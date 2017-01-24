Lake Norman swimmers make a midwinter plunge to raise funds for Special Olympics

Wearing a Super Woman costume, Victoria Pinney, 16, along with her friends — Sue Maadir, 17, dressed like Bat Girl, and Gracie Goodman, 15, dressed as Pikachu — warmed up with the rest of the swimmers doing line dances. Pinney attended the annual Polar Plunge in 2016, thought it was fun and brought her friends with her for the cold dip this year at Lake Norman Yacht Club .
Presented on Jan 21 by the Race City Civitans Club, the Mooresville High School Jr. Civitans Club and the Mooresville JROTC, the 2017 Polar Plunge was greeted with mild temperatures on Saturday morning. In all, 36 participants of all ages came to take a dip in the yacht club’s cove in Mooresville and raise money for the Special Olympics Lake Norman.
Leo Gordon, president of the Race City Civitans said they have been hosting the Polar Plunge for 15 years, raising between $5,000 and $6,000 each year. “To take the plunge each swimmer must raise money for the Special Olympics and our goal today is $5,000,” he said.
Tom Nixon, local coordinator for Special Olympics Lake Norman, said that they are looking to grow both the athlete base and the volunteer base for the local sports offered by the organization. “We cover from Huntersville to Troutman and are desperate for help,” he said.
“The Polar Plunge means existence to the Special Olympics Lake Norman athletes. Our athletes would not be able to participate at the local level, the state level or the national level without this fundraiser,” said Nixon.
After the JROTC did push-ups and performed a group chant, ROTC Chief Stephen Tate waded out to clear the path and mark the turning point for the swimmers. As the crowd counted down from 10, the 36 swimmers retreated from the shoreline, in order to get a running start.
With the crowd chanting, “Three, two, go” the swimmers took off running toward the water. Matthew Koehler, 18, led the crowd, breaking the water first with his feet and then taking a dive into the water when it became deeper.
Most of the participants swam to Tate, giving him a high five, before returning to shore, while a few turned around as soon as they got their feet wet. Goodman’s Pikachu costume, once soaked, gave her a little trouble in the deeper water.
As ROTC cadets were celebrating around them, Tate checked on Goodman, helped her to get back on her feet and headed to shore. Once on shore, Goodman found her friends and had a photo taken with them in their drenched costumes.
Pinney, who said it was colder in 2016 , said she enjoyed the unseasonably warm 56 degree temperatures. “It was weird, it was warmer when we got out of the water than it was when we were waiting,” she said.
Jim Bullard, secretary/treasurer for the Race City Civitan’s Club and board member for the Special Olympic North Carolina, said that the help is needed because the athletes do not pay to compete.
“The Polar Plunge allows the community to financially, and with their chill bumps, support the Special Olympics. Today was a great day to take a ‘Polar Plunge.’ It wasn’t much polar, but that’s OK, the water was still cold,” he said.
Marty Price is a freelance writer: martyprice53@gmail.com.
Want to help?
The Polar Plunge is still accepting donations at: www.youcaring.com/specialolympicslakenormannc-731442
For information about Special Olympics Lake Norman: http://sonc.net/local-programs/lake-norman/
For information about Special Olympics North Carolina: http://sonc.net
