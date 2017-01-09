Lake Norman notes: News from Mooresville, Huntersville, Davidson and Cornelius Jan. 9, 2017

Executive Women LKN
New board members: The Board of Directors of the Executive Women of Lake Norman announced the association’s Board of Directors and officers for fiscal 2017: President, Annie Lewis, Annie Lewis Event Planning; vice president, Cindy Michael, A Plus Network Transcription Service; past president, Danielle Ratliff, Serenity Now Massage Therapy; secretary, Tricia Sisson, The Range of Lake Norman and Ballantyne; treasurer, Erin Gee, Aquesta Bank; membership, Vicky Turner, Perma Safety Tub Co., and Arlene Arciero, Southern Homes of the Carolinas; programs and education, Gwynn Lindler, LKN Fit Life, and Denise Hurley, N2 Publishing; communications, Tammy Murphy, Blarney Stone Marketing & Design.
The Executive Women of Lake Norman is an organization of professional women who hold positions of leadership within their organizations. The group’s mandate is to encourage and facilitate the growth, performance and visibility of professional women in the Lake Norman area by creating opportunities to foster relationships through support, mentoring and through innovative programs. Meetings are held 8 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce, Suite 101, West Catawba Ave., Cornelius.
Business
Church Watson Law: Attorney and North Mecklenburg native, Maren Tallent Werts, recently joined the team of family law and criminal defense attorneys at Church Watson Law, Cornelius. As a family law attorney, Maren represents clients in cases of child custody, child support, alimony, divorce and property division.
Born and raised in the North Mecklenburg area, Maren is a graduate of North Mecklenburg High School and UNC-Chapel Hill. She earned her law degree from UNC School of Law. Prior to joining Church Watson Law, Maren practiced at The McIntosh Law Firm in Davidson. She has also worked at a legal clinic representing victims of domestic violence and provided pro bono services for low-income individuals in need of family law aid.
Pet Paradise: Pet Paradise Charlotte Airport, a pet boarding, day camp and grooming resort, has collected more than 14,000 pounds of pet food during its eighth annual Food for Paws Pet Food Drive. The pet food collected will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Pet Paradise Lake Norman collected more than 4,600 pounds of pet food and Pet Paradise Matthews collected more than 2,200 pounds of pet food to give to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
The Second Harvest Pet Food Bank assists individuals who cannot afford to feed their pets. Food for Paws kicked off Nov.1 and ended on Dec. 31.
Matthews
Car break-ins: The Police Department is encouraging everyone to make sure that all items have been removed from their cars, and all their car doors are locked. We have recently experienced an increased number of car break ins with the vast majority of them being entered, and valuables stolen while their doors were unlocked. Please practice the “Hide, Lock, Take” principle even after the holiday shopping season. You naturally feel the most at ease about your car in your own driveway or apartment complex parking lot because you are at home, but you are just as vulnerable there, so you need to make sure to get into a routine of securing your car and your valuables no matter where your car is parked.
If you see any suspicious activity, please call your location police department and report it immediately.
Hide your items that have to be left in your car out of plain view. Lock all your car doors. Take your car keys with you every time.
