Notes from around the region: Jan. 24, 2017

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue
New hire: Taylor Fossett volunteered for about six months before being hired.
Fossett was born and raised in Indian Trail and has a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies with a concentration in environmental biology and ecology from UNC Asheville. During this time she completed a six-month internship with Charlotte Street Animal Hospital, where she studied under the exotic veterinarian.
She also interned with Wild For Life, a raptor rehabilitation center in Asheville. After graduation Fossett moved back home and began volunteering with CWR and began her journey in wildlife rehabilitation. She’s working toward earning her license in wildlife rehabilitation while studying under CWR Director Jennifer Gordon.
In her free time, Fossett loves to watch National Geographic Wild and work on the family farm.
SouthPark Mall
Coming soon: Charlotte’s premier shopping destination to welcome the brand’s first store in North Carolina
SouthPark, the largest shopping mall between Atlanta and Washington, D.C., announced it will soon introduce the upscale fashion brand Johnny Was to its growing retail roster. This announcement follows the 2016 openings of Fabletics, ALEX AND ANI and Altar’d State.
StarrMiller Design
Award: For the fifth consecutive year, interior designer Starr Miller, president and principal of StarrMiller Interior Design in Cornelius, received two prestigious Houzz Awards 2017 for “Best of Design” and “Best of Customer Service.”
Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling and design, provides people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. For information, visit www.starrmiller.comor call 704-896- 3321 or follow her on Houzz at www.houzz.com/pro/starrmiller/_public.
Simon Youth Foundation
Seeks applicants for $1 million in scholarships: Simon Youth Foundation, a national nonprofit that provides educational opportunities for at-risk high school students, is now looking for qualified applicants who live near Charlotte Premium Outlets, Concord Mills and SouthPark.
Each year, Simon Youth Community Scholarships are awarded in every community across the country that is home to Simon, Mills, or Premium Outlets centers. The application period has begun and ends on March 1, 2017.
Students can apply online by visiting syf.org/scholarships.
Any student who will be graduating in the class of 2017 and lives in the community surrounding a Simon property is eligible. Applicants can check their eligibility by entering their ZIP code at syf.org/scholarships. Recipients will receive up to $1,500 to enroll in an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school.
Education
Grand Oak Elementary School: Robin Hankins was named the 2016-17 Grand Oak Teacher of the Year. Hankins was nominated because of her constant effort to encourage students and better herself as a teacher. She never gives up on any child and she strives to help them meet their goals. In addition, