School news Dec. 5, 2016: Mooresville, Huntersville, Davidson and Cornelius

Grand Oak Elementary School
Young artists: Chase Baldwin, a kindergartener, and Mae Dunbar, who is in first grade, have been chosen to represent the school in the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center Student Art Exhibit Program. This Winter Exhibit runs Dec. 15 through March.
A reception for the students and their families will be held 4:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the exhibit area located off the hospital lobby.
North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities
Winners: The State Finals of Art Showcase and the NC Dance Ensemble Competition were held December 3 at Hillside High School of Durham. More than 40 schools competed in these events. Final results:
Art Showcase
Individual Middle School Winners:
Painting - Ruby Hutcheson - Ligon Middle School (also recognized as Best in Show)
Drawing - Camille Lane - Ligon Middle School
Printmaking - Ashley Floyd - JM Robinson Middle School
Collage - Cynthia Chase - J Sam Gentry Middle School
Mixed Media - Justin Lowe - J Sam Gentry Middle School
Photography - Addie Rogers - Harris Road Middle School
Computer Generated - Kaylee Hord - Hickory Ridge Middle School
Sculpture - Henry Woodburn - Ligon Middle School
Middle School Team Results:
1 - JM Robinson Middle School
2 - Ligon Middle School
3 - Northview Middle School
4 - J Sam Gentry Middle School
5 - Uwharrie Charter Academy
6 - Mount Mourne School
7 - Hickory Ridge Middle School
8 - Harris Road Middle School
9 - JN Fries Middle School
10 - Pine Lake Prep
Art Showcase
Individual High School Winners:
Painting - Jeanine Hasty - Myers Park High School (also recognized as Best in Show)
Drawing - Zach Cokas - Wakefield High School
Printmaking - Annabelle Quarles - Myers Park High School
Collage - Nhan Tran - Wakefield High School
Mixed Media - Lyza Jarvis - Uwharrie Charter Academy
Photography - Nancy Lor - Bunker Hill High School
Computer Generated - Jennifer Dowden - Northwood High School
Sculpture - Sarah Bradley - Myers Park High School
High School Team Results
1 - Myers Park High School
2 - Northwood High School
3 - Wakefield High School
4 - Northwest Guilford High School
5 - Atkins High School
6 - Mount Airy High School
7 - Newton-Conover High School
8 - Uwharrie Charter Academy
9 - Bunker Hill High School
10 - Challenger Early College
Dance Ensemble - Top three in each division plus all Excellent ratings noted below.
Middle School
Jazz / Hip-Hop Small Ensemble
1 - Horton Middle School
2 - Mount Airy Middle School
3 - Wayne School of Engineering
Jazz / Hip-Hop Large Ensemble
1 - Durham School of the Arts - Excellent Rating
2 - Northwest School of the Arts - Excellent
3 - JM Robinson Middle School
Contemporary / Lyrical
1 - Arendell Parrott Academy - Excellent
2 - JM Robinson Middle School
3 - Northwest School of the Arts
Overall Middle School Results
1 - Northwest School of the Arts
2 - JM Robinson Middle School
3 - Horton Middle School
Dance Ensemble
High School
Dance Team
1 - Wakefield High School
2 - Northwood High School
Hip-Hop
1 - Myers Park High School
2 - Durham School of the Arts
3 - Hillside High School
Jazz
1 - East Lincoln High School - Excellent
2 - Hillside High School - Excellent
3 - Atkins High School
Contemporary Lyrical
Small Ensemble
1 - Hillside High School - Excellent
2 - Wayne School of Engineering
3 - Northern Durham High School
Large Ensemble
1 - Arendell Parrott Academy - Excellent
2 - Durham School of the Arts - Excellent
3 - East Lincoln High School - Excellent
4 - Northwood High School - Excellent
Overall High School Results
1 - Hillside High School
2 - East Lincoln High School
3 - Durham School of the Arts
4 - Northwood High School
5 - Atkins High School
