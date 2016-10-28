School news Oct. 29, 2016: North Meck High

North Mecklenburg High
Judges for Senior Exit Projects needed: Volunteers are needed to judge Senior Exit Presentations Dec. 5-8. Email Lori Colburn-Bevenour at la.colburn-bevenour@cms.k12.nc.us for information or to sign up as a volunteer.
Wounded Warrior Project: JROTC-Air Force is sponsoring the Wounded Warrior Project and is collecting Christmas cards, holiday note cards, North Meck hats, T-shirts, etc. to send to service men and women. The project runs through Dec 6.
Debate & Speech team: Congratulations to the 32 members who attended the Charlotte Catholic High Scahool tournament. The team competed against more 500 competitors from more than 25 schools from three states. Although the team did not place, the members performed well.
Special congratulations go to:
▪ The varsity Public Forum team of Aneesha Raj and Anna Cloud who finished second overall.
▪ Senior Ryan Golden took third in varsity Student Congress.
▪ Sophomore Satya Khurana took second in Original Oratory.
▪ Junior Nicole Mitchell captured third in Informative Speaking and sixth in Extemporaneous Speaking.
▪ Senior June Yom placed fourth in Dramatic Interpretation.
