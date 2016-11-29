Happening nearby: Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2016 in Lake Norman, Huntersville, Mooresville, Cornelius, Davidson

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Theater
‘Holly & Tinsel’:
The Flats & Sharps are on their way to a Christmas Eve concert when a snowstorm causes them to stop in a diner to wait out the storm. Ellie, the crusty waitress, and Will, the all-too wise cook, along with a few other guests help them rediscover the meaning of Christmas. $12-$29. davidsoncommunityplayers.org. Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. 704-892-7953. www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org. 8 p.m. Dec. 1. 2 p.m. Dec. 4.
‘Hansel and Gretel: A Sweet Christmas Tradition’:
Candy canes and gingerbread waltzes — and more than a hint of danger! A fairy tale comes to life in this beloved children’s opera by German composer Engelbert Humperdinck. After getting lost in the woods, Hansel and Gretel are captured by an evil witch who turns children into gingerbread. Can they work together to escape before it’s their turn? Sung in English. Presented by the Little Opera Company of Charlotte. $10 adults, children free. Epworth United Methodist Church, 1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Music
9th Annual Community Nativity Festival:
Nativities from around the world, children’s crafts and dress-up costumes, and musical performances every evening by local churches, schools and community members. Admission is free. All are invited. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 7036 McIlwaine Road, Huntersville. 3-9 p.m. Dec. 2. 12-8 p.m. Dec. 3.
Celtic Guitar Christmas:
The music of Christmas, perfectly suited to the ageless tones of the acoustic guitar, comes to life in Steve Baughman and Robin Bullock’s Celtic Guitar Christmas concert. A wine and cheese reception is included during intermission. Tickets available at the door: $15 for adults, $10 seniors/students. Cash or check only. For details, visit www.welcomestpat.org/solas-leighis-concerts/ or call 704-663-5659. Saint Patrick’s is located at 164 Fairview Road in Mooresville. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville. 704-663-5659. www.welcomestpat.org. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 4.
North Mecklenburg Community Chorus
Everyone’s favorite TV program, The Lawrence Welk Show, comes to life in a Christmas spectacular. Free. Huntersville First Baptist Church, 119 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 5.
Special Event
Concord Mills hosts Photos with Santa:
Hours and photo package pricing available at concordmills.com. Open to public. Concord Mills Mall, 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Charlotte. 704-979-5000. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 30.
Speedway Christmas:
Speedway Christmas will have over 3,000,000 lights with a new and greatly improved lights-to-music drive-thru section along the 3.5-mile course. Open every Thursday-Sunday and all Christmas week, the Christmas Village includes a petting zoo, Bethlehem village, horse-drawn wagon rides, photos with Santa, and more. In addition, come see Christmas classics like “A Christmas Story” and “Frozen” on a giant 16,000-square-foot high-definition TV. $15 per car and up. Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway S., Concord. 704-455-3200. www.charlottemotorspeedway.com. 6-10 p.m. Dec. 1.
Huntersville Town Center Tree Lighting:
Town Center Tree Lighting, presented by Pridemore Properties. There will an ice rink and entertainment, as well as a Santa visit. Huntersville Town Hall Meeting Chambers, 101 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville. 704-875-7000. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2.
Huntersville Christmas:
Join others in downtown Huntersville for the annual Huntersville Christmas event and festivities.
Saturday, Dec. 3, 2-8 p.m. (rides, ice rink, Santa, carriage rides, Mrs. Claus, holiday characters, letters to Santa and more).
Sunday, Dec. 4, noon-4 p.m. (ice rink and rides). Free; additional costs for activities, food and vendors.
Town Center, 105 Gilead Road, Huntersville. 704-919-1301.
Holiday Happenings!:
Free horse-drawn wagon rides and face painting for young and old, alike. Children can participate in a Gingerbread Candy Hunt where they visit participating businesses along Union Street collecting edible decorations to create a gingerbread house to take home. Cost of Gingerbread Candy Hunt is $10 per child, reservations suggested. Historic Downtown Concord, Union St., Concord. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3.
Girls on the Run 5k- North:
Come help more2,000 Girls on the Run participants complete a 5K at North Mecklenburg High School on December 3rd! We need 100-plus volunteers to help the girls run the race safely, hand out water, park cars, cheer them on, and make this event a success. Your time at the 5K makes it possible for these third- to eighth-grade girls accomplish their goal of completing a 5K after 10 weeks of training. North Mecklenburg High School, 11201 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville. 980-343-3840. 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 3.
