This season’s finest: Lake Norman Charter’s dynamic senior duo has another big week

Troy Cracknell and Greyson Hickert, Lake Norman Charter Basketball, both seniors: Lake Norman Charter’s dynamic senior duo had another big week to keep the Knights (10-5, 6-0) atop the Big South conference standings.
Cracknell, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 24 points per contest in wins over league rivals, Ashbrook and North Gaston. He is averaging 17 points per game this season.
Hickert, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 16 points this week in the two victories, also scoring 1,000th-point of his Lake Norman Charter career against North Gaston on Jan. 13. He is averaging 17 points per game.
Ja’nia Ikard, Statesville Girls’ Basketball, senior: The Statesville senior guard scored a season-high 20 points to lead the Greyhounds (6-7, 3-2) to a 61-47 win over rival, South Iredell.
Ikard also had nine rebounds, four steals and two assists in the same game, as the Statesville girls’ team beat South Iredell for the first time in five years, according to Greyhounds’ coach, Gregory Stewart.
The Statesville girls’ six wins have already twice as many as they had a season ago, when they went 3-20 overall.
Joel Ramos, Mooresville Indoor Track, junior: Mooresville junior, Joel Ramos, improved his personal best triple jump with a 43-11.25 to win the event at Weddington Polar Bear on Jan. 11.
Ramos’ previous best was 41-10 last outdoor season on March 16 at a South Iredell meet.
Ramos’ personal-best jump was the third best triple jump in the state this indoor season.
Cameron Dollar, East Lincoln Basketball, senior: The East Lincoln senior guard posted his first career triple-double, scoring 32 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists in the Mustangs’ 78-58 win over West Lincoln on Jan. 13.
Dollar, a Charlotte 49ers’ football signee, also had 27 points in East Lincoln’s 63-56 win over Maiden on Jan. 11.
East Lincoln is 5-2 since Dollar (22 ppg) returned to the lineup after missing the first eight games of the season with mononucleosis.
Kody Shubert, Lincoln Charter Basketball, junior: The Lincoln Charter point guard averaged 32 points and nine assists per game last week in two South Piedmont 1A conference (SPC 1A) wins.
Shubert, a 6-foot junior, scored 28 points with 13 assists, Jan. 12, in a 93-67 win over Bessemer City.
He outdid himself the next night, pouring in 36 points in a 79-44 win over Piedmont Charter as Lincoln Charter (15-2, 9-0) remained perfect in SPC 1A conference standings.
Shubert has nine, Division I basketball offers, according to Lincoln Charter coach, Brad Gabriel.
Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin Girls’ Basketball/Soccer: Claudia Dickey says she always tries to stay in the moment, whether she is in the classroom, on the basketball court or the soccer field.
The Charlotte Latin junior showed just how focused she could be when she not only led the Hawks’ girls’ basketball team (6-11, 1-2) to a crucial, CISAA conference win over Covenant Day on Jan. 13, but also accepted the “Goalkeeper of the Year Award,” at the Greater Charlotte Soccer Gala the same night.
Dickey first had a night to remember on the court, as she scored 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out seven assists and had five steals in Latin’s 58-42 win over Covenant Day.
Just after the game, Dickey hopped in a car and quickly got the Charlotte Soccer Gala awards’ ceremony at the Project 658 Center on Central Avenue.
“During that whole day, I was stressed out about school, so I wasn’t even thinking about the game or the awards ceremony yet,” said Dickey, who didn’t even mention the awards’ ceremony to her coach or teammates until after the game. “Then after school, we got ready for the game and listened to some music and got focused. Then, after the game, it was time to go to the awards’ ceremony. It was a lot to do, so I had to take one step at a time. …
“It was an amazing night to do all that stuff, win a big game and get a great award. But, I have to give a lot of the credit to my family, friends, teammates and coaches. I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish any of this without them.”
Success is nothing new for Dickey, as she is a two-time all-state performer and two-time state champion on the soccer field, where she is a UNC commit.
Meanwhile, Dickey is a three-year starter on the Charlotte Latin girls’ basketball, where she is a two-time, all-conference pick.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: edwardswork23@gmail.com.
HELP US FIND THE ATHLETES
This season’s finest highlights high school athletes with outstanding performances. Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 1 . In most cases, the athletes featured will come from sports that don’t get a lot of recognition. However, the goal is to recognize excellence. If you want to suggest someone to be included in This Season’s Finest column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
