Lake Norman notes: News from Mooresville, Huntersville, Davidson and Cornelius Jan. 17, 2017

Lake Norman Chamber
Annual honors: Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce has announced that John Kepner, owner and president of Raymer Kepner Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Huntersville has been selected as the 2016 Robert T. Cashion Business Person of the Year. Kepner, who purchased the funeral home in April of 2011 from Johnny Raymer, serves on the Board of Preferred Funeral Directors International and is the president of the North Mecklenburg Rotary Club. Kepner, who relocated to Lake Norman from West Virginia, was the president of the West Virginia State Funeral Directors Association in 2008.
Our Towns Habitat for Humanity will receive the Duke Citizenship and Service Award for the organization’s profound impact on the North Mecklenburg / Iredell County region. For more than 25 years, Our Towns Habitat for Humanity has worked selflessly providing safe and affordable housing solutions to residents throughout the Lake Norman region. In 2015, the organization headquartered in Cornelius, received the Affiliate of Distinction Award by Habitat for Humanity International.
Auditions rescheduled
ACT’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’: Activate Community Through Theatreinvites youth aged 7-18 to audition for “Alice in Wonderland,” an audience participation play, from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 30. Auditions are held at the Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216 Westmoreland Road, Cornelius.
Youth are asked to bring a picture and resume or a snapshot and summary of their experience and prepare a 30-second comic monologue from “Alice in Wonderland.” Performances of “Alice in Wonderland” are 10 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. March 25 and April 1 at the Warehouse Performing Arts Center. Participation fee is $135.
For information contact Wrenn Goodrum at 704-707-6757 or actartisticdir1@gmail.com. www.activatecommunitythroughtheatre.com.
Boy Scout Troop 171
Night of Eagles 2016: Boy Scout Troop 171 held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Dec. 22 to recognize three new Eagle Scouts — Gabriel Warner, Nikhil Gavini, and Calvin Warner.
To become an Eagle Scout each had to perform a service project benefiting a segment of our community. Gabriel Warner constructed a nature trail with a bridge for students at Park View Elementary School. Nikhil Gavini built an outdoor lunch seating area with picnic tables for students at South Iredell High School. Calvin Warner built a community garden along with two benches at Faith United Methodist Church.
Gabriel and Calvin Warner are sophomores at Mooresville High School. Nikhil Gavini is a senior at the North Carolina School of Science and Math in Durham. These Scouts bring the total of Eagle Scouts from Troop 171 to 112. Troop 171 is based in Mooresville and sponsored by Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
For information on Scouting in Iredell County, call the Piedmont Council at 704-864-2694 or visit www.scouting.org.
Student achievement
Emily Williams of North Iredell High School: Emily Williams signed on Dec. 15 to play volleyball for Catawba Valley Community College.
In her senior year at North Iredell, Williams helped lead the Raiders to the fourth round of state play-offs and a 23-3 overall record. Williams posted 323 digs for the season and had 48 aces. Williams received the Raider Outstanding Hustle Award for her efforts.
Williams plans to obtain her Associate in Arts degree from Catawba Valley and then transfer to a four year school.
North Iredell’s Katie Rupp: Catawba Valley Volleyball announced the addition of Katie Rupp of North Iredell High School to their 2017 roster.
In her senior year at North Iredell, Rupp helped lead the Raiders to the fourth round of state play-offs and a 23-3 overall record. Katie posted 349 assists for the Raiders her senior year and had 117 digs. Rupp also added 36 aces and had 30 kills for the 2016 season. Her athletic awards include the JV Most Valuable Player Award and the “Raider” Award. Rupp is also on A/B Honor Roll.
Rupp plans to obtain her Associate in Arts degree and transfer after her two years at CVCC.
Press Release – Catawba Valley Volleyball adds Karley Long of Three Nail Academy for 2017
Huntersville
Resignation: Huntersville Town Manager Greg Ferguson resigned after 10 years on the job. Ferguson, who has worked for the town since 2000, said earlier this month that he decided to resign effective immediately.
“I look forward to some downtime with family before deciding what new challenge to pursue,” Ferguson said in a statement on the town’s website.
Ferguson oversaw Huntersville’s tremendous growth, from 27,000 residents to more than 55,000. He supported the town’s financial growth, helping move Huntersville from no bond rating to the highest possible AAA rating.
Aneralla is scheduled to request that town commissioners appoint assistant town manager Gerry Vincent as interim town manager.
Anderson University dean’s list: Several area students were named to the dean’s list at Anderson University in Anderson, S.C., for the fall semester. Students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average to be selected for this academic honor.
Davidson — Landon Dane Howard.
Huntersville — Brittany Alexandra Blacker, Rachel Hannah Pertgen, Helen Katherine Talbot, Jackson McChord Yearick.
Lincolnton — Macie Belk.
Concord — Mackenzie Lynn Petrunich and Rileigh Sharpe Wauters.
LeTourneau’s dean’s list: Stuart Bandy, a senior from Concord, was named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at LeTourneau University, Longview, Texas.
NC Education lottery winner
Wins Cash 5 jackpot for the second time: On Jan. 12, luck struck Lisa Williard of Harmony a second time when she beat the odds to win another Cash 5 jackpot.
Her first win came in 2008, when she won $363,041. Now she is one of three people to win the $1,065,423 jackpot.
“It’s like being struck by lightning twice,” Williard said. “What are the odds?”
The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 749,398. Williard bought several Quick Pick tickets at Barker’s Log Cabin Grocery Too on Harmony Highway in Harmony.
When she checked her first ticket, she saw that she matched four numbers to win $250.
“I got excited,” Williard said. “And was like, ‘Yes! We’re all going to dinner.’”
When she checked her next ticket and saw she matched all five numbers, she was in shock.
“I started shaking,” Williard said. “All I could say was, ‘Oh my God, Oh my God.’ I didn’t sleep at all last night.”
Willard received a third of the jackpot, $355,141. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $246,826. She plans to use the money to pay off her mortgage.
“2017 debt free,” Williard said. “That’s our new motto.”
The other winning tickets were sold at the Kangaroo Express on South Polk Street in Pineville, and Stanleyville Grocery on North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.
Ticket sales from games like Cash 5 made it possible for the lottery to raise more than $634 million for the state last year. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in Iredell County, click on the “For Education” section of the lottery’s website.
