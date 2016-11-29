People in the news: Nov. 29, 2016

Students perform in St. Olaf Christmas Festival
Two area students will participate in the internationally renowned St. Olaf Christmas Festival Dec. 1-4 in Northfield, Minn.
David Gindra from Charlotte is a member of the St. Olaf Choir. Gindra is a performance major. He is the son of Robert and Susan Gindra and a graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy.
Emma Haupt from Davidson is a member of the St. Olaf Choir. Haupt is a performance major. She is the daughter of Robert and Lisa Haupt and a graduate of Woodlawn School.
Friends and family can watch these students perform through a live video stream of the Dec.4 concert. Visit stolafchristmas.com for information.
The St. Olaf Christmas Festival is one of the oldest musical celebrations of Christmas in the United States.
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is pleased to announce that Meghan Eze, Gastonia, earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.
Eze, daughter of Augustine and Theresa Eze and a member of Troop 20197, worked in partnership with Terrace Ridge Assisted Living facility to create a garden club. She taught the residents how to grow their food and learn more about agriculture, as well as explore the world around them.
By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, Eze has become a community leader. Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart.
“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award designation is truly a remarkable achievement, and this young woman exemplifies leadership in all its forms,” said Lane Cook, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. “She saw a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership, is making the world a better place.”
Girl Scout Troop 1893 has left a mark on the gardens at Wexford House and in the hearts of residents of the DePaul Senior Living Community in Denver. The 11-member troop dedicated 90 hours cleaning up, rebuilding and planting several raised garden beds at Wexford House as part of their efforts to earn their Bronze Award, the highest award available to a Junior Girl Scout..
In addition to fundraising for the project, Girl Scout Troop 1893 coordinated several donations of supplies and plants from area businesses including free plants from Mike’s Growers Outlet, mulch from Perennial Grove and a discount on supplies from Lowe’s. The garden overhaul involved stump removal, fence repair and the addition of a picnic table.
“I want to thank the girls for their hard work and to the girls’ parents for supporting them with the project,” said Wexford House Activities Director Leslie Spinner. “I know the girls formed some friendships with the residents and they both can’t wait to see each other again and maybe enjoy the picnic table together.”
Girl Scouts and residents celebrated the culmination of the garden project with a pinning ceremony.
“I’ve been with a lot of these girls since second grade,” said Troop Leader Anne Bias. “This is our fifth year together. I’ve never seen these girls work so hard and show so much motivation and teamwork. They discovered skills they didn’t realize they had.”
Lee Sisco has joined HDR as the east region federal director. In his new role, Sisco will guide and direct the federal program focused on clients, projects and growth for HDR’s federal business practice in the eastern United States. He will be based in Charlotte.
Sisco comes to HDR after 24 years in the U.S. Navy. He brings with him years of experience leading cross-functional teams and managing complex programs ranging from highly technical engineering projects to human resource management.
Sisco is a certified project management professional and holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science and government from the University of Arizona and a master of science degree in national resource strategy from the National Defense University.
The Freedom Boat Club franchise in Cornelius and seven others were tapped to receive the franchisor’s Pacesetters Award, given to the top-tier clubs with the best overall performance, revenue growth and membership satisfaction over the past calendar year. The Freedom Boat Club of Lake Norman is owned and operated by the Perry and Jeff Weir families.
The awards were presented during the company’s national franchise conference Nov. 13-17 in Sarasota, Fla. Freedom Boat Club is the nation’s oldest and largest boat club, with 115 club locations operating in 21 states and Canada. Info: 704-659-1294, www.freedomboatclub.com.
Huntersville business owner Kevin Holdridge of KDH Residential Designs, a certified professional building designer and certified green professional, took home the 2016 “Best Custom Waterfront Home” Award in the $750,000-$999,000 category at the 13th Annual Lake Norman Home Builders Association-Best of the Lake Awards Gala on Nov. 11.
For information, visit www.kdresidentialdesigns.com or call 704-728- 0505.
Beltone, a global leader in hearing aids and hearing health for the past 76 years, announced today that they have chosen Ronald Tain, of Indian Trail, as the winner of their Veterans Day Hearing Aid Contest.
The contest ran on Beltone’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/HearBetter/ Oct. 11-Nov. 13.
Tain’s wife, Lorraine, submitted her husband’s story to Beltone. “My husband’s hearing was damaged while serving with the USAF SAC during the Cold War era, and in SEA during the Vietnam War. Ron was an aircraft Communications/Navigation Systems Repairman and worked on and around aircraft for most of his USAD career. He never realized the loss of hearing until years after leaving the USAF. The VA has acknowledged, but does not recognize, hearing loss today that occurred during his previous 23 years of military service. Therefore, hearing aids are not available to him through the VA. ... We are retired and hearing aids are not affordable in our closely budgeted lifestyle. The possibility of my husband, Ron, winning your contest and receiving a free pair of Beltone hearing aids would be the answer to my prayers.”
Upon learning that Tain had won, Lorraine said, “It’s like a blessing from God; we are so excited and thankful to Beltone for this award.”
Ronald Tain will be fit with his new hearing aids on Nov. 29 at The Beltone Hearing Center, 600 Matthews Mint Hill Road, Suite E., Matthews.
Collegiate Directions Inc., a nonprofit from the Washinton, D.C., area is embarking on a three-year pilot to expand its college advising consulting services as a result of their work with Schermbeck Consulting, a Charlotte-based social impact consulting firm. On Oct. 18, 2016, after an eight-month partnership, CDI’s board unanimously approved SchermbeckConsulting’s business plan and financial model to aid in its new strategic direction.
