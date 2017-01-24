This season’s finest Lake Norman: Caldwell heating up for Davidson Day

Maya Caldwell, Davidson Day Girls’ Basketball: The Davidson Day senior guard has been on fire in the last five games, averaging 28 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals per game as the Patriots (14-3) are 5-0 in that same span.
Caldwell, a University of Georgia signee, was at her best last week, with a 26-point, eight rebound effort in the win over Northwood Temple, Jan. 16, before pouring in 40 points in an 80-63 victory over Concord First Assembly on Jan. 19.
Caldwell is the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,132 points to date, as of Jan. 22.
Joey Knox, Community School of Davidson Basketball: The 6-foot-4 Community School of Davidson guard had a historic week become the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,019 points), while also eclipsing the 1,000-career point mark in Spartans’ (13-5, 9-1 in South Piedmont 1A conference) 73-50 win over Thomas Jefferson Academy on Jan. 17.
Knox, who averages 23 points per contest, scored 27 points in his record-breaking performance, and then had 18 points three days later in Community School of Davidson’s 81-78 win at Cherryville on Jan. 20.
Jackson Gabriel, Lincoln Charter Basketball: The Lincoln Charter sophomore continues to light it up for the Eagles, scoring a season-high 27 points, to help his team to an 81-55 rout of Mountain Island Charter on Jan. 17.
Gabriel, who had six three-pointers in the victory, has 74 three-pointers this season through Jan. 22, and shooting 49 percent from beyond the arc, making him one of the top shooters in the state this season.
The 6-foot-3 guard averages 17.3 points, six rebounds and five assists for his Lincoln Charter team (16-2, 10-0 in the SPC 1A conference).
Brice Williams, Hopewell Basketball: The Hopewell sophomore scored a career-high, 23 points, to lead the Titans to a critical 64-58 win over MECKA 4A conference rival, Hough, on Jan. 20.
Williams, the son of former Charlotte 49er great, Henry Williams, went 7-for-13 from the field against Hopewell (11-8, 2-5), also grabbing six rebounds and dishing out four assists in the win.
The 6-foot-4 guard/forward is already getting college basketball interest from schools like University of Virginia, according to Hopewell coach Michael McNeil.
Tripp Foscue, Hough Wrestling: The Hough junior was off to a great season this season at 13-2, when he dislocated his shoulder at the Mason Wagner Duals at Pinecrest High on Dec. 3.
Foscue had to miss the next five weeks of the season, before returning Jan. 11 at Mallard Creek dual match.
Foscue, who wrestles in 195-pound weight class, has come back strong, going 6-1 since his return, including a 3rd-place finish at the Phillip Reid Invitational at Glenn High on Jan. 21.
Erin McCullagh, Charlotte Catholic Swimming: The Charlotte Catholic senior was named SoMeck8 conference girls’ swimmer of the year after another strong performance at the league championship meet on Jan. 20.
McCullagh won the 100-yard backstroke, finished second in the 500-yard freestyle and helped Catholic’s 400-yard freestyle relay to victory at the SoMeck8 championships.
McCullagh, who will swim at the U.S. Naval Academy next season, comes from a swimming family, as her older brother, Hayes McCullagh, a former Charlotte Latin standout, is swimming at Navy, while her older sister, Nora, former Charlotte Catholic standout, swims for the University of Texas.
Christiana McLean, Carmel Christian Girls’ Basketball: Christiana McLean was playing in just the second game of her freshman year last season at Northside Christian, when the unthinkable happened.
McLean was fouled going in for a layup against Wesleyan Christian on Nov. 21, 2015, and landed awkwardly, leaving her in extreme pain in her left knee.
While McLean went to urgent the next day, she had to wait over Thanksgiving weekend before an MRI revealed she had torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in left knee.
McLean would not only miss the rest of her freshman season, but also the first month of her sophomore season, after transferring to Carmel Christian. In total, McLean missed a year and one month on the basketball court.
“When I found out I had a torn ACL, it was devastating for me not to be able to play basketball, because I don’t even like sitting out for a couple minutes of a game,” said McLean, who had started as an 8th-grader for Northside Christian in 2014-15 season. “There were so many times when I was sitting on the bench, watching our team in a close game that I wanted to run out there and help them. But (former Northside Christian now Carmel Christian coach) coach (Ashley) McGuirt gave a role as like another assistant coach. So, I had to sit and takes notes every game on the bench. I really saw the game from another perspective.”
