North Meck towns still search for one voice on transportation

The creation of a regional transportation alliance among the three northern Mecklenburg towns of Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson has proven to be a more difficult task than anticipated, highlighting the difficulties the region has had over the years in establishing one voice on transportation planning.
When officials in both Cornelius and Huntersville withdrew their funding and membership in the Lake Norman Regional Transportation Commission last summer, their goal was to formally establish a new transportation group, known as the North Meck Alliance, designed to study, investigate and advocate transportation improvements in the Lake Norman area.
However, on Dec. 19, the Huntersville Town Board voted 4-3 against joining the North Meck Alliance. “The alliance members have been meeting informally since August,” said Huntersville Mayor John Aneralla, “but our town attorneys suggested we create a more formal structure through a memorandum of understanding. Half of my board members balked at that and I felt uncomfortable advocating such an approach with a split board, so I voted no.”
That caught officials in Cornelius a bit off guard. “We had planned for the North Meck MOU to be an agenda item in the New Year, but based on Huntersville’s action that will have to be reassessed,” said Mayor Pro Tem Woody Washam. He said Cornelius attorneys are now studying the feasibility of how to operate the alliance without an memorandum of understanding in place.
That leaves Davidson as the only town that has approved the alliance.
“I think you will see an alliance formed,” said Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce CEO Bill Russell, “but it must be clearly defined as to the function and boundaries when it comes to speaking for each town.”
The Lake Norman Regional Transportation Commission , which the alliance was supposed to replace, had come under fire in recent years from officials in the three towns for a failure to adequately represent the town’s interests regarding the Interstate 77 toll lane project, as well as the proposed Red Line commuter rail service from Charlotte to the northern suburbs. The Lake Norman Regional Transportation Commission continues to exist, but primarily with membership from Iredell County.
Further diluting regional strength is the structure of CRPTO, the Charlotte Regional Planning Transportation Organization. CRPTO, the federally designated Metropolitan Planning Organization for the Charlotte urbanized area, coordinates transportation policy for local governmental jurisdictions within the area. Cornelius, Huntersville and Davidson all have voting members, but the weighted voting structure of CRPTO gives Charlotte a veto-proof majority.
Meanwhile, officials from the Northern Mecklenburg towns vow to keep meeting monthly on an informal basis to discuss transportation issues. “There’s a lot of good that came out of our meetings which is the heart and purpose of that organization anyway” said Cornelius’ Washam. “We’ll keep moving forward and one day, we might yet have a formal alliance. We’ll see.”
For now, the North Meck Alliance, unlike the group it replaced, carries no official designation and has no formal decision-making authority.
Dave Vieser is a freelance writer: davidvieser@gmail.com.
Comments