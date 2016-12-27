Lake Norman & Mooresville

Religion news Dec. 28, 2016-Jan. 3, 2017

Lake Norman

St. Mark’s Lutheran, Mooresville

New Year’s Day

Worship service with Holy Communion. 10 a.m. Jan. 1. 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville. www.saintmarkslutheran.com.

Davidson College Presbyterian

Concert

Minnesota native and Luther College instructor Brad Schultz will perform Christmas selections and “Variations on ‘A Mighty Fortress’” in celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. A reception follows the concert. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9. 100 N. Main St., Davidson. www.dcpc.org.

St. Mark Catholic, Huntersville

Special Mass

Latin Mass in the Extraordinary Form. The Carolina Catholic Chorale and Orchestra will perform “Mass in A Major” by Antonio Caldara. 7 p.m. Jan. 8. 14740 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. www.stmarknc.org.

Living Word Ministries, Lowesville

Concert

The Golden Valley Crusaders bluegrass gospel band will perform. Free; a freewill offering will be received. 6 p.m. Dec. 31. 1062 N. C. 16 S., Lowesville. www.gospelgigs.com/lowesvilleconcerts.

Yokefellow Ministry of Greater Statesville

Food assistance programs

The ministry is seeking community support for a funds-matching challenge provided by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. Yokefellow may receive up to $1,000 in matching funds for donations received by Jan. 13. www.hungernwnc.org.

Nearby

Kadampa Meditation Center of North Carolina

Prayer retreat

Bring in the new year with Buddha Tara. Chant traditional Tara prayers every four hours. Each session lasts about an hour, and the midnight session is in candlelight. Free; donations welcome. 4 p.m. Dec. 31 through noon Jan. 1. 2108 South Blvd., Charlotte. www.meditationcharlotte.org.

Spirit of Joy Lutheran, Weddington

Worship service

10 a.m. Jan. 1. 8600 Potter Road, Weddington. www.spiritofjoy.us.

Calvary Lutheran, Concord

Worship services

8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays unless noted. 950 Bradley St., Concord. www.clcofconcord.org.

Mount Olivet United Methodist, Concord

Worship service

Guest speaker Zach Erwin. 11 a.m. Jan. 1. 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. www.mtochurch.com.

Temple Solel, Fort Mill

Shabbat services

The Reform Jewish Congregation is currently holding Shabbat services 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of the month in the ministry building at Saint Philip Neri Catholic, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. 803-619-9707; www.templesolelsc.org.

Community Blood Center of the Carolinas

Blood drive

4-7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Kimball Memorial Lutheran, Kannapolis. www.cbcc.us.

South Charlotte

Providence United Methodist

Worship service

On New Year’s Day, Providence will have one worship service. 10:30 a.m. Jan. 1. 2810 Providence Road. www.providenceumc.org.

Myers Park United Methodist

Community dialogue

“Reconciliation With God and Others” series seeks to foster understanding in these times of unrest. The Rev. James Howell and special guests will share “Favorite Bible Stories About Healing, Forgiveness and Reconciliation” at 7 p.m. Jan. 9. The series continues weekly through Feb. 27. 1501 Queens Road. www.mpumc.org.

Calvary Church

Women’s Bible studies

All women of the community are invited to join us for study and friendship. Seven new studies are available, including Priscilla Shirer’s “The Armor of God” and Jen Wilkin’s “Sermon on the Mount.” Classes are held Tuesday mornings and evenings starting Jan. 17. Preschool child care available for those enrolled by Jan. 10. www.calvarychurch.com/women.

Support ministry

Classes offer interactive, Christ-centered study and support from others facing similar issues. Winter classes include Boundaries, GriefShare, DivorceCare and Deeper Calm. Child care available for ages 2-7 with advance registration. Classes begin Jan. 16. 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road. www.calvarychurch.com/support.

Mouzon United Methodist

Service

Come be a part of our new contemporary worship service, a lively time of celebrating the living presence of God among us. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 3100 Selwyn Ave. www.mouzonumc.org.

Lake Norman & Mooresville

