Religion news in South Charlotte, Ballantyne

If you would like to have an event included in Religion news, send a news release to ebattenobserver@gmail.com.
Compiled by Erica Batten
South Charlotte
Calvary Church
Organ concert
Calvary organist Elizabeth Hildebrand will play Thanksgiving and Christmas favorites and a selection of hymns on the Calvary grand organ. 6 p.m. Nov. 27. 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road. www.calvarychurch.com.
Park Road Books
Book signing
H. Stephen Shoemaker will read selections from and sign copies of his new book, “Jesus Stories: Traveling Toward Testimony.” 7 p.m. Nov. 30. 4139 Park Road. www.parkroadbooks.com.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist
Christmas tree sale
$40-$70. Delivery available for $5 donation. 3-6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17. Trees may also be purchased in the church office during office hours.
Gift wrapping fundraiser
The United Methodist Women will wrap your gifts while you enjoy refreshments. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17 in the commons room. 1901 Archdale Drive. www.standrewsumc.com.
Providence United Methodist
Holiday concert
The chancel choir will present selections from Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio.” 7 p.m. Dec. 4. 2810 Providence Road. www.providenceumc.org.
Wreath sale
The chancel choir is selling North Carolina-grown Fraser fir wreaths through Nov. 27. The wreaths are available plain or decorated with plaid or solid red bows. Each is individually boxed and may be shipped directly from the farm as gifts for an additional shipping charge. Wreaths will be available for pickup at the church Dec. 3-4. $15-30. Order forms available in the church atrium or by calling the music department.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Nativity festival
Hundreds of crèches from around the world, musical performances by school and community groups, children’s crafts, family nativity dress-up, “Life of Christ” art display. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3. Free. 5815 Carmel Road. www.charlottenativityfestival.com.
Matthews United Methodist and Wesley United Methodist
GriefShare seminar
“Surviving the Holidays” is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and people with similar experiences. 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Wesley United Methodist, 3715 Rea Road. A “Hope in the Holidays” worship service will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Wesley United Methodist. www.WesleyCharlotte.org or www.matthewsumc.org.
Matthews United Methodist
Walk Through Bethlehem
The congregation will re-create Bethlehem at the time of Jesus’ birth. Visitors will experience a lively marketplace, a temple of worship, singing angels, Roman soldiers and a visit to the manger. Free. 2-7 p.m. Dec. 3. Early admission available by reservation for large groups and persons with special needs. 801 S. Trade St., Matthews. www.MatthewsUMC.org.
St. Matthew Catholic
Santa’s Craft Shop
More than 100 traditional and contemporary artists, raffles, photos with Santa, food court. Free parking and admission. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3. Free coffee and doughnuts, 8-9 a.m. 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. www.stmatthewcatholic.org.
Mouzon United Methodist
Community Christmas market
Local vendors, kids’ games, baked goods, food trucks and photos with Santa! 5-8 p.m. Dec. 10.
Service
Come be a part of our new contemporary worship service, a lively time of celebrating the living presence of God among us! 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 3100 Selwyn Ave. www.mouzonumc.org.
Lake Norman
St. Patrick’s Episcopal, Mooresville
Concert
The Solas Leighis concert series presents “Celtic Guitar Christmas.” Robin Bullock and Steve Baughman will conjure the mood of the Yuletide season on guitars, the mandolin, banjo and more. Adults, $15; students and seniors, $10. A wine and cheese reception is included. 7 p.m. Dec. 4. 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville. www.welcomestpat.org/solas-leighis-concerts.
St. Mark’s Episcopal, Huntersville
Community Thanksgiving lunch
All are invited to a meal hosted by the church. Noon Nov. 24. A prayer service will be offered at 11 a.m. 8600 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, Huntersville. 704-399-5193.
St. Therese Catholic, Mooresville
Community Thanksgiving meal
Residents of Mooresville and surrounding communities are invited to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal hosted by the church. The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, rolls and dessert. Transportation available. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 24. 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. For more information or to schedule transportation, call 704-453-4170.
First Baptist, Mooresville
Service
The music ministry will hold its annual Hanging of the Greens service to begin the Advent season. The service will include congregational carol singing and music selections from handbells, choirs, orchestra and the student sign language choir. 6 p.m. Nov. 27. 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. www.fbcmooresville.com.
Mount Zion United Methodist, Cornelius
Casual worship service
Rejuvenating midweek service with acoustic guitar music. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 19600 Zion Ave., Cornelius. www.mtzionumc.net.
Davidson United Methodist
Alternative gift market
“Missions Mall” will provide opportunities to purchase something unique while making a difference. Items include art by persons with developmental disabilities, medical care for children in war-torn countries, camp scholarships and food for local children. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11. 233 S. Main St., Davidson. www.davidsonumc.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Huntersville
Nativity festival
Hundreds of nativities from around the world, musical performances by school and community groups, children’s crafts, family nativity dress-up, scavenger hunts. 3-9 p.m. Dec. 2 and noon-8 p.m. Dec. 3. Free. 7036 McIlwaine Road, Huntersville. www.nativityfestival.com.
St. Mark Catholic, Huntersville
Teen program
LifeTeen is a Eucharist-centered movement leading teenagers into a deeper relationship with Christ. Join us for skits, fellowship, music and a meal. 6:15-8 p.m. Sundays.
