Duo from Denver, Concord capture bass tournament title

Adam Waters and Dylan Fulk were the winners of the 2016 Carolina Bass Challenge held late last month on Lake Norman.
Waters, from Denver, N.C., and Fulk, from Concord, took home a check for $54,000, including the top Skeeter/Yamaha bonus of $4,000. They had a two day total weight of 10 bass, 24.59 pounds.
The 2016 Carolina Bass Challenge Classic is like the world series of team bass tournaments in North and South Carolina, and it’s the largest tournament held at Blythe Landing this year.
Two hundred and twenty teams, more than 400 anglers, were registered to compete for more than $105,000 in cash prizes. Foothills Marine Center, in Morganton and Mooresville, Marshall’s Marine of Lake City, S,C, Skeeter Boats and Yamaha offered a bonus prize for the top four teams with Skeeter boats and Yamaha outboards. Brett Collins of Ridgeway, S.C., was the tournament director and weighmaster.
The anglers had to fight through windy weather for part of the tournament and 21 teams did not weigh a fish.
Steve Sink and Tony Foster won $10,000 and a Skeeter/Yamaha bonus of $3,000 with a 10-bass limit of 25.19 pounds; third place and a check for $5,000 went to Roger Hoover and Scott Hamrick. The big fish prize was won by Jason Wilson and Kelly Logan. The 4.59-pound bass was worth $1,000 plus $675 for 19th place overall.
The biggest bag of bass, 15.93 pounds was weighed in by Ronnie and Jason McCoy. They took fifth place and a check for $2,500.
Prize money went to 37 places.
The CBC was created in 2010 by Collins and his sponsors.
“This is the premier team bass fishing trail in the Southeast,” said Matt Farris, owner of Foothills Marine. “There is nothing like it anywhere. It is a great team event and great for the sponsors.”
Collins said “We have over 1,000 members in North and South Carolina.”
There are four tournaments in the Carolinas. Each team must fish at least three events in one state to qualify for the classic. Each of these qualifiers offer an $8,000 first prize. The entry fee for each tournament is $200 and each angler pays a $50 membership. There is a points program for the anglers.
“The CBC is a road to the Bassmaster Classic,” Farris said. “Our best teams compete with anglers from all over the country to have a chance to win the team title and a berth in the 2016 GEICO Bassmaster Classic.”
Lake Norman was the site for the March qualifier. This is the third year of a three-year agreement between the CBC and the host sponsor, Visit Lake Norman. Travis Dancy, the director of sales for Visit Lake Norman said, “We got a three-year agreement including this year’s classic. This tournament is the largest going out of Blythe Landing. We were hoping for at least 300 anglers and ended up with over 400. It’s a great time for the local hotels and restaurants. We hope to continue the relationship in the future. I enjoy working with Matt Farris and Justin Altman.”
For more information go to the website carolinasbasschallenge.com.
Lou Mintzer is a freelance writer: lou_mintzer@hotmail.com.
