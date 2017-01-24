Happening nearby Lake Norman: Events in Mooresville, Davidson, Cornelius and Huntersville Jan. 25-31, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Special Event
Pill Take Back event:
Officers from the Mooresville Police Department will be at the South Iredell Senior Center to provide the public with a safe means of disposing of drugs/medication. These are drugs that might otherwise end up in our water system, putting young children at risk and increasing the likelihood of endangering someone’s life or even causing death. Please bring expired medications, both prescription and over the counter, that you no longer want or use. Feel free to bring medications in their labeled containers, as these containers will be taken and destroyed as well. For further questions, contact the Mooresville Police Department at 704-658-9016. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
‘Sylvia’:
A modern romantic comedy about a marriage and a dog. Greg and Kate are enjoying their newly empty nest, when Greg brings home Sylvia, a street-smart mixture of Lab and poodle. Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives. Adult: $20 senior/student: $15. The Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216-A Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. 704-619-0429. warehousepac.com. 8 p.m. Jan. 26, 27, 28.
The Beloved Tour:
Don’t miss Jordan Feliz, Dan Bremnes and Grayson Reed. $15-plus. Elevation Lake Norman, 8325 Copley Drive, Cornelius. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 26.
13th Annual Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show:
Discover the latest trends, gadgets and tools. Find the best products and services from builders, contractors, landscapers, pool experts, kitchen professionals and more. Adult, $7.50; ages 16 and younger free; seniors 65 and older, $5.50; active duty military free with ID. One ticket good all weekend. Parking free. Coupon available online. Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 U.S. 49 N., Concord. 704-920-3976. www.cabarrusarena.com. Jan. 27.
‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’:
Click your heels together and join Scarecrow, Tin Man, Lion, Dorothy and her little dog Toto, on their journey through the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard and obtain their hearts’ desires. Follow this band of misfits down the yellow brick road as they encounter all the famous characters from the pen of L. Frank Baumthe Munchkins, Glinda the Good Witch, the evil Witch of the West, and the great and terrible Oz himself! Rediscover the classic story of Oz in this fantastic treat for the whole family!Recommended ages: 4 and upTimes vary, please see www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org for details. Advance Tickets: $10. At The Door Tickets: add $3. Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. 704-892-7953. www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org. Jan. 27-Feb. 5.
Night Before Cowan’s Ford Dinner:
The Mecklenburg chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, is starting a tradition, the annual Commemoration of the Battle of Cowan’s Ford. $37 per ticket. River Run Country Club, 19125 River Falls Drive, Davidson. 704-892-4633. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 27.
A Plus Garage Doors Puppy Bowl 2017:
This year’s Puppy Bowl promises to be a great opportunity for dog-lovers to play with shelter dogs, browse dog-related attractions and meet local shelters and business owners. The bowl game features returning favorites — The Humane Society of York County and Peanut’s Place Small Breed Rescue — alongside newcomer Halfway There Rescue. All three are bringing puppies that would love to come home with you. Our vendors represent the best in local businesses, covering every possible need of any dogs you currently own or are planning on owning, and other attractions like a rent-a-puppy and kissing booth will be available around the event. We’re also going to have a halftime show with a special appearance from the Pineville Police Department’s K9-Unit. Come out and enjoy a family-friendly frolic with dogs in need, and meet other animal lovers from your community. Free. Pet Essentials, 7510 Pineville-Mathews Road, Charlotte. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 28.
Queen City Comedy Festival:
Charlotte’s funniest unite for a weekend of shows and workshops. The weekend will be packed with improv, sketch and stand-up shows from Charlotte’s leading improvisors, actors and comedians. There will be more than 25 acts performing. $10-$25. Acting Out Studio, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 7- 11:30 p.m. Jan. 27. 6:30- 11:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
Free concert
The Piedmont Singing Men will be in concert. Blackwelder Park Baptist Church, 2204 Summit Ave., North Kannapolis. 6 p.m. Jan 29.
Mediterranean Diet:
Come learn what this diet is all about and how it can help you take control of your health. Join Ann Simmons with the N.C. Cooperative Extension presenting. Please call the Senior Center at 704-662-3337 by Jan. 25 if you plan to attend. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 31.
Activities for seniors
New Year’s Dance:
Enjoy fellowship, delicious food and make new friends. Everyone is invited to the party whether you dance or not. Please bring your favorite food item to share or drink and a dessert if you like. Please be sure to bring serving containers and utensils. Admission is Free. The dance is open to all senior adults age 60-plus. Caregivers are welcome. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 27.
Meetings, Talks & Readings
Living History: Doing Business in Davidson:
Please join the Davidson Historical Society for a panel discussion with people who have been involved in past and current businesses in Davidson. Five panelists — Ken Baezler (Elox Industries), Tammy Hoke (Hoke Lumber), Elaine McArn (The Needlecraft Center), Ralph Quackenbush (The Hub), and Ron Raeford (Raeford’s Barber Shop) — will share their experiences and answer questions. Audience participation will be encouraged.This program is free and open to the public. Davidson College Presbyterian Church Congregation House, 208 Concord Road, Davidson. 704-892-5641. www.dcpc.org. 4 p.m. Jan. 29.
Red Boot Coalition meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings, where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Davidson College Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Main St., Davidson. 704-892-5641. www.dcpc.org. 7-8 a.m. Jan. 30.
Nature
Lake Norman Covekeeper meeting:
Lake Norman Covekeeper meeting for all interested residents of the Lake Norman area. Our guest speaker is Tom Carroll, nature photographer, who will share wildlife photographs from our area, the U.S., and around the world. Don’t miss this informative and entertaining presentation. For information, call Ben Benoit at 704-489-6249. Free. East Lincoln Fire Department, 406 S. Pilot Knob Road, Denver. 704-822-5999. www.eastlincolnfd.com. 7-8 p.m. Jan. 26.
TGIF at McDowell:
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature-based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Meet new friends in an exciting setting. Registration is required. Please dress appropriately for the weather .Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 27.
Parents Night OFF!:
Take a night off and drop your kids off at McDowell Nature Center for a nature lock-in. There will be fun activities such as smores, campfire, night hikes and animal encounters. Please call McDowell Nature Center at 704-588-5224 for information. Registration is required. $7. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 6 p.m. Jan. 27.
Get CRAFTY: Winter Wonderland:
Join us for a Winter Craft Day at McDowell Nature Center. Stop by between 2 and 4 p.m. to create a nature-inspired winter craft to take home. Registration is required. Dress to get messy. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 28.
Botany for Everyone:
In this very engaging course, Larry Mellichamp will encourage active participation through his lectures and hands-on experiences with plant parts. His approach to botanical topics such plant kingdoms, structure and function, life stages, populations, eco-types, flowers and plant reproduction will shed new light on the garden and natural habitats. 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a lunch break Jan. 28 and 1-5 p.m. Jan. 29. Snow date: Feb. 4 and 5. $115. UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens, McMillan Greenhouse, 9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte. 704-687-0720. gardens.uncc.edu.
‘The Way of the Willow Branch’:
Join us for a reading of “The Way of the Willow Branch” by Emery and Durga Bernhard. Afterward we will go on a short search for natural items to incorporate into a nature mobile to take home. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 28.
Sunday Walk:
It’s Sunday and there is no reason to stay inside. Enjoy a brisk walk through Reedy Creek Nature Preserve as we explore the history of the land. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 29.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable as we read a variety of nature-based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as we learn about the wonders of nature. After the story we will hike into the forest to do a themed activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 3 to 6. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 30.