Silver Sneakers fitness
Fun, light exercise for older adults. 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 12:30 p.m. Fridays. 14740 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. www.stmarknc.org.
St. Luke Greek Orthodox, Mooresville
Holiday pastry sale
The Ladies Philoptochos Society is selling baklava, kourabiedes, finikia, paximadia, koulourakia and toffee by the dozen or piece. Gift box assortments available. Orders due by Dec. 4. Pick up 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 11. 134-A Talbert Pointe Drive, Mooresville. Order forms available at www.stluke-nc.org.
Living Word Ministries, Lowesville
Gospel concerts
▪ The New River Bluegrass Band will perform at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. 1062 N. C. 16 S., Lowesville. www.gospelgigs.com/lowesvilleconcerts.
▪ The Hayes Family and Kira Shcherbakova will perform. Free; a goodwill offering will be received. 6 p.m. Dec. 3. 1062 N. C. 16 S., Lowesville. www.gospelgigs.com/lowesvilleconcerts.
Huntersville Presbyterian
Breakfast with Santa
Pancakes, crafts, silent auction. 8-11 a.m. Dec. 3.
Family Christmas program
Audience-participation performance of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” 5-7 p.m. Dec. 4. 201 S. Old Statesville Road, Huntersville. www.hpcpatch.org.
Davidson College Presbyterian
Christmas vespers
The Davidson College Chorale, Davidson Singers and Carolina Brass will perform during this service of lessons and carols. 7:30 p.m. Dec 4. 100 N. Main St., Davidson. www.dcpc.org.
Rocky Mount United Methodist, Mooresville
Community pancake breakfast
Free. 7:30 a.m. Dec. 3. 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. www.RockyMountUMC.com.
First Baptist Church Mooresville
Songs at the Manger
The Music Ministry will share “Songs at the Manger” an evening of reflection and meditation 6 p.m. Dec. 6 in the sanctuary. This service includes soloists and Scripture designed to prepare our hearts for Christmas. The service is free and the public is invited to attend. Soloists include:, Shawn Nance, Allison Teeter, Pam Hicks, Dr. Jerry Cloninger, Clair Brannon, Mike & April Nowell, Bobby Beale, , Mary Jane Hartley, Wendy King, Mike and Amy Merritt and Larry Gambill. 150 S. Church St., downtown Mooresville. www.fbcmooresville.com. 704-664-2324.
Nearby
Charlotte Rescue Mission
Homemade Dessert Drive
The Rescue Mission is collecting home made cakes, pies, cookies and other sweet treats for its annual Thanksgiving homemade dessert drive.
Home made fresh desserts can be dropped off at the Rescue Mission through 10am on Thanksgiving Day at 907 W. First St., Charlotte. diagonally opposite the Carolina Panthers practice fields. Drop off desserts in the main lobby in the second building on the left.
Dolls on Mission
Mission project
Monroe resident Doris Davis, former co-owner of Maranatha Christian Book Store in Monroe, is seeking help from the public to help assemble 1,000 dolls to donate to children around the world by Christmas. Each doll features a colorful bead necklace and a card with a message of love, joy and Christian salvation written in the child’s language. The global mission has delivered more than 70,000 dolls since its founding. More information at www.dollsonmission.net.
University City United Methodist
Christmas musical
The church’s Celebration Choir, drama ministry, Exaltation Ringers, orchestra, youth choir and soloists will present “Jesus! The Light of the World.” Free; a love offering will be received, and a portion will go to Urban Ministry. Child care available for children younger than 6; reservations required. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3. 3835 W. WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte. www.ucumc.org.
Northside Church of Christ, Charlotte
Bereavement group
If you are experiencing difficulties dealing with grief, join a group that will help you through the healing journey. Monthly meetings. 11 a.m.-noon Dec. 3. 4435 E. WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte. www.churchofchristnorthside.net.
Rocky Ridge United Methodist, Concord
Hot dog sales
Hot dogs and drinks, $1.25 each. Homemade desserts and chips also sold. Delivery available for orders of $12 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 1428 Old Charlotte Road, Concord. 704-782-3579.
Dolls on Mission
Mission project
Monroe resident Doris Davis, former co-owner of Maranatha Christian Book Store in Monroe, is seeking help from the public to help assemble 1,000 dolls to donate to children around the world by Christmas. Each doll features a colorful bead necklace and a card with a message of love, joy and Christian salvation written in the child’s language. The global mission has delivered more than 70,000 dolls since its founding. More information at www.dollsonmission.net.
Calvary Lutheran, Concord
Worship services
8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays unless noted. 950 Bradley St., Concord. www.clcofconcord.org.
Mount Olivet United Methodist, Concord
Hot dog sale
Eat in or take out. Delivery for orders of $10 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. 704-782-8846; www.mtochurch.com.
St. John’s Missionary Baptist, Gastonia
Senior ministry
JOY ministry meets the first Friday of each month for fellowship, food and fun. Contact Rose Armstrong at the church for more information. 1282 Bradford Heights Road, Gastonia. 704-864-6222.
Temple Solel, Fort Mill
Shabbat services
The Reform Jewish Congregation is currently holding Shabbat services 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of the month in the ministry building at Saint Philip Neri Catholic, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. 803-619-9707; www.templesolelsc.org.
Comments