Candlelit Christmas:
Tour the historic home by candlelight. Visitors will become “guests” at Nancy Latta and Rufus Reid’s Christmas wedding set in December 1828. This event is based on actual events. See the couple dance in the parlor as Mr. and Mrs. Latta prepare the table for dining. Children, unable to celebrate with the adults, will be in their bedchamber being put to bed by Sukey. Each room of the home takes life as guest peek inside for a look. Also see a live nativity, enjoy live music, and refreshments. $8; $7 seniors and students; free for children 5 and younger. Historic Latta Plantation, 5225 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-2312. www.lattaplantation.org. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3.
Holiday Tour of Homes in Historic Concord:
Tickets will be available for sale beginning Nov. 1. We have eight homes on the tour this year, including the Fellowship House at the First Presbyterian Church on North Union. $30 in advance/ $35 day of; children younger than 10 free. Historic Downtown Concord, Union St., Concord. 1-7 p.m. Dec. 4.
How to Survive the Holidays:
A common response to surviving the added stress of the holidays is to have a few drinks. Learn a few healthy alternatives to getting through the holidays. Provided by Tonya Cruz, owner of TLC Wellness Coaching. Free. Harborside Wellbeing, PLLC, 17505 W. Catawba Ave., Ste. 100, Cornelius. 704-940-1822. www.harborsidewb.com. 12-12:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
Nature
Holiday Arrangements with the Charlotte Garden Club:
Pat McCall, floral designer at Charlotte’s The Blossom Shop, will prepare attendees for the holidays at this “Holiday Arrangements” event. Programs are open to the public with refreshments provided 30 minutes in advance of the start time. For information visit charlottegardenclub.org Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 5.
Family Campfire:
Come join McDowell Nature staff as we warm up next to a roaring family campfire. Learn how to light a fire as well as fire safety. We will enjoy s’mores. Registration required. Dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
Where do all the Animals Go?:
Join a McDowell Nature educator in uncovering the mystery of the missing animals! Prepare for an observational hike that will take us less than a mile so we can solve this mystery. Registration is required. This hike qualifies for our 100 mile hike club. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1 mile on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 4-5 p.m. Dec. 3.
The Secret Lives of Reedy Creek’s Animals:
Have you ever wondered about the animals in the nature center exhibits? Ever thought about what they eat, how they feel, or where they live in the wild? If so, this program is for you. Get up close and personal with some of the animals while learning all about them. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. All ages. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Dec. 3.
Celtic Heritage Christmas:
Join us this holiday season for wonder and merriment as we celebrate this home now known as Historic Rosedale Plantation. The oldest frame house in Charlotte is well known for having Scotch-Irish roots. The home will be open to explore and there will be music, and entertainment included. Food and beverages will also be available. $15. Historic Rosedale Plantation, 3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. 704-335-0325. historicrosedale.org. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Tails on the Trail:
Join us for an “urban hike” along the Carolina Thread Trail and Mecklenburg County’s Stewart Creek Greenway. “Tails on the Trail” is a dog-friendly, rain-or-shine event that’s free and open to all. Blue Blaze Beer specials at all stops, a chance to win prizes and a $50 Jesse Brown’s Gift Card, microchip checkpoint for the pups from Animal Care and Control, guided by volunteers from the Carolina Thread Trail. GoGoKu food truck will be onsite at Blue Blaze Brewing serving up Asian fusion style food. Free. Blue Blaze Brewing, 528 South Turner Ave., Charlotte. 1-4 p.m. Dec. 4.
Fireside Roast and “Night Tree” Story:
Come roast a marshmallow, make a s’more and enjoy a wonderful story around the campfire. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. All ages. $2. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Bird Walk: Coots, Ducks, and More:
Winter is almost here and birds are settling in to their cold-weather routines. We will walk, look and listen for winter resident birds, including waterfowl found on Lake Wylie. Bring or borrow binoculars. Registration is required. This hike qualifies for our 100 mile hike club. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1 mile on paved, easy terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Babes in the Woods:
Tuck your little one in a stroller and join one of our educators for an easy walk along our paved nature trail. Relax, chat and experience what nature has to offer this month in a casual, social setting. In case of inclement weather, meet inside the Nature Center for indoor playtime. Registration required. Meeting place will be at the Four Seasons trail-head below the nature center parking lot. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Dec. 5.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable and read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as you learn about the wonders of nature. After the story, the group will hike into the forest to do a themed activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 3 to 6. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Dec. 5.
Mecklenburg Audubon Meeting:
Monthly two-hour meeting of fellowship, education and inspiration for those who love birds and wish to explore the issues that affect them. See meckbirds.org for details. Free. Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1320. www.mecklenburgcrc.org/Tyvola-Senior-Center. 6:45-9 p.m. Dec. 1.
