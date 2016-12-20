Ramsey Creek public beach: A headache or a joy? Depends on where you live

Mecklenburg County is the big winner when it comes to this summer’s debut of its new public beach on Lake Norman while the town of Cornelius, specifically the neighborhoods off Nantz Road, are the big losers.
That’s according to Cornelius Commissioner Dave Gilroy who called the troubles caused by the new beach at Ramsey Creek Park “dramatically disruptive to the way of life” for Cornelius residents who were inundated with hundreds of beach-goers clogging roadways in their community this summer.
“I think this is a case of winners and losers,” said Gilroy. “Clearly, the county is a winner and, I’m sure you guys are proud of this asset, but I think, net, the town is probably a loser.”
Gilroy’s comments came during a Cornelius Board of Commissioners meeting Dec. 19 where Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation officials shared 2016 attendance figures, past problems and future plans for the public beach.
The beach is Mecklenburg County’s first public swimming area at a county-run park since the 1970s when other swimming holes were closed after several drownings.
Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Deputy Director Michael Kirschman told the commissioners approximately 71,000 people visited Ramsey Creek Park beach this summer from May 28 - Sept. 5 with the majority of visitors traveling by car.
Most of the beach’s visitors were locals.
“Roughly three quarters of the people who came to the beach were residents of Mecklenburg County,” said Kirschman. “One quarter were not.”
Weekends typically were busier than weekdays with early afternoon hitting daily peak attendance, Kirschman said.
Visitation was highest in early June when as many as 13,256 visitors came to the beach per week, Kirschman said. After the July 4th holiday, weekly visitation began to decline, he said.
The beach closed when it reached maximum capacity of 500 people three times — Memorial Day, a Sunday in late June and July 4th, said Park Operations Superintendent Greg Clemmer.
Operational expenses for the Ramsey Creek Park beach totaled $258,081 with staff salaries making up 48 percent of expenses, extra police support making up 35 percent of expenses and the CATS shuttle service making up 17 percent of expenses, Kirschman said.
The beach’s revenue, totaling $117,465, saw a dramatic increase when the county raised the beach’s admission rates in late June to help ease congestion, Kirschman said.
Drive-in patrons now pay $5 per car for county residents and $10 for others Monday-Thursday, and $10 and $15 respectively for Friday-Sunday and on observed holidays.
That’s up from an initial fee of $3 per car for county residents and $5 per car for others.
Cornelius Mayor Chuck Travis asked park and recreation officials if the admission price had been adjusted enough to further reduce the number of visitors.
Park and Recreation Department Director Jim Garges said there were no plans to further increase the admission price because that would reduce the accessibility to the beach.
Other solutions to combat traffic congestion included the mid-summer creation of a CATS shuttle service from the CATS Park and Ride site on Northcross Drive in Huntersville to transport beach-goers free of charge, Clemmer said.
However, one of the major concerns residents have had since day one is a traffic signal light promised to be installed by Memorial Day at Nantz Road and Catawba Avenue that has yet to materialize.
Wayne Herron, Cornelius planning department director, said the signal would be in place by February and that it has been slowed by additional infrastructure work.
Operational improvements for the summer of 2017 include reducing the number of shuttle buses, which residents have complained are too big for the area’s roadways, after the July 4th attendance drop-off, and reducing the number of police officers once the traffic light has been installed, Clemmer said.
The department will also add more bilingual signage and concessions as well, Clemmer said.
In January, a video camera system overlooking the boat ramp and beach will be installed for town officials to monitor, Clemmer said.
The department will also try a soft opening the week before Memorial Day to work out any problems, Clemmer said.
One local resident didn’t care for an extra week of beach-going.
Donna Connell, who lives on Yachtman Drive, told the Board of Commissioners she attended was disappointed with what town and county officials have allowed to happen to her neighborhood.
“When is it our time?” Connell said. “When are our rights above the right to recreate? The rights to feel safe, the rights to feel that we have control of our neighborhood, quite frankly.”
Gilroy said while the county has worked hard to open this beach and find solutions to its problems, record attendance numbers have caused major problems for the local neighborhood.
“We’ve literally blown up one of our nice neighborhoods in town,” said Gilroy. “I think it’s unacceptable, frankly.”
Gilroy asked if the county park and recreation department could stop charging admission fees at Jetton Park to induce beach-goers to move away from Ramsey Creek Park.
Several members in the audience applauded at this suggestion.
Mayor Pro Tem Woody Washam then asked if other parks could have future swimming options. Kirschman said although there are possible sites identified, there is no capital outlay money designated for such projects in the near future.
Kate Stevens is a freelance writer: katebethstevens@icloud.com.
By the numbers
Total beach visitors from May 28 - Sept. 5, 2016:
▪ 68,016 visitors, not including Memorial Day weekend “walk-in” visitors estimated at 3,000 people.
▪ Visitors by car: 63,836 people
▪ Visitors by CATS shuttle bus: 4,180 people
▪ Beach-goers from Mecklenburg visits made up nearly 75 percent of total park attendance while nonresidential visits made up 21 percent.
SOURCE: MECKLENBURG COUNTY PARK AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT
