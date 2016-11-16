Bluegrass music is part of Mooresville church’s program

Shearer Presbyterian Church in Mooresville has an event for you -- if you’re a fan of bluegrass music. The first Saturday night of every month, except December and July, at 7 p.m. the church presents Mooresville Bluegrass.
The free, family-friendly show doesn’t allow cussing or drinking, but encourages foot stomping to the bluegrass beat -- after a short gospel lesson. Church Elder David Christian took an idea he saw at another church in South Carolina and tweaked it to fit his church.
Even though the events have led to only a few regular visitors coming to Sunday morning worship, Pastor Steve Stout said, “We want it to be a community function, an outreach to invite others to attend our church.”
“We’re kind of a redneck church, a country church, started by the president of Davidson College ... in 1880,” he said.
Each Bluegrass event draws 100-175 people, with about one third being church members, Stout said.
The church has about 150 regular members and Stout would like for people to know, “If you like bluegrass, here is a nice, friendly place to come. Even if you don’t like bluegrass, this is a nice, friendly place to come.”
For each performance Christian mans the sound mixer and light controls. On Nov. 5 Christian played a gospel message on the projection screen before the Woods Family Tradition band took the stage.
The Statesville band plays bluegrass, gospel and country music. They recorded their first CD in Jan. 2015. They started the recent show with familiar songs, then added some of their original songs.
Mackenzie Wood left the stage as her husband Jason Wood, Jason’s father Mike, Jason’s uncle Bobby, and banjo player Chris Bryant performed “No More Goodbyes,” which was written by Mike.
Later Mackenzie would be the star as they sang her song, “The Likes Of You,” a comical bluegrass offering about her daddy's attitude towards boys who wanted to date her and her sister. Mixed between the songs were jokes and banter among the musicians.
The group also performed country songs including “Once A Day” and “Coat of Many Colors.” The concert also included bluegrass gospel -- “Let Me Tell You About Jesus, He Loves Us So.
The Mooresville Bluegrass event, started in January 2016 and will continue with Darin Martin on Jan. 7 of 2017.
“We have a waiting list of about 30 bands, so each band will only get to play here once every few years,” Christian said.
