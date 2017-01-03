Religion news Jan. 3, 2017: Mooresville, Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville

If you would like to have an event included in Religion news, send a news release to ebattenobserver@gmail.com.
Compiled by Erica Batten
Lake Norman
Davidson College Presbyterian
Concert
Minnesota native and Luther College instructor Brad Schultz will perform Christmas selections and “Variations on ‘A Mighty Fortress’” in celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. A reception follows the concert. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9. 100 N. Main St., Davidson. www.dcpc.org.
St. Mark’s Episcopal, Huntersville
Community conversation series
“Race in America” is a series of discussions about ongoing race issues. The first program, presented by Mike Wiley Productions, is called “Tim Tyson’s ‘Blood Done Sign My Name.’” 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. A simple meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. The series continues Jan. 18 with a program on the slave trade. The series is held at Ranson IB Middle School, 5850 Statesville Road, Charlotte. 704-399-5193.
Vanderburg United Methodist, Mooresville
Community breakfast
Pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs. Free; donations accepted. 8-10 a.m. Jan. 7. 1809 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville. www.vanderburgumc.org.
Rocky Mount United Methodist, Mooresville
Community pancake breakfast
Free. 7:30 a.m. Jan. 7. 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. www.RockyMountUMC.com.
Shearer Presbyterian, Mooresville
Bluegrass music night
Free, foot-stomping bluegrass for the entire family. Donations accepted to help with expenses. 7 p.m. Jan. 7. 684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville. www.mooresvillebluegrass.com.
St. Mark Catholic, Huntersville
Alzheimer’s respite ministry
“Young at Heart” ministry recognizes that meaningful relationships remain possible throughout all stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Our dedicated volunteers will offer respite to caregivers and socialization for their loved ones through prayer, crafts, music and shared memories. Registration required. 1-4 p.m. Mondays in Room 200 of the Kerin Family Center. 14740 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. Register at 704-948-3558 or jgraceart@yahoo.com.
First Baptist, Cornelius
Senior citizens’ group
Interesting programs, fellowship and travel opportunities. We welcome new people to join us. Meetings at 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month. 21007 Catawba Ave., Cornelius. For information, contact Pat Alleshunas at 704-787-9257.
Comments