Happening nearby Dec. 28, 2016-Jan. 8, 2017: Mooresville, Huntersville, Davidson and Cornelius

Music
Handsome Hound:
Handsome Hound is a folk rock band from Washington, D.C., that is coming through Charlotte on their winter tour. Their lyric-driven music has taken them up and down the east coast, including performing at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. They will be performing both originals and covers. More about the band: www.handsomehoundband.com. More about the beer: www.cabarrusbrewing.com/. Cabarrus Brewing Co., 329 McGill Ave. N.W., Concord. 704-490-4487. 7-10 p.m. 12/29
Special Event
Winter Camp:
See website for details; $25 day; $10 extended day. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 12/28
Speedway Christmas:
$15 and up per car. Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway, S., Concord. 704-455-3200. www.charlottemotorspeedway.com. 6-10 p.m. 12/29
Community Blood Drive:
Free ticket voucher for donors. Call 704-972-4700 or go to http://www.cbcc.us to make an appointment at any location. none. Regal Cinemas Birkdale Stadium 16, 16950 Birkdale Commons Parkway, Huntersville. 704-895-7997. 2:30-5:30 p.m. 12/31
Volunteers needed at Wings of Eagles Ranch:
Wings of Eagles Ranch Winter Session starts Jan. 16. Volunteers are needed to be side walkers and horse leaders for our therapeutic horseback riding program for kids and adults with special needs. Mandatory Training for new volunteers: 9 a.m-noon Jan. 7. No experience necessary, age 14 and older. Hours can count for community service. Minimum of 1-plus hours a week at a consistent weekly time. Applications available online at wingsofeaglesranch.org or call 704-784-3147 for any other information. Wings of Eagles Therapeutic Horse Back Riding Center, 4800 Faith Trails, Concord. 704-784-3147. www.wingsofeaglesranch.org. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 1/7
The Vanishing Holiday: Twelfth Night:
Ron Vinson, executive director of the Presbyterian Heritage Center in Montreat, will discuss the origin and prominence of Twelfth Night from its medieval continental origins through Shakespeare’s 1602 play, to observances in Colonial Carolinas. Once the annual peak of parties, gift-giving and weddings, Twelfth Night was gradually absorbed and squeezed out during the 19th century. This presentation will also include illustrations and an opportunity to hear medieval carols and Colonial tunes about the celebration of Twelfth Night. Free. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 7.
Activities for seniors
Dance:
Everyone is invited to the festivities regardless of their opinion on dancing. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. http://www.iredellcoa.com. 5:30-8 p.m. 12/30
Zumba for Seniors:
Starts Jan. 3 will meet every Tuesdays for six weeks. Cost is $30. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. http://www.iredellcoa.com. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. 1/3
New Year’s Game Night:
Bring your favorite dinner item to share and join us for a night of good food and games. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 5:30-8 p.m. 1/5
Meetings
Lake Norman Chamber eCommerce Group:
Participants discuss best practices, strategies, tips, tricks, software and platforms in the ever changing eCommerce environment. Free. Bank of America Financial Center, 20005 W. Catawba Ave, Cornelius. 704-896-0100. 10:30 a.m. 12/28
North Mecklenburg Woman’s Club:
North Mecklenburg Woman’s Club will hold its general meetings 5:45 p.m Jan. 3 and 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4. Guests and prospective members may attend either meeting, which includes dinner or lunch, at a cost of $16. To find out more about NMWC, visit their website at www.nmwclub.org. For reservations, please contact Denise Carter, hospitality chairman, at 3boxers@bellsouth.net or call 704-564-9209. Reservations close on Dec. 30. North Mecklenburg Woman’s Club is organized to bring women together to promote and support social, educational, and civic progress in the community. $16 for meal. Northstone Country Club, 15801 Northstone Drive, Huntersville. 5:45 p.m Jan. 3, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4
Nature
Almost New Year Walk:
Jump-start your New Year resolutions with a walk through Reedy Creek Nature Preserve. We will talk about the health benefits of spending time in nature as we walk and burn some energy. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 10 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Dec. 31.
First Day Hike:
This New Year’s Day, bundle up and enjoy the winter beauty of McDowell Nature Preserve on this family-friendly hike. Registration is required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1.5 miles on uneven terrain (not stroller friendly). Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 1:30-2:30 p.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 1.
First Hike of the Year:
Come out and hike Big Oak Trail for the first hike of the year at Reedy Creek! Must call 980-314-1119 to register.Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 1.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable as we read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as we learn about the wonders of nature. After the story we will hike into the forest to do an activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 3 to 6. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10 -11 a.m. Jan. 2.
Babes in the Woods:
Tuck your little one in a stroller and join one of our educators for an easy walk along our paved nature trail. Relax, chat, and experience what nature has to offer this month in a casual, social setting. In case of inclement weather, meet inside the Nature Center for indoor playtime. Registration is required. Meeting place will be at the Four Seasons trail-head below the nature center parking lot. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 2.
TGIF at McDowell:
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Meet new friends in a exciting new setting. Registration is required. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27.
Hiking for Mindfulness: Winter Landscapes:
If you were asked to draw a tree, what would it look like? Join McDowell Nature Staff for an adults-only session on mindfulness in nature, focused on the wintertime landscape. Registration is required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1.5 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. $1. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
Owl Prowl:
Join McDowell Nature staff to prowl some of our trails in search of the elusive owls. Registration is required. This hike qualifies for our 100 mile hike club. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1 to 2 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 5-6 p.m. Jan. 7.
Biodiversity Hike: Crowder’s Mountain State Park:
Join us for our annual trek to Crowder’s Mountain State Park. We will enjoy a brisk hike making stops along the way to discover the beauty of this local treasure. Participants must be able to hike 5- 7 miles on uneven terrain. Meet at Reedy Creek Nature Center and take van to location. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 16 and older. $5. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 7.
Sunday Nature Happenings:
Join a naturalist from the McDowell Nature Center on select Sundays for a drop-in nature program. Each program will feature a different nature activity such as an animal encounter, family hike, scavenger hunt, craft and more. Dress for the weather and bring your sense of adventure. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3-4 p.m. Jan. 8, 22 and 29.
Mecklenburg Audubon Meeting:
Monthly two-hour meeting of fellowship, education and inspiration for those who love birds and wish to explore the issues that affect them. See meckbirds.org for details. Free. Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1320. www.mecklenburgcrc.org/Tyvola-Senior-Center. 6:45-9 p.m. Jan. 5.
Art
Crafts with Jayna:
Bird Binoculars. 3 years old free; 4 and 5 years old free with paid admission to the Raptor Trail. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 12 p.m. 12/30
Open Studio:
Open Studio every Tuesday at the Gallery. Bring your project and work with other artists at the gallery on Tuesdays or just stop by to visit. You don’t have to be a member to join our group. Free. Cabarrus Art Guild — Gallery, Gift Shop & Office, 11 Union St. S., Concord. 704-795-1901. www.cabarrusartguild.org. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 3.
