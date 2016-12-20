Happening nearby Dec. 21-27, 2016: Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville and Mooresville

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” Please add your event at least two weeks in advance of the event date.
Art
Crafts with Jayna
Free with paid admission to the Raptor Trail, preschool age. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 12 p.m. Dec. 23.
Open Studio
Bring your project and work with other artists at the gallery on Tuesdays. Or just stop by to visit. You don’t have to be a member to join our group. Free. Cabarrus Art Guild — Gallery, Gift Shop & Office, 11 Union St. S., Concord. 704-795-1901. www.cabarrusartguild.org. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 27.
Special Event
Speedway Christmas
Lights-to-music drive-thru section along the 3.5-mile course open Thursday-Sunday and all Christmas week, the Christmas Village includes a petting zoo, Bethlehem village, horse-drawn wagon rides, photos with Santa, and more. In addition, come see Christmas classics like “A Christmas Story” and “Frozen” on a giant 16,000-square-foot high-definition TV. $15 per car and older. Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway S., Concord. 704-455-3200. www.charlottemotorspeedway.com. 6-10 p.m.
Preschool Bookclub
Come and play in the new Nature Playground and read a nature-based book with one of the staff. We’ll bring out feathers and other props to help tell the story. Outdoors weather permitting; otherwise inside. 3 and younger free; 4 and 5 year olds free with paid admission to the Raptor Trail. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 11-11:30 a.m. Dec. 22.
Winter Camp Carolina
The Winter Camp program gives kids an outlet for activity and learning on school holidays. $25/day for the full-day program. Some kids come more than once, and others pick their favorite topic for their camp day. The camp serves kids 7 to 14 years old. Drop off at 8-8:30 a.m. and pick up from 4:30-5 p.m. Extended day is available. The camp is staffed by a local summer camp intern and activities directed by Curator of Birds and Programs Natalie Childers. $25 day; $10 extended day. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 22.
Nature
Winter Solstice Hike and Fire Celebration:
Join us as we celebrate the shortest day of the year and the longest night of the year with a one mile hike followed by a campfire complete with roasting marshmallows. We will discuss the traditions of this day and share community together as we officially bring in the winter season. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 6 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 21.
Guided Solstice Hike:
Join McDowell Nature staff for a guided hike through our beautiful winter forest. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1to 3 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 22.
Family Winter Hike:
Suffering from the winter blues? This scenic hike is just the cure. Along the way we will discover some of the sights and sounds of winter as we set off at a comfortable, yet steady pace to keep ourselves warm and burn off seasonal treats. Registration required. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 23.
A Holiday Forest Celebration:
The holiday season is here and what better way to celebrate than discover some of the gifts mother nature gives us. Create a beeswax candle and an ornament using gifts directly from nature, followed by a celebratory hike in the forest. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 4 and older. $4. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 23.
Budding Adventures:
Discover the winter happenings at Reedy Creek. Through various hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more you will learn about plant-life, animals, and their homes, weather, and more. Parent participation encouraged. Registration required. Must call 980-314-1119 to register.Ages 3 to 6. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Dec. 26.
