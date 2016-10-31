Chamber of Commerce honors local public safety officers

The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce saluted the men and women who work tirelessly to protect and serve the families and businesses of the Lake Norman region at a Public Safety Luncheon held at Northstone Country Club in Huntersville.
Chamber president Bill Russell spoke to the critical role the police, fire and first responders play in making the Lake Norman community a great place to live, work and visit. Russell and 2016 Chamber Board Chairman Callan H. Bryan presented awards along with Mayors John Aneralla of Huntersville, Chuck Travis of Cornelius and John Woods of Davidson to the most outstanding officer from each North Mecklenburg department, selected by their respective chief.
The Lake Norman Chamber Public Service Award recipients for 2016 included: Officer John Martin, Cornelius Police Department; Detective James Stokes, Davidson Police Department; Officer Jesse Helms, Huntersville Police Department; firefighters Ricky Overcash and Peter Blaich, Cornelius Lemley Fire Department; Capt. Billy Todd, Davidson Fire Department; firefighter Henry Cook, Huntersville Fire Department; and Officer Michael Tessari, North Mecklenburg Rescue Squad Inc.
Crime Stopper Board Chairman Tommy Davis presented the North Mecklenburg Crime Stopper of the Year to Peter Johnson, Superior Pools and Spas.
The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce represents approximately 1,000 businesses in the Huntersville, Davidson, Cornelius and greater Lake Norman region. For information about the Chamber visit LakeNormanChamber.org.
Picture: (From right to left): Lake Norman Chamber Board Chair Callan H. Bryan, North Mecklenburg Rescue Squad recipient Michael Tessari, Chamber President Bill Russell, Crime Stopper Board Chair Tommy Davis, Huntersville Fire Chief Larry Irvin, Fire Fighter Henry Cook, Huntersville Mayor John Aneralla, Huntersville Police Officer Jesse Helms and Major Barry Graham, Davidson Captain Steve Ingram, and Detective James Stokes Cornelius Lemley Deputy Fire Chief Guerry Barbee and Firefighters Ricky Overcash and Peter Blaich, Davidson Fire Chief Bo Fitzgerald and Firefighter Billy Todd, Davidson Mayor John Woods, and Cornelius Mayor Chuck Travis. Photo by John McHugh / Ocaid Photography
