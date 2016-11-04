Watercolor exhibit tours the town

Mooresville Arts is hosting the 149th American Watercolor Society’s Travel Exhibit at the Mooresville Depot Visual Arts Center in historic downtown Mooresville.
Three paintings have North Carolina connections – Susan Webb Tregay from Hendersonville, David Stickel from Chapel Hill and Linda Baker, former Mooresville resident.
“This one is special. This is the third time Mooresville Arts has been selected to host the AWS Travel Exhibit and the response from across the state and local has been great,” Ellen Patterson, AWS event chairman, said.
Mooresville Arts gained statewide recognition by hosting exhibits such as the AWS Travel Exhibits and the Watercolor Society of North Carolina’s convention and statewide juried exhibit.
Through Dec. 30, 40 paintings by national and internationally recognized artists will be on exhibit in three galleries at the Depot. The paintings were selected from the New York juried American Watercolor Society exhibit of 250 paintings. Several of the paintings were national medal winners.
The paintings came in from Arkansas and after Mooresville, will be sent to Florida, Patterson said.
Among the artists are John Salminen, Linda Baker, Tony Couch, Chung-Wei Chien, Frederick Graff, Serge Hollenbach, Hsiao-Hui Huang and Mark Mahaffey.
Mooresville Arts will host a opening reception 6-8 p.m. Nov. 11. for the public at the Depot.
The event will also be the grand opening of the holiday gift shop. Admission to the exhibit and reception is free.
staff report
Want to go?
The Mooresville Depot Visual Arts Center, 103 W. Center St., Mooresville, is open noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
Group tours can be arranged for earlier hours by contacting Mooresville Arts at 704-663- 6661 or MooresvilleArtsNC@gmail.com. Contact Mooresville Arts for holiday hours.
Www.MAGart.org.
Comments