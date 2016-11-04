This is how Aktion Club rolls

The Aktion Club of Lake Norman, a group of special needs young people, enjoyed an evening of fellowship and bowling Oct. 17 at Spare Time in Huntersville.
Sixteen area adults were joined by Aktion Club Advisors Steve McIlwaine from the Mecklenburg County Arc and Bill Russell, Lake Norman Kiwanis Club. Also attending the event was Huntersville Mayor and Kiwanis member John Aneralla and Kiwanis Club Treasurer Kevin Poole.
Aktion Club allows adults living with disabilities to participate in community service projects, gain leadership skills and become more involved in society.
Learn more
For information about the Aktion Club of Lake Norman, contact Bill Russell, president of the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce at 704-892-1922 or email Russell@lakenorman.org.
Comments