McLean didn’t waste any time getting off to a good start for Carmel Christian, as she had 12 points and six assists in her first game back, Dec. 19, against Ferguson Senior, Miami, Fla., in the Crescom Invitational tournament at Myrtle Beach.
She had 16 points the next day in 62-60 win over Socastee, SC., in the same event.
McLean, 16, has gotten better with each game, as she leads her team, averaging 14 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and seven steals per contest.
The 5-foot-6, Carmel Christian point guard was never better than in the Cougars’ 52-34 win over Statesville Christian, when she posted a quadruple-double with 18 points, 11 assists, 11 steals and 10 rebounds.
Luke Johnson and Weston Youngblood, South Mecklenburg Swimming: The South Mecklenburg senior duo led the two-time, defending 4A state champion, Sabres to the SoMeck8 conference championships on Jan. 20.
Johnson, who is committed to the U.S. Naval Academy, won the 100-yard breaststroke in a conference record 57.80.
Johnson also helped the 200-yard freestyle relay with Youngblood, Jacob Rauch and Kellen Stillman and 400-yard freestyle relay with Stillman, Youngblood and Jack Marquardt to conference titles. The Sabres’ 400-relay set a conference record in 3:12.11.
Youngblood, a Michigan State University commit, won both the 100 and 200-yard freestyle, conference titles, while also helping the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays to victory.
Youngblood set a conference record in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:43.76.
Ellie Marquardt, South Mecklenburg Swimming: The South Mecklenburg sophomore played a big role in helping the Sabre girls to their first conference title in more than three decades on Jan. 20.
Marquardt won the 500-yard freestyle in a conference record of 5:01.62, and also finished second in the 200-yard freestyle.
She also helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team with Reagan Johnson, Madelyn Martelle, Brynn Martinson to a conference title.
Emma Walker and Jack Walker, Myers Park Swimming: The Myers Park duo (no relation) both played big roles as the Mustang boys’ and girls’ swim teams dominated the Southwestern 4A conference championshipson Jan. 21.
Emma Walker, a junior, helped the Myers Park girls’ team to victory (won by 327 points) winning the 200 and 500-yard freestyle, while also swimming lead on the 400-yard freestyle relay team.
Jack Walker, a sophomore, won the 50 and 200-yard freestyle, while also helping both the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relay teams to victory. The Myers Park boys won the SW4A championship meet by 351 points.
Jalen Knight, United Faith Basketball: The United Faith senior point guard led the Falcons to big wins over Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) and Victory Christian last week, with 43 points and 10 assists in the two games.
Knight, a University of Hartford signee, started his week with 20 points and six assists to lead United Faith to a 70-67 win at Peachtree Ridge, Jan. 16, the host of the BCB Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase.
Then, Knight (who averages 21 points per game) poured in 23 points to lead the Falcons to a key NCISAA Southern Piedmont conference, 73-70, win at Victory Christian.
D’Amani Bryant, Rocky River Indoor Track: The Rocky River senior had a meet to remember at the Virginia Showcase Invitational, Jan. 14, running a personal-best 3:07.22 in the 1,000-meter to finish as runner-up in the event. The run was the 10th-best time run in the state this indoor season, according to ncrunners.com.
At the same event, Bryant also helped the Ravens’ 4 X 800-meter relay run (Bryant, Aureilya Harris, Mariah Atwater and Nyah Sidbury) the fastest time in the state this winter, 9:46.51, while also contributing to the 4 X 400-meter relay team (same four girls) that posted the state’s second best time this indoor season (4:02.17).
Bryant, who has Division I track interest according to Rocky River coach, Antoine Sidberry, is also getting it done in the classroom, where she holds a 4.3 grade-point average.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: edwardswork23@gmail.com.
HELP US FIND THE ATHLETES
This season’s finest highlights high school athletes with outstanding performances. Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 22. In most cases, the athletes featured will come from sports that don’t get a lot of recognition. However, the goal is to recognize excellence. If you want to suggest someone to be included in This Season’s Finest column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
