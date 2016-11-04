In the news

North Meck High
Debate and Speech team: 29 members attended the fourth annual “Corona Rostrensis” at the Charlotte Latin School, competing against 15 schools from North and South Carolina in a specialty varsity tournament with a fifth “final round” feature.
Special congratulations go to:
▪ Seniors June Yom and Leslie Nyandjo, who placed first in Duo Interpretation.
▪ Senior June Yom also took third in Dramatic Interpretation.
▪ Seniors Semayt Thomas and Tashari Meadows took fifth in Duo Interpretation.
▪ Sophomore Satya Khurana captured fourth in Original Oratory.
▪ Senior Ryan Golden made the final round in Congressional Debate.
Supplies needed: The school nurse's office is low on supplies. Donations of any of the following would be appreciated: Dixie cups, Saltine crackers, large Band-Aids, cotton balls, weighted rolling stool for nurse in health room, case of water, Ace wraps all sizes, sandwich size zipper lock bags, Kleenex tissues, travel size Kleenex and hand sanitizer, candy corn – quick sugar for people with diabetes, tube of glucose gel or small tube of cake icing – used as emergency quick sugar for people with diabetes.
Contact Annette Altman for information at Annette.Altman@mecklenburgcountync.gov or 704-591-6712.
Cornelius
Leaf collection: Every autumn the town provides leaf pickup to the residents using three leaf machines between the November and mid-February.
There is no set schedule on when the crews will be in any particular location. It is difficult for the town to have a set schedule for when the leaf machines will be on a particular street because of the unpredictability of the weather and amount of leaves to be picked up. During periods of heavy leaves, it may take three weeks between collections.
One way to ensure leaves are picked up on a regular basis is to bag the leaves for weekly pick up on trash day. Republic will collect up to 20 bags per week. If the bags are clear you can tie them shut, but if they are any other color, they need to be left open so the drivers can see what is in the bags.
PARC Recognized: PARC has recently been recognized with the North Carolina Recreation and Park Association’s 2016 Arts and Humanities Award for its public art exhibition, Beyond Walls, presented to PARC Director Troy Fitzsimmons and Recreation Superintendent Chad Cauble at the NCRPA Annual Conference.
Beyond Walls is a public art exhibition that provides the community with free access to a high quality collection of regional public art works for a six to nine-month period. The exhibition is in its second year with 10 d sculptures on display at Robbins Park, 17738 W. Catawba Ave. The sculptures will be on display through Feb. 1.
For information including photo albums from this year’s exhibition, visit website at cornelius.org/parc/PublicArt.
Lake Norman Humane
Merger: Maria Haughton Roberson, president of Friends of the Animals, announced the group’s merger with the Humane Society of Iredell. The name is Lake Norman Humane.
We are working together to build a pet education and adoption center with a low cost spay/neuter clinic while simultaneously rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming our furry friends in need, Roberson said.
“This union ensures more pets will be saved as we now have a bigger group of people working together to find homes for the ones in need,”she said in news release. “Pooling our resources will get us into our new facility sooner and allow more funds to help pets in need.”
Pets are available for adoption at the Humane Society of Iredell’s current location, 110 Robinson Road, Mooresville.
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute
New head coach: Ty Johnson joined the staff in September as a head coach to lead the Lady Cobras of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.
Johnson was a standout player at North Wilkes and North Iredell high schools, and excelled at Warren Wilson College where he was a member of the 2013 Division II National Championship team and a runner-up nominee for National Player of the Year. His playing career also included a spot on the ACC Barnstorming Tour and time as a professional with the UBA’s Carolina Cougars.
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
New hire: Dr. Gabriel Fitton joined Lake Norman Medical Associates, Family Medicine, Williamson Road, Mooresville. He is board-certified in Family Medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. Fitton received his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, and he completed his residency at the University of Wyoming Family Medicine Residency Program in Casper, Wy., where he served as chief resident.
Fitton provides comprehensive health care for the entire family, from newborns, children and adolescents to adults and seniors. His services include physical exams, disease management, and routine medical care and treatment. He offers a specialized patient experience for patients of every age and focuses on lasting, caring relationships with his patients and their families.
Fitton welcomes new patients, and same-day appointments are available when calling by noon. For information, visit LNMAWilliamsonRoad.com, or, to schedule an appointment, call 704-660-4676.
HABITAT CABARRUS leader TO RETIRE
New executive director named: The Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity of Cabarrus County has announced that Executive Director Dave Zablotny will retire on April 1. Current Resource Development Director Katie Page will assume the role as executive director; Zablotny will remain in an advisory role reporting to the Board of Directors until June 30.
Call for sculpture artists
Outdoor sales gallery: The Caldwell Arts Council and the City of Lenoir seek sculptors interested in participating in our outdoor sculpture sales gallery located on pedestals throughout downtown Lenoir. Tucker’s Gallery is a public/private partnership project between Lenoir and the Caldwell Arts Council.
Interested sculptors will find the application form and more details at www.caldwellarts.com/245-tuckers-gallery/. This call for sculpture artists is ongoing; sculptures are placed in the gallery for one year.
To learn more about the Caldwell Arts Council call 828-754-2486 email info@caldwellarts.com or visit www.caldwellarts.com.
