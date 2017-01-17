Young risk-taker Abel Zimmerman rides to BMX trophies

Abel Zimmerman has been a determined risk-taker since toddlerhood.
From climbing atop his family’s kitchen freezer and counters to taking his training wheels off his bicycle at age 3, Zimmerman, now 10, has always sought adventure.
“We nicknamed him the ‘Wild Pony’ at a very early age,” said Zimmerman’s mother, Jo Zimmerman.
But, Zimmerman, a fifth-grade student at Cornelius Elementary School, still managed to shock his family when he won the the USA BMX Grand National title in Tulsa, Okla., in November only two years after taking up the sport.
“It was pretty much the best moment of my life, for sure,” Abel said.
Abel beat 36 other riders in the championship race, known as the “Superbowl of BMX,” to win his intermediate division, said his father, Jeff Zimmerman.
Abel also won the “Race of Champions,” an invitation-only race held the night before the championship, where he beat the rider favored to win — an 11-year-old trained by a BMX Olympic gold medalist, said Jeff Zimmerman.
“I was just bowled over,” said Jeff Zimmerman.
Before falling in love with BMX racing, Abel experimented with motocross racing and even learned to ride a giraffe unicycle nearly as tall as he.
But it was when Zimmerman was introduced to BMX racing at a track at the Rock Hill Outdoor Center in Rock Hill, S.C. at age 8 that he found his niche.
The minute his bike tire touched the track, “I knew I was really going to be good at it and that I really enjoyed it,” Abel said.
The national wins were especially sweet after Abel took second place in the first of four state qualifier races this year and started off the season ranked 69th by USA BMX/BMX Canada, the world’s largest nonprofit BMX racing organization, said Jeff Zimmerman.
Following this loss, Abel worked hard and won the next three state qualifier races as well as the state final at Hornet’s Nest BMX in Huntersville, Jeff Zimmerman said.
Abel was “super-focused” and explained to his father how serious he was about winning the championship.
“I wouldn’t have you drive all the way to Oklahoma if I didn’t think I could win,” Jeff Zimmerman recalled his son telling him.
To train for the championship, Zimmerman gradually increased his practice time standing and pedaling on bicycle rollers at the Willow Pond home he shares with his parents and older brother, Eli.
Eating healthy was one part of the training Zimmerman could do without, he said.
“It wasn’t really the best,” said Zimmerman. “I didn’t really like it that much.”
Zimmerman also used meditation techniques he learned in school before each of his races, gently placing his head on his handlebars as he and his competitors lined up at the gate.
The first time Jeff Zimmerman saw his son do this, he asked him about it after the race.
“Yeah, I play a movie in my head and it’s me winning the race,” Jeff Zimmerman said his son told him.
The financial aspect of racing is not unmanageable with new rider orientation and even helmet and bike rentals at local racing centers costing $10 or less, said Jeff Zimmerman, who works as a school counselor.
Purchasing a new bike can cost several hundred dollars but Abel has sold some belongings — including a motocross motorcycle — to raise funds for a more expensive BMX bike, Jeff Zimmerman said.
Qualifying for the bigger races often takes them to different states, but always a place within driving distance, said Jeff Zimmerman. The family has traveled to Kentucky, Florida, Alabama, New York and Indiana with Oklahoma the farthest trip the family has taken, said Jeff Zimmerman.
Up next for Abel is preparing for a BMX race in February where a good showing could lead to him qualifying for the world championship competition, said Jeff Zimmerman.
Qualifying for the world championship will be difficult since he has moved from his intermediate division to face older riders in the expert division, Zimmerman said.
“I’m really going to try,” Abel said.
If Zimmerman doesn’t make the cut, there’s always spring baseball, Jeff Zimmerman said.
After all, life isn’t all about taking home the trophies.
“I’m proud of him for his character, not for the wins,” said Jeff Zimmerman.
