Briefly in Cornelius, Davidson and Huntersville: Oct. 28, 2016

Cornelius
Traffic alert: Charlotte Water is replacing a forced sewer main on the southern end of Torrence Chapel Road. This work is expected to be complete at the end of November.
During this second phase, the northbound lane of Old Torrence Chapel Road will be closed and drivers will not be able to turn onto Old Torrence Chapel Road from West Catawba Avenue. Westbound traffic may access McDonald’s and Taco Bell by turning right onto Torrence Chapel Road and then right onto Old Torrence Chapel Road. Leaving either restaurant, drivers must travel south to West Catawba Avenue. Phase 2 is anticipated to take five weeks to complete.
During construction, there may be an occasional sewer odor; however, it should not be significant. If you experience any problems, please contact Charlotte Water by dialing 3-1-1.
Huntersville
Seeking board member: The town is taking applications for the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Greenway, Trail and Bikeway Commission. Applicants must be a Huntersville resident. Please complete an application found at www.huntersville.org/Departments/ParksRecreation/AdvisoryBoards.aspx. All applications must be received by Nov. 28. Info: 704-766-2228.
Humane Society of Iredell
Holiday fosters needed: Now’s the time to start thinking about fostering an HSI animal, bonded pair or several playmates. The Humane Society must place all cats and kittens, puppies and dogs during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
If you’re home for one or both holidays, please call 704-663-3330, email iredellhumane@yahoo.com or stop by our adoption center 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and speak to a caseworker about how easy, fun and rewarding a furry house guest can be. The costs for food, litter and supplies are covered; fosters provide the attention and a warm bed for the holidays.
In the region
Incentive grant: The Kannapolis City Council approved a one-time, $100,000 incentive grant for Dole Food Co. Inc., which plans to move its East Coast Fresh Fruit Sales Division to the North Carolina Research Campus.
The sales division will include 19 employees who have positions in administration, sales, marketing, nutrition and food safety. The company will transfer and hire locally for the positions with annual salaries ranging from $50,000 to more than $100,000. The sales division will occupy 6,800 square feet in the David H. Murdock Core Laboratory on the campus.
Dole anticipates spending $882,000 to build-out and equip the space they need in the core lab.