Activities for seniors
WAM Walking Club:
Join a fun walking club called WAM - Walk a Mile for great socialization and improved health. Be sure to wear good walking shoes and bring water and a snack. A walking stick is suggested but not required. There is a restroom available on each walking route. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Nov. 30.
Games Night Holiday Potluck:
Come join the fun. Bring your favorite dinner item to share and enjoy a night of good food, fellowship, and fun games. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 1.
AARP luncheon:
AARP members are invited to the annual Christmas luncheon. Reservations and payment are required: 704-662-3337. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 12-1 p.m. Dec. 2.
Christmas Dance:
Enjoy fellowship, delicious food and make new friends. Everyone is invited to the party whether you dance or not. Please bring your favorite food item to share or drink and a dessert if you like. Please be sure to bring serving containers and utensils. Admission is free. The dance is open to all senior adults age 60-plus, caregivers are welcome. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 2.
Do You Experience Ringing In Your Ears?:
This could be coming from damage done to your hearing. Hearing problems addressed early on can prevent further damage to your hearing. Don’t take chances in not knowing. Have your hearing checked for free and answer a few simple questions. Screenings are provided by Dr. Justin McGrath, Audiologist, Charlotte ENT Associates. No selling or soliciting takes place. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
Need to Improve Your Balance?:
Tai chi is designed to improve balance, increase range of motion, circulation and leg strength, as well as decrease arthritic pain. Recommended by the Arthritis Foundation, tai chi is good for the body, mind and spirit. It’s known to have helped some individuals to improve high blood pressure, muscle tone, circulation, flexibility, aching backs and joints. It has even helped some to lose weight. Classes are instructed by Mike Gentile, a certified physical trainer, AF instructor, and Reiki Master. Open tai chi classes meet at South Iredell Senior Center every Monday from 11 a.m.-noon for advanced students and from 12:15-1:15 p.m. for beginners. $6. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m. Dec. 5.
Volunteer Advocacy Opportunities:
The Senior Center encourages all seniors to join the Senior Round Table meeting held the 1st Monday of every month at 3 p.m. at South Iredell Senior Center. This group’s goal is to help make Mooresville more senior friendly. A big part of what the group does is to advocate for change. Currently, they are advocating for affordable housing for seniors and improving the Mooresville on Main transportation system. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 3-4 p.m. Dec. 5.
Bingo Bonanza:
Join us for bingo sponsored by Walgreens. Please bring two new household items valued at $1 each for the prize table. Please do not bring items with business logos. As a reminder, you must be at least age 60 to participate in any activity at the Senior Center, this includes playing bingo. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Dec. 6.
NEW! SISC Restaurant Club:
The first club meeting will be at Blu Star Grill, 120 Market Place Ave., Mooresville, off Williamson Road. The club is led by volunteer Tina Roy. If you would like to join the outing, please RSVP to the Senior Center by Dec. 2. The club focuses on trying new and different restaurants and good fellowship. Participants are responsible for their own meal expenses. Come prepared to share your ideas and vote for the next restaurant club meeting. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 6.
Trimming the Tree:
All seniors are invited to help decorate the Senior Center’s Christmas tree. Listen to Christmas music and sip on hot chocolate while helping to trim the tree. Volunteers needed. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Dec. 6.
Art
Open Studio:
Bring your project and work with other artists at the gallery on Tuesdays. You don’t have to be a member to join our group. Free. Cabarrus Art Guild — Gallery, Gift Shop & Office, 11 Union St. S., Concord. 704-795-1901. www.cabarrusartguild.org. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
Sports
PFC Brakes Charlotte Racers Expo
Back for another year the PFC Brakes Charlotte Racers Expo presented by SRI Performance is designed to be a way for short track racers to meet the people who are behind the products and services they use every single week. $10. Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 U.S. 49 N., Concord. 704-920-3976. www.cabarrusarena.com. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 3.
Winter Soccer Clinic Series:
Soccer Clinic series for players of all levels ages 7-14. To be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. on five Saturdays between from Dec. 3-Jan. 28. $90. Cannon School, 5801 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. 704-786-8171. www.cannonschool.org. 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Talks & Readings
Lake Norman Chamber eCommerce Group:
The Lake Norman eCommerce Group meets on the last Wednesday of every month. Free. Bank of America Financial Center, 20005 W. Catawba Ave, Cornelius. 704-896-0100. 10:30 a.m. Nov. 30.
Comments