Happening nearby Lake Norman: Events in Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville and Mooresville Jan. 11-17, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Auditions
ACT’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’
Activate Community Through Theatre (ACT) invites youth aged 7-18 to audition for “Alice in Wonderland,” an audience participation play, 3-6 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216 Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. Participation fee is $135.
Youth are asked to bring a picture and resume or a snapshot and summary of their experience and prepare a 30-second comic monologue from “Alice in Wonderland.” Performances of “Alice in Wonderland are 10a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. March 25 and April 1 at at the Warehouse Performing Arts Center.
For information contact Wrenn Goodrum at 704-707-6757or actartisticdir1@gmail.com. www.activatecommunitythroughtheatre.com.
Meetings
Red Boot Coalition Meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings, where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Davidson College Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Main St., Davidson. 704-892-5641. www.dcpc.org. 7-8 a.m. Jan. 16.
Probus Club of Lake Norman:
The Probus Club of Lake Norman is composed of retired people from the professional and business sectors who join together in a non-political, non-sectarian manner to meet like-minded individuals, keep minds active, make new friends and expand interests. This club meets monthly and gatherings include a half hour coffee social followed by a brief business meeting and a presentation by a guest speaker who will address a topic of mutual interest. Guests are welcome. Free. www.probus.org. Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, Mooresville. 704-663-0986. www.bereabaptist.net. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 17.
Nature
TGIF at McDowell:
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature-based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Registration is required. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3:30.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 13, 20 and 27.
Trail Work Day:
Meet at Main Visitor Center, Sparrow Springs Road, Kings Mountain.Tools, drinks and food provided. Call 704-853-5375 for more info. ncparks.gov/crowders-mountain-state-park. Crowders Mountain State Park, 522 Park Office Ln., Kings Mountain. 704-853-5375. www.ncparks.gov. 8-11:30 a.m. Jan. 14.
Reedy Creek Adult Naturalist Club at Stephen’s Road:
Are you curious about the natural world around you? Are you interested in what you are seeing in our local nature preserves or your backyard? Have you ever taken an hour just to walk a mile because you are stopping to look at/identify what you see? If so this is the group for you. We will come together to explore various nature preserves throughout the county as we take a closer look at our surroundings. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Meet at Stephens Road Nature Preserve. Ages 16 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 14.
Native Plant Society Meeting:
Join our local Native Plant Society for an exciting talk on our local flora. Meet like-minded friends and find out how you can get involved with native habitats. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 14 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 15.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable as we read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as we learn about the wonders of nature. After the story we will hike into the forest to do a themed activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 3 to 6. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 16.
Day of Service:
Thinking about giving back to your community on this day of service? Then visit the McDowell Nature Preserve and help us out with a current project. Meet at the Nature Center to connect with people and nature all while doing something positive for your community. Registration is required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 16.
MLK Day Guided Hike:
Enjoy Martin Luther King Day with a guided hike through the beautiful McDowell Nature Preserve. Registration is required. Wear sturdy, waterproof closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1 to 2 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 16.
Artsy Adult Club: Cozy Crafting:
Crafting can be relaxing and therapeutic, especially when done in a nature center. If you love crafting but don’t have the space or supplies to create some of the latest nature-themed or up-cycled projects, then this is the class for you. In each class we will have samples of two to three completed projects and provide all the supplies, space and time for you to finish on your own. This is an adult-only class because the advanced nature of the supplies that will be used. Registration is required. Dress to craft. $3. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
‘Red Wolf Revival’ Screening:
Join the Defenders of Wildlife for a “Red Wolf Revival” screening in the Blue Blaze brew room. “Red Wolf Revival” is a short film about the last remaining wild population of red wolves. Centered on the historic recovery effort in Eastern North Carolina, the film documents the struggle to reintroduce one of earth’s rarest mammals, in the face of cultural, economic, and biological challenges. Christian Hunt, of Defenders of Wild of Wildlife, will be exploring the issue. Social hour kicks off at 6 p.m., followed by the screening and a Q&A panel 7-7:30 p.m. Sliders & Sides will be on site serving up delicious hamburger and BBQ sliders, loaded hot dogs and chicken tenders. Proceeds will go to the nonprofit, What’s Next Counseling Service for the Youth. Free. Blue Blaze Brewing, 528 S. Turner Ave., Charlotte. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 13.
Senior activities
Single Seniors Social Club Lunch Outing - Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
Join us to celebrate and fellowship at Golden Coral at noon. The Single Seniors focus on making new friends, going places together and having an all-around good time. Regular group meetings are held at the South Iredell Senior Center the third Monday of every month at noon. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 12-1 p.m. Jan. 16.
Art
Open Studio:
Open Studio every Tuesday. Free. Cabarrus Art Guild — Gallery, Gift Shop & Office, 11 Union St. S., Concord. 704-795-1901. www.cabarrusartguild.org. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
Comments