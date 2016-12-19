News in the community: Dec. 20, 2016

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue
Fundraising: In the New Year, the rescue would like to purchase a pump for the large pond to keep the water moving, which makes for a healthier pond for the fish and our birds. With the nearby botulism outbreak this year, the rescue leaders realized the Pond Improvement Plan needed to be in place before summer hits. The system costs about $5,000. Donations must be made online or postmarked by Dec. 31 for a 2016 tax deduction; a receipt can be provided. www.CWRescue.org; Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, PO Box 1484, Indian Trail, NC 28079.
Matthews Police Department
Thanks: The Police Department participated in collecting and passing out Christmas toys, cothing and food to 26 Matthews area families in need. These families range from three members, to some as many as 10. “We are thankful and appreciative to all of the people, organizations and companies listed for their generosity and support in continuing this annual project,” the police said in a news release: AAA of the Carolinas – Matthews Office; seventh grade class at Covenant Day School; Matthews Rotary Club; Matthews Police Explorers; Town of Matthews; Webelos Pack 46; people who donated to the three angel trees.
Mecklenburg Cooperative Extension Service
Food literacy: The Mecklenburg County Cooperative Extension Service is seeking 10-15 interested community members to join the new Extension Master Food Volunteer pilot program with 14 other counties from across the state. The program, similar to the highly recognized Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program, is designed to provide volunteers the opportunity to support Family & Consumer Sciences agents with food-related programming.
Interest in local food, cooking, and agriculture is at an all-time high. Volunteers with the pilot program will receive a core curriculum of training including education about food systems, cooking competencies, nutrition, diversity and inclusion. Participants will further enhance their knowledge by shadowing the Family and Consumer Science agent during their first year.
There will be a fee of $25 to support program materials for the pilot year.
Right Moves for Youth
Bikes for students: Right Moves for Youth students will have a brighter holiday thanks to The Spokes Group and City of Charlotte employees.
For the past several years, The Spokes Group and City of Charlotte have come together to provide new bicycles to Right Moves for Youth students. Spokes Group provides the bikes to Right Moves for Youth at no charge and about 25 City of Charlotte employees, along with their friends and family, build the bikes. Right Moves for Youth, a school dropout prevention program, delivers the bikes to students.
Business
A M King: Three years ago, A M King president, Brian T. King, decided to adopt more Salvation Army Angel Tree children than ever before.
A M King has been a long-time supporter of the Angel Tree program by adopting an angel for each employee in the company’s Charlotte office and providing $150 to spend on each child. However, after reading a Charlotte Observer story on the children who aren’t selected from the program and left without gifts on Christmas, King knew he needed to do more.
Now, A M King adopts an angel for each Charlotte employee and adopts 100 additional angels supported by the company as a whole. This past year, 117 children were provided Christmas toys and winter clothing from A M King.
“Every child deserves to experience the magic of Christmas. And I’ve found, those who adopt an angel tree child, experience Christmas magic too.”
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Primary Care Associates of Lake Norman: Jennifer Albrecht, D.O., of Primary Care Associates of Lake Norman, recently received her Sports Medicine Certificate of Added Qualifications.Since moving recently to Mooresville, she has been helping with sidelines coverage at the Lake Norman High School varsity football games and hopes to become more active in coverage at the high school and community level in Mooresville and surrounding area. She also remains active playing sand volleyball and hopes to begin volunteering to medically cover AVP (American Volleyball Professional) events in the near future. PCALakeNorman.com.
Board certification: Family Medicine physicians Dr. Elizabeth Clay and Dr. Matthew CiRullo have received their Board Certifications by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Medicine. Clay, D.O., is with Lake Norman Medical Associates, Family Medicine, Denver, and CiRullo, D.O., is with Mooresville Family Practice in Mooresville.
