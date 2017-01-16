Religion news Lake Norman: Jan. 18, 2017

If you would like to have an event included in Religion news, send a news release to ebattenobserver@gmail.com.
Compiled by Erica Batten
Lake Norman
St. Mark’s Episcopal, Huntersville
Community conversation series
“Race in America” is a series of discussions about ongoing race issues. Michael Thompson of Pfeiffer University will present “Traces of the Trade: Slave Trade in the Deep North.” 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 18. A simple meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. The series continues Jan. 25. The series is held at Ranson IB Middle School, 5850 Statesville Road, Charlotte. 704-399-5193.
Elevation Church, Cornelius
Concert
Jordan Feliz, Dan Bremnes and Grayson Reed present “The Beloved Tour,” an incredible evening of music and encouragement. Tickets start at $15. 7 p.m. Jan. 26. 8325 Copley Drive, Cornelius. www.transparentproductions.com.
Davidson United Methodist
Film discussion group
Film and Spirituality group meets monthly. This month, we will watch and discuss “Midnight in Paris.” 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in Room 220. 233 S. Main St., Davidson. www.DavidsonUMC.org.
First Baptist, Mooresville
Classes
Disciples’ Academy and Equip U classes begin Feb. 1. Disciples’ Academy focuses on spiritual formation. Choices include Introduction to the New Testament II, War Room, Rooted and an online option, Torah. Equip U classes help with life skills and healthy lifestyle. Choices include Habits of Highly Effective Disciples, Women at the Well, more. 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. To register, call the church office at 704-664-2324 or email pastorsteve@fbcmooresville.com.
St. Therese Catholic, Mooresville
Newcomers’ class
Women who have recently moved to the area are invited to meet others, exchange insights, and find the courage to put down roots again. The 10-week class is based on the book “After the Boxes Are Unpacked.” 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays starting Feb. 1. 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. www.sainttherese.net.
Community Blood Center of the Carolinas
Blood drive
1-5 p.m. Jan. 23 at Christ the King Catholic High School, 2011 Crusader Way, Huntersville. www.cbcc.us.
