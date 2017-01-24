Mooresville High wrestling all in the family for Shaw brothers

Noah, Silas and Isaac Shaw have been have been wrestling against each other, ever since they can remember, as kids.
But for the first time in their lives, all three Shaw brothers are competing for the same wrestling team at Mooresville High this season.
The brothers play big roles for the Blue Devils, as they have combined to go 122-8 on the mat for Mooresville this season.
Isaac Shaw, a freshman, is 33-2 overall at the 113-pound weight class.
Silas Shaw, a sophomore, is 41-2 overall in the 132-pound weight class.
Noah Shaw, a senior, is 48-4 overall in the 145-pound weight class.
While they all admit, “To being each other’s biggest fans,” they also have battles on the mat that heat up the intensity at Mooresville wrestling practice on a daily basis.
“Practice can get pretty intense,” Noah Shaw said, with a slight laugh. “I don’t think anyone in the state goes at each other harder than us (Shaw brothers), especially Silas and I because we are so close in weight class. …
“We really go after each other, and if we think one (of us) is not going hard, we will let each other know. Things can get heated, but we are still brothers and we all love each other and we got each other’s backs. Those daily battles definitely help us and make us better wrestlers. We feed off each other.”
Mooresville wrestling coach, Ben Watson, who has guided the Blue Devils to 412 wins through Jan. 16 in his 10 years as head coach, says the Shaw’s intensity helps the whole team.
“They definitely make some interesting practices, because they push and battle each other like no other,” said Watson, noting all three brothers also compete for the Darkhorse Wrestling club year round. “Their intensity has stopped the rest of the room a few times. But their teammates not only enjoy watching them go at it, but they also feed off it. That intensity spreads throughout the practice room.”
All three Shaw’s have already had seasons to remember, but plan on accomplishing a lot more on the mat.
Isaac, 14, won the Beef O’ Bradys tournament at Fort Mill, finished second at the Tiger Classic tournament at Chapel Hill High and third at the Old Appalachian tournament at Watauga High.
While Isaac has grown up in a wrestling family, he is the most “laidback,” of the brothers, and likes to hunt and fish as much as he likes to wrestle.
“Isaac is very young and unassuming still, but I call him a sleeping giant because he has great potential,” Watson said. “He’s improved a lot already and he’s been really sharp lately. I think he kind woke up when he finished second at the Tiger Classic and realized he can compete with anyone in the state.”
Silas Shaw, 16, proved just that last year as a Mooresville freshman, going 44-13 overall, including North Piedmont conference runner-up, a third-place finish at 4A West Regionals (individual) and was a 4A state qualifier.
But, Silas Shaw had his biggest moment this summer, when he became the first Mooresville wrestler ever to earn All-American status.
Silas Shaw accomplished that feat by finished fifth in the nation in the 126-pound, freshman bracket of the National High School Wrestling Coaches’ Association National Wrestling Tournament in Virginia Beach. Only the top eight in each weight class in the country, earn All-American.
Silas has been even better as a sophomore, winning both the Old Appalachian and Beef O’ Bradys tournaments, while finishing fifth at the Tiger Classic.
“It feels pretty good to be an All-American, especially after losing at states (for Mooresville), that really made me want to work harder,” said Silas Shaw, who is quick to credit his older brother, Noah, as a big key to his success as his main training partner. “Now, my goal is to be an All-American again and keep rolling.”
Noah, 18, has had a big season of his own – he was runner-up as the Old Appalachian and finished third-place at both the Beef O’ Bradys and Tiger Classic.
Noah Shaw also won his 100th career match at the Tiger Classic, but has bigger goals this season.
“I was proud to get my 100th win, but knew it was going to happen this year, unless I got injured,” Noah Shaw said. “But my goal and my focus is on winning a state title this year, and I think it’s doable for me. I feel like I’m wrestling at a whole different level this year.”
While all three Shaw brothers have state championship aspirations in their respective weight classes, they know there’s a lot of work to do just to get to the 4A state meet on Feb. 17-19 in Greensboro.
First, Mooresville will look to win the North Piedmont conference (NPC) at North Lincoln on Jan. 28. Each of the Shaw brothers will also be looking to win their first individual conference title.
Then, Isaac, Silas and Noah, will be looking for bragging rights for both themselves and their team at the 4A West Regional at Hough on Feb. 10-11.
As the matches get a little more important in the next month, the battles between the brothers is sure to ratchet up another notch.
“Honestly, when we get to a match, a lot of times, it’s not near as intense as wrestling Noah in practice,” Silas Shaw said. “Wrestling your brother(s) every day really helps a lot in that way.”
When they aren’t competing in their match, the Shaw brothers are each other’s biggest fans, watching each other’s every move.
Coach Watson says each brother feels what the other is going through, win or lose.
“They definitely have each other’s backs all of the time, no matter how hard they compete,” Watson said. “When one of them (Shaw brothers) loses, the other two take it just as hard.”
“I’ve learned just about everything about growing — watching them (Silas and Noah Shaw) and wrestling them — and that has really helped me,” Isaac Shaw said. “We all see how hard each other works. So, when one of loses, it’s painful for all of us.”
While each Shaw hopes to earn their own respective championships, they also hope to make this a season to remember for the entire, Mooresville team.
This Mooresville team is deep and talented, according to Watson, with other standouts like senior, Alex Teeter (220), junior Eli Freeze (120 and 126) and sophomores, Isaac Byers (138) and Michael Goins (152, 160).
Mooresville will be looking to make its’ mark in the next month, first as they look to win their second straight NPC tournament title (Jan. 28), then as they aim to repeat as 4A West Regional champions (Feb. 10-11).
The Blue Devils also hope to get back to the 4A state, dual tournament.
Watson’s best run in the state tournament was a state semifinal run in 2012.
While this season will be one that Noah, Silas and Isaac Shaw never forget no matter how it ends, they hope to add to the memories in their final month on the Mooresville wrestling team.
“I’ve grown up going to their (Noah, Silas) wrestling practices, trying to do what they were doing,” Isaac Shaw said. “It’s been great to finally be on the same team together. I’m really excited to be wrestling at Mooresville in tournaments (and against teams) I always wanted to (compete in). I remember watching at the state tournament (last year) and waiting for that to be me. …
“It’s been a lot of fun to do this all with my brothers. But after Noah is gone (graduated), it’s going to be different. We want to make sure this is a season we’ll always remember.”
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer
