Religion news, Dec. 7-13, 2016: Mooresville, Davidson, Cornelius and Huntersville

If you would like to have an event included in Religion news, send a news release to ebattenobserver@gmail.com.
Compiled by Erica Batten
If you would like to have an event included in Religion news, send a news release to ebattenobserver@gmail.com.
Compiled by Erica Batten
Lake Norman
First Baptist, Mooresville
Christmas event
The music ministry will present its annual Mooresville Christmas Celebration featuring more than 100 voices in the sanctuary choir plus the children’s choir, student choir, senior choir and soloists and music by handbells and orchestra. An outdoor living nativity will be presented 30 minutes before each performance. Reception follows. 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 3 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and 6 p.m. Dec. 11. 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. www.fbcmooresville.com.
Lighthouse Evangelical Presbyterian, Mooresville
New pastor
The church welcomes the Rev. Ken Chivers and his family to the Lake Norman area. A Florida native, Chivers most recently served as associate pastor at First Presbyterian in Rome, Ga. 246 Blume Road, Mooresville. www.lighthouseepc.org.
Davidson United Methodist
Alternative gift market
“Missions Mall” will provide opportunities to purchase something unique while making a difference. Items include art by persons with developmental disabilities, medical care for children in war-torn countries, camp scholarships and food for local children. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 11. 233 S. Main St., Davidson. www.davidsonumc.org.
East Side Baptist, Statesville
Christmas concert
Join us for a spaghetti dinner and concert by the Iredell Choral Society. $10 in advance; $15 at the door. 6 p.m. Dec. 9. 310 East Side Drive, Statesville. http://www.iredellchoralsociety.webs.com.
St. Mark Catholic, Huntersville
Christmas program
“The 3 1/2 Stories of Christmas.” Frank Runyeon stars as a comically imperfect angel-in-training sent to prepare for the coming of the Christmas angel, with the audience to assist. Refreshments served. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in the family center. $8 per person; $20 per family. 14740 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. www.stmarknc.org.
St. Therese Catholic, Mooresville
Service
Advent lessons and carols presented by the adult, handbell and children’s choirs. 7 p.m. Dec. 14. 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. www.sainttherese.net.
St. Mark’s Lutheran, Mooresville
Services
Worship services with Holy Communion, 8:30 and 11 a.m. Dec. 11 and 18. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.
Holden evening prayer
6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14. 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville. www.saintmarkslutheran.com.
South Charlotte
Carmel Presbyterian
Drive Thru Christmas
Representation of major events related to the birth of Jesus Christ with audio narration in the comfort of your car. Hot chocolate and cookies served. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 12-13. 2048 Carmel Road. www.carmelpresbyterian.org.
South Mecklenburg Presbyterian
Service
“The Longest Night” service is an offering of consolation and hope for those facing the holidays with difficulty due to divorce, grief, loss of employment or illness. All are invited. 7 p.m. Dec. 13. 8601 Bryant Farms Road. www.SMPChome.org.
Mouzon United Methodist
Community Christmas market
Local vendors, kids’ games, baked goods, food trucks and photos with Santa! 5-8 p.m. Dec. 10. 3100 Selwyn Ave. www.mouzonumc.org.
Providence United Methodist
Services
Traditional lessons and carols services featuring the chancel choir. 8:30 and 11 a.m. Dec. 18. 2810 Providence Road. www.providenceumc.org.
Christ Covenant Church, Matthews
Concert
Keith and Kristyn Getty will present “An Irish Christmas—A Celebration of Carols.” The two-part presentation includes a “town square party” featuring upbeat hymns and dancing as well as an audience sing-along. The 20-stop tour includes performances at the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. 800 Fullwood Lane, Matthews. www.christcovenant.org.
Calvary Church
Concert
“Christmas Changes Everything” is a musical celebration for the entire family featuring more than 300 musicians, the Calvary choir and orchestra, and the youth and children’s choirs. Free. 9:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11. Child care for children 4 and under provided at the evening concert. 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road. www.calvarychurch.com/christmas.
St. Matthew Catholic
Candle lighting service
The Charlotte chapter of The Compassionate Friends invites parents, family and friends to a memorial tribute in honor of all children who have died from any cause at any age. The service is part of a worldwide candle lighting event. The service will include words of remembrance, music and reading of names. A reception follows the service. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11. 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. To submit names for reading at the service, call 704-315-6913.
Wesley United Methodist
GriefShare program
“Surviving the Holidays” offers help and hope to people grieving the loss of a loved one. Participants will receive a survival guide with daily encouragement and plans to deal with painful emotions. Free. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12. 3715 Rea Road. www.wesleycharlotte.org.
