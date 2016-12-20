Prayer and play are the right combo for Stewards of the Game basketball league

It’s a Saturday morning at First Baptist Church of Huntersville and adult leaders Casey Fitzsimons and Robert Bales have pulled together a group of about a dozen second- and third-graders for a quick prayer.
Bales leads the moment of devotion, praying for the boys’ and girls’ safety and for them to practice such character traits as good sportsmanship. He closes the prayer with some common words of reverence, “In Jesus’ name we pray,” but adds another phrase to capture the day’s main purpose: “In Jesus’ name we play.”
Rather than gathering in the quiet confines of the church’s sanctuary, the members of the group were at mid-court of the facility’s gymnasium. Their minute-long, 8:30 a.m. prayer meeting was the opening ceremony of a day’s worth of youth basketball games coordinated by Stewards of the Game, a Christian faith-based youth sports organization based in Huntersville.
Fitzsimons, the Stewards of the Game’s executive director since 2011, says the organization averages between 900-1,000 participants every year in its basketball, volleyball, softball, and spring and fall baseball programs. The league partners with local churches, schools, and parks and recreation departments for facility use.
“We want to achieve two things with our kids,” said Fitzsimons, a 45-year old Huntersville resident. “We want them to have a love for the game and love for the Lord.”
“We want kids to be successful young men and women of character in our community, being willing to reach out and serve others.”
Stewards was founded in 2000, but it was not the first youth sports organization to develop the faith-based concept. There are other national organizations with similar missions and individual churches have tried their own programs.
Some local churches have partnered with Stewards of the Game because of the resources it can provide such as its large volunteer base and its number of participants. First Baptist Church of Huntersville, for example, started a middle-school girls’ basketball program last year with Stewards’ support and agreed to host Stewards’ second-third grade co-ed league as a tradeoff.
“First, we want to get people on our campus,” said Bales, a First Baptist member and co-coordinator of the girls’ middle school league. “We have (church) members participate. Our youth group gets involved by selling concessions (at games) to raise money for their mission trips.”
One of Stewards’ offerings is opening or closing practices with a 10-minute devotional that include parallels between Biblical principles and sports. They are developed by Cornelius youth pastor Ashley Schott.
Cornelius resident Kayce Staehle says she was looking specifically for a faith-based youth sports program three years ago when her 4-year-old son Heath began playing T-ball. Heath has played baseball and basketball ever since and his mom joined the organization’s board of directors last year.
“(The devotions) help the kids learn how to act beyond the sports arena and they help show healthy competition,” says Kayce Staehle. “You don’t have to be too aggressive. You can have a good time and still be competitive.”
While teaching principles of faith is part of Stewards of the Game’s mission, Fitzsimons says he doesn’t want his organization to be known only as the “religious league.”
Stewards preaches good sportsmanship among its players, coaches and parents but competition and winning and losing are still an important part of the games they play. Stewards awards trophies to league championship teams, but Fitzsimons is proud that the organization does not issue participation trophies.
Noah Johnson says basketball is one of his favorite hobbies, but the 9-year old Cornelius resident, who’s had three siblings play in Stewards of the Game along with him, says he likes what makes the organization unique.
“It’s fun because a lot of people don’t fight or argue because their hearts are with God.”
Joe Habina is a freelance writer: joehabina@yahoo.com.
