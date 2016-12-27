Religion news Dec. 28, 2016-Jan. 3, 2017

If you would like to have an event included in Religion news, send a news release to ebattenobserver@gmail.com.
Lake Norman
St. Mark’s Lutheran, Mooresville
New Year’s Day
Worship service with Holy Communion. 10 a.m. Jan. 1. 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville. www.saintmarkslutheran.com.
Davidson College Presbyterian
Concert
Minnesota native and Luther College instructor Brad Schultz will perform Christmas selections and “Variations on ‘A Mighty Fortress’” in celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. A reception follows the concert. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9. 100 N. Main St., Davidson. www.dcpc.org.
St. Mark Catholic, Huntersville
Special Mass
Latin Mass in the Extraordinary Form. The Carolina Catholic Chorale and Orchestra will perform “Mass in A Major” by Antonio Caldara. 7 p.m. Jan. 8. 14740 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. www.stmarknc.org.
Living Word Ministries, Lowesville
Concert
The Golden Valley Crusaders bluegrass gospel band will perform. Free; a freewill offering will be received. 6 p.m. Dec. 31. 1062 N. C. 16 S., Lowesville. www.gospelgigs.com/lowesvilleconcerts.
Yokefellow Ministry of Greater Statesville
Food assistance programs
The ministry is seeking community support for a funds-matching challenge provided by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. Yokefellow may receive up to $1,000 in matching funds for donations received by Jan. 13. www.hungernwnc.org.
Nearby
Kadampa Meditation Center of North Carolina
Prayer retreat
Bring in the new year with Buddha Tara. Chant traditional Tara prayers every four hours. Each session lasts about an hour, and the midnight session is in candlelight. Free; donations welcome. 4 p.m. Dec. 31 through noon Jan. 1. 2108 South Blvd., Charlotte. www.meditationcharlotte.org.
Spirit of Joy Lutheran, Weddington
Worship service
10 a.m. Jan. 1. 8600 Potter Road, Weddington. www.spiritofjoy.us.
Calvary Lutheran, Concord
Worship services
8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays unless noted. 950 Bradley St., Concord. www.clcofconcord.org.
Mount Olivet United Methodist, Concord
Worship service
Guest speaker Zach Erwin. 11 a.m. Jan. 1. 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. www.mtochurch.com.
Temple Solel, Fort Mill
Shabbat services
The Reform Jewish Congregation is currently holding Shabbat services 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of the month in the ministry building at Saint Philip Neri Catholic, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. 803-619-9707; www.templesolelsc.org.
Community Blood Center of the Carolinas
Blood drive
4-7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Kimball Memorial Lutheran, Kannapolis. www.cbcc.us.
South Charlotte
Providence United Methodist
Worship service
On New Year’s Day, Providence will have one worship service. 10:30 a.m. Jan. 1. 2810 Providence Road. www.providenceumc.org.
Myers Park United Methodist
Community dialogue
“Reconciliation With God and Others” series seeks to foster understanding in these times of unrest. The Rev. James Howell and special guests will share “Favorite Bible Stories About Healing, Forgiveness and Reconciliation” at 7 p.m. Jan. 9. The series continues weekly through Feb. 27. 1501 Queens Road. www.mpumc.org.
Calvary Church
Women’s Bible studies
All women of the community are invited to join us for study and friendship. Seven new studies are available, including Priscilla Shirer’s “The Armor of God” and Jen Wilkin’s “Sermon on the Mount.” Classes are held Tuesday mornings and evenings starting Jan. 17. Preschool child care available for those enrolled by Jan. 10. www.calvarychurch.com/women.
Support ministry
Classes offer interactive, Christ-centered study and support from others facing similar issues. Winter classes include Boundaries, GriefShare, DivorceCare and Deeper Calm. Child care available for ages 2-7 with advance registration. Classes begin Jan. 16. 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road. www.calvarychurch.com/support.
Mouzon United Methodist
Service
Come be a part of our new contemporary worship service, a lively time of celebrating the living presence of God among us. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 3100 Selwyn Ave. www.mouzonumc.org.