Cokesbury United Methodist
Concert
Music at Cokesbury presents “Our Favorite Things” by the Queen City Ringers. Donations accepted. 7 p.m. Dec. 15. 6701 Idlewild Road. www.cokesburyumc.net.
Light of Christ United Methodist
Lecture
Certified Pastoral Counselor Patricia Wells will present “Happy Holidays? Depression and the Holiday Season.” 5-6 p.m. Dec. 11. 9212 Bryant Farms Road. www.locumc.org.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist
Christmas tree sale
$40-$70. Delivery available for $5 donation. 3-6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17. Trees may also be purchased in the church office during office hours.
Gift wrapping fundraiser
The United Methodist Women will wrap your gifts while you enjoy refreshments. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17 in the commons room.
Christmas cantata
“Celebrate the Child: A Reflection of Christmases Throughout Our Lives.” 4 p.m. Dec. 11. 1901 Archdale Drive. www.standrewsumc.com.
Nearby
Little Rock AME Zion
Community education workshop
Attorney Jazmin Caldwell will present “Legal Strategies and Solutions to Protect You and Your Family.” A light meal will be served. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8. 401 N. McDowell St., Charlotte. 704-334-3782.
St. Peter Catholic, Charlotte
Film night
“The Visitor” is a heartfelt humanistic drama exploring immigration and identity. 6:10 p.m. Dec. 8. The film will help prepare us for the Rev. Greg Boyle’s upcoming January lecture on connectedness to those living in the margins. A post-film discussion will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille.
Garden of Eaten
Hot dogs, chips and sodas available before 1 p.m. Panthers games for a small donation. Proceeds go to nonprofit organizations in our community. 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11. 507 S. Tryon St., Charlotte. www.stpeterscatholic.org.
Friendship Missionary Baptist, Charlotte
Special event
Approximately 700 homeless children from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will have some of their wishes come true at the annual “Spirit of Christmas” event. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 10. 3400 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte. www.friendshipcharlotte.org.
Harrisburg Presbyterian
Christmas show
Actors of Tomorrow will present “Believe!” A teenager struggles to find peace during the Christmas season. Filled with warmth and laughter, the performance includes sing-along traditional Christmas songs. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18. 4815 N. C. 49 S., Harrisburg. Tickets available at www.actorsoftomorrow.org.
St. Mary’s Chapel, Charlotte
Christmas concert
Carolina Pro Musica’s annual “Christmas at St. Mary’s” will feature music from the 18th century, readings of the season and carols for all to sing. Bob Sweeten will return as narrator. $16 general admission; students and seniors, $8. 7 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17. 1129 E. 3rd St., Charlotte. www.carolinapromusica.org.
Pleasant Hill Baptist, Charlotte
Concert
The Voices of PHBC will hold their annual concert at 4 p.m. Dec. 11. 517 Baldwin Ave., Charlotte. 704-376-1201.
St. Basil the Great Catholic Mission Parish, Charlotte
Services
Ancient Byzantine Rite services in full communion with the Church of Rome. All are invited to experience these ancient services, composed in the first millennium and celebrated in English. Vigil, 5-7 p.m. Saturdays. Divine Liturgy, 11 a.m. Sundays. Services are held in the chapel of Aquinas Hall at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic, 1400 Suther Road, Charlotte. www.stbasil.weebly.com.
Spirit of Joy Lutheran, Weddington
Christmas cantata
“Almost There” by Michael W. Smith tells the Christmas story from Mary and Joseph’s perspective. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 11 a.m. Dec. 18. 8600 Potter Road, Weddington. www.spiritofjoy.us.
Rocky Ridge United Methodist, Concord
Hot dog sales
Hot dogs and drinks, $1.25 each. Homemade desserts and chips also sold. Delivery available for orders of $12 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 1428 Old Charlotte Road, Concord. 704-782-3579.
Calvary Lutheran, Concord
Worship services
8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays unless noted. 950 Bradley St., Concord. www.clcofconcord.org.
Mount Olivet United Methodist, Concord
Hot dog sale
Eat in or take out. Delivery for orders of $10 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays.
Christmas cantata
“I Come to the Stable.” 11 a.m. Dec. 11. Early service, 8:30 a.m. Sunday school, 9:45 a.m. 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. 704-782-8846; www.mtochurch.com.
Grace Presbyterian, Fort Mill
Christmas cantata
The Grace Notes Choir will present Joseph Martin’s “Let There Be Christmas.” Original anthems, familiar carols, narration and audience participation combine for a joyous celebration of hope and peace. 7 p.m. Dec. 11. 2955 S.C. 160 W., Fort Mill. www.gracefortmill.org.
Comments