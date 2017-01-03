Happening nearby, Jan 4-11, 2017: Mooresville, Cornelius, Davidson and Huntersville

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Senior activities
New Year’s Game Night:
Bring your favorite dinner item to share for a night of good food and games, as we bring in the New Year. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 5.
Massage Therapy:
A massage positively affects blood pressure, pulse, and skin temperature. It increases lymph flow rate , and it’s totally relaxing. Massage encourages circulation, decreases muscular stiffness, and helps to decrease inflammation that may rest in the joints. It can also help with conditions that may arise, such as: muscular stiffness, arthritis, tendonitis, bursitis, and respiratory problems, such as asthma and emphysema. Treat yourself and feel pampered. Massages will be provided by Michelle Lally. Senior rate is $20 for a 30-minute session. Call 704-662-3337 for information and to schedule your appointment. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 10.
Special Event
Volunteers needed at Wings of Eagles Ranch:
Wings of Eagles Ranch Winter Session starts Jan. 16. Volunteers are needed to be side walkers and horse leaders for our therapeutic horseback riding program for kids and adults with special needs. Mandatory training for new volunteers: 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 7. No experience necessary, age 14 and older. Hours can count for community service. Minimum of 1-plus hours a week at a consistent weekly time. Class times: 3, 4 and 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Wednesday. Applications available online at wingsofeaglesranch.org; please call 704-784-3147 for information. Wings of Eagles Therapeutic Horse Back Riding Center, 4800 Faith Trails, Concord. 704-784-3147. www.wingsofeaglesranch.org. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 7.
Talks & meetings
Protect Your Brain Health:
Someone in the U.S. develops Alzheimer’s every 66 seconds. Learn ways to optimize your brain health today in this informative and useable two-hour seminar. $65. Harborside Wellbeing PLLC, 17505 W. Catawba Ave., Suite 100, Cornelius. 704-940-1822. www.harborsidewb.com. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 9.
Red Boot Coalition Meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings, where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Davidson College Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Main St., Davidson. 704-892-5641. www.dcpc.org. 7-8 a.m. Jan. 9.
Lake Norman Toastmasters:
Join Lake Norman Toastmasters and Dr. Zbig Kabala as he presents on how to memorize anything, with techniques inspired by the ancients. You’ll leave this free event having met some new faces and learned a thing or two about a helpful memorization technique. Free. Sandler Training, 19900 W. Catawba Ave., Cornelius. 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 9.
Nature
TGIF at McDowell!:
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature-based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Meet friends in a exciting new setting. Registration is required. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27.
Hiking for Mindfulness: Winter Landscapes:
If you were asked to draw a tree, what would it look like? Join McDowell Nature Staff for an adults-only session on mindfulness in nature, focused on the wintertime landscape. Registration is required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1.5 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. $1. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
Owl Prowl:
Join McDowell Nature staff to prowl some of our trails in search of the elusive owls. Registration is required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1 to 2 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 7.
Biodiversity Hike: Crowder’s Mountain State Park:
Join us for our annual trek to Crowder’s Mountain State Park. We will enjoy a brisk hike of 5 - 7 miles making stops along the way to discover the beauty of this local treasure. Participants must be able to hike 5- 7 miles on uneven terrain. Meet at Reedy Creek Nature Center and take van to location. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 16 and older. $5. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 7.
Sunday Nature Happenings:
Join a naturalist from the McDowell Nature Center on select Sundays for a drop-in nature program. Each program will feature a different nature activity such as an animal encounter, family hike, scavenger hunt, craft and more. Dress for the weather and bring your sense of adventure.Notes: Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3 p.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 8, 22 and 29.
Budding Adventures:
Discover the winter wonderland at Reedy Creek. Through various hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more you will learn about plant-life, animals, and their homes, weather and more. Parent participation encouraged. Registration required. Must call 980-314-1119 to register.Ages 3 to 6. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Jan. 9.
Adult Hiking Series: Winter Days:
Get up and get active while learning about nature during this 75-minute, adult only hike through McDowell Nature Preserve. Registration is required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1-3 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Jan. 10.
Mecklenburg Audubon Meeting:
Monthly 2 hour meeting of fellowship, education, and inspiration for those who love birds and wish to explore the issues that affect them. See meckbirds.org for details. Free. Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1320. www.mecklenburgcrc.org/Tyvola-Senior-Center. 6:45 p.m.-9 p.m. Jan. 5.
Art
Open Studio:
Open Studio every Tuesday at the Gallery. Bring your project and work with other artists at the gallery on Tuesdays, 10 AM - 4:30 PM.Or just stop by to visit. You don’t have to be a member to join our group. Free. Cabarrus Art Guild — Gallery, Gift Shop & Office, 11 Union St. South, Concord. 704-795-1901. www.cabarrusartguild.org. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 10.
