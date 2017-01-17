Happening nearby Lake Norman: Events in Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville and Mooresville Jan. 18-24, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Nature
TGIF at McDowell:
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature-based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Meet friends in a exciting new setting. Registration is required. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 20 and 27.
Winter Wonderland Hike:
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve for a guided hike and discover the beautiful sights and sounds of winter. This is an easy hike to see our wonderful forest during the coldest season of the year. Registration is required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3-4 p.m. Jan. 21. Jan. 21.
Winter Adaptation:
How can the trees and animals survive until the spring sunshine? Discover their amazing adaptions with hands-on exploration and fun demonstrations. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 21. Jan. 21.
Build Your Own Terrariums:
All supplies (plants, glass terrarium and substrate) are included and you will go home with your own terrarium for years of enjoyment. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 8 and older. $12. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 22. Jan. 22.
Budding Adventures:
Discover the winter wonderland at Reedy Creek. Through various hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more you will learn about plant-life, animals, and their homes, weather and more. Parent participation encouraged. Registration required. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 3 to 6. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 23. Jan. 23.
Tom Earnhardt: A Move to “Default Native”:
Tom Earnhardt, naturalist and host of the UNC-TV program “Exploring North Carolina” speak on “A Move to Default Native: Selecting Native Flora Whenever Possible in Private Developments and on Public Lands.” All programs are open to the public with refreshments provided 30 minutes in advance of the start time. For information visit charlottegardenclub.org. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
Art
Saturday Family Workshop: Chinese Blossoms:
Registration required at mintmuseum.org/happenings or call 704-337-2107. Kids and adults join a teaching artist to go on a mini-tour in the galleries, followed by creative art-making in the studios. $16. $12 for Mint members. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 21.
Open Studio:
Open Studio every Tuesday at the Gallery. Bring your project and work with other artists at the gallery on Tuesdays, 10 AM - 4:30 PM.Or just stop by to visit. You don’t have to be a member to join our group. Free. Cabarrus Art Guild — Gallery, Gift Shop & Office, 11 Union St. South, Concord. 704-795-1901. www.cabarrusartguild.org. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 24.
Events for seniors
Help with Your Cell Phone & Computer:
Do you need help learning all the features on your I-phone? Do you need help learning all the features on your tablet or I-Pad? A group of teens from the South Iredell High School will help. You must register by Wed., Jan. 18 by calling the Senior Center at 704-662-3337. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 18.
AARP Tax Aide Volunteer Counselor Training:
AARP Tax Aide will be helping individuals filing taxes at the South Iredell Senior Center in February. We are recruiting now for more volunteers to serve. If you would be interested in becoming a Tax Aide Volunteer Counselor, please call Bob Allen, AARP Tax Aide Coordinator for Mooresville at 704-655-2735. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 9 a.m. Jan. 19.
Young Hearts Luncheon:
Young Hearts is a Senior Social Club that meets monthly at South Iredell Senior Center. Please RSVP 704-662-3337 to attend. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 12-1 p.m. Jan. 20.
Special events
Democrats of North Mecklenburg:
The Democrats of North Mecklenburg seeks to build a highly visible and active presence of the Democratic Party in North Mecklenburg County as a means to grow the Democratic electorate and encourage, support and elect Democratic candidates through community outreach, fundraising and volunteering. RSVP by replying to democrats@demsofnorthmeck.org. To be notified of future meetings and events, please email democrats@demsofnorthmeck.org or call 704-807-2950 with your name and contact information. Free. Spotlight Branding, 15905 Brookway Drive, Huntersville. 7-8 p.m. Jan. 19.
Princeton Review SAT Winter Workshop:
SAT Prep Workshop at Cannon School includes pre and post-test, 18 hours of instruction and study workbooks. See website for schedule of classes. $475. Cannon School, 5801 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. 704-786-8171. www.cannonschool.org. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 21.
Carolina Bridal Fair:
Taste cakes and catering options, see amazing flowers and find new ideas in our inspiration area. Registered brides get $1,000 in Carolina Bridal Bucks to spend like cash with participating exhibitors you’ll meet at the show. Advance discount tickets available at www.CarolinaBridalFair.com. Tickets at the door $12 cash only. Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 U.S. 49 N., Concord. 704-920-3976. www.cabarrusarena.com. 12-5 p.m. Jan. 22.
Red Boot Coalition Meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings, where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Davidson College Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Main St., Davidson. 704-892-5641. www.dcpc.org. 7-8 a.m. Jan. 23.
