementary School Neighborhood Park to James Hoyt Wilhelm Memorial Athletic Complex.
Wilhelm began his baseball career playing for Cornelius High School, on the grounds where the new park now stands. He joined the U.S. Army in World War II and was wounded at the Battle of the Bulge, earning a Purple Heart.
Even though he lived the remainder of his life with shrapnel embedded in his back, after the war he went on to play Major League Baseball for 21 years. Wilhelm pitched his knuckle ball in the 1954 World Series, was selected as an All Star in three different decades, and was elected to the MLB Hall of Fame in 1985.
The hearing will be 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in Room 204 of Town Hall, 21445 Catawba Ave.
Duke Mansion: Bring your sweetie or friends to a casino night and Halloween celebration Oct 28 at The Duke Mansion.
There will be food and drink from Chef Harrison Booth, and dance music from the house band. You also can bid on trips, jewelry and other treasures at the silent auction. Tickets are $75 per person ($25 is tax deductible). Book yours at www.biddingforgood.com/DukeMansion or call 704/714-4453. The event is at 8 p.m. Duke Mansion is at 400 Hermitage Road.
Halloween: It’s Halloween season and pets often find it truly scary.
K.C. Theisen, director of pet care issues for The Humane Society of the United States, warns that “the things that make Halloween a treat for people — noises, smells, trick-or-treaters at the door and people in costumes — can overwhelm many pets.” And some elements of Halloween can be dangerous.
Theisen’s advice to pet owners is simple: “While you’re enjoying the fun, make sure your pets have a safe haven in a room where they can feel safe, comfortable and relaxed—and that they are tucked away from any hazards.”
