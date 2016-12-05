Lake Norman & Mooresville

December 5, 2016 2:34 PM

School news Dec. 5, 2016: Mooresville, Huntersville, Davidson and Cornelius

Staff Report

Grand Oak Elementary School

Young artists: Chase Baldwin, a kindergartener, and Mae Dunbar, who is in first grade, have been chosen to represent the school in the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center Student Art Exhibit Program. This Winter Exhibit runs Dec. 15 through March.

A reception for the students and their families will be held 4:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in the exhibit area located off the hospital lobby.

North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities

Winners: The State Finals of Art Showcase and the NC Dance Ensemble Competition were held December 3 at Hillside High School of Durham. More than 40 schools competed in these events. Final results:

Art Showcase

Individual Middle School Winners:

Painting - Ruby Hutcheson - Ligon Middle School (also recognized as Best in Show)

Drawing - Camille Lane - Ligon Middle School

Printmaking - Ashley Floyd - JM Robinson Middle School

Collage - Cynthia Chase - J Sam Gentry Middle School

Mixed Media - Justin Lowe - J Sam Gentry Middle School

Photography - Addie Rogers - Harris Road Middle School

Computer Generated - Kaylee Hord - Hickory Ridge Middle School

Sculpture - Henry Woodburn - Ligon Middle School

Middle School Team Results:

1 - JM Robinson Middle School

2 - Ligon Middle School

3 - Northview Middle School

4 - J Sam Gentry Middle School

5 - Uwharrie Charter Academy

6 - Mount Mourne School

7 - Hickory Ridge Middle School

8 - Harris Road Middle School

9 - JN Fries Middle School

10 - Pine Lake Prep

Art Showcase

Individual High School Winners:

Painting - Jeanine Hasty - Myers Park High School (also recognized as Best in Show)

Drawing - Zach Cokas - Wakefield High School

Printmaking - Annabelle Quarles - Myers Park High School

Collage - Nhan Tran - Wakefield High School

Mixed Media - Lyza Jarvis - Uwharrie Charter Academy

Photography - Nancy Lor - Bunker Hill High School

Computer Generated - Jennifer Dowden - Northwood High School

Sculpture - Sarah Bradley - Myers Park High School

High School Team Results

1 - Myers Park High School

2 - Northwood High School

3 - Wakefield High School

4 - Northwest Guilford High School

5 - Atkins High School

6 - Mount Airy High School

7 - Newton-Conover High School

8 - Uwharrie Charter Academy

9 - Bunker Hill High School

10 - Challenger Early College

Dance Ensemble - Top three in each division plus all Excellent ratings noted below.

Middle School

Jazz / Hip-Hop Small Ensemble

1 - Horton Middle School

2 - Mount Airy Middle School

3 - Wayne School of Engineering

Jazz / Hip-Hop Large Ensemble

1 - Durham School of the Arts - Excellent Rating

2 - Northwest School of the Arts - Excellent

3 - JM Robinson Middle School

Contemporary / Lyrical

1 - Arendell Parrott Academy - Excellent

2 - JM Robinson Middle School

3 - Northwest School of the Arts

Overall Middle School Results

1 - Northwest School of the Arts

2 - JM Robinson Middle School

3 - Horton Middle School

Dance Ensemble

High School

Dance Team

1 - Wakefield High School

2 - Northwood High School

Hip-Hop

1 - Myers Park High School

2 - Durham School of the Arts

3 - Hillside High School

Jazz

1 - East Lincoln High School - Excellent

2 - Hillside High School - Excellent

3 - Atkins High School

Contemporary Lyrical

Small Ensemble

1 - Hillside High School - Excellent

2 - Wayne School of Engineering

3 - Northern Durham High School

Large Ensemble

1 - Arendell Parrott Academy - Excellent

2 - Durham School of the Arts - Excellent

3 - East Lincoln High School - Excellent

4 - Northwood High School - Excellent

Overall High School Results

1 - Hillside High School

2 - East Lincoln High School

3 - Durham School of the Arts

4 - Northwood High School

5 - Atkins High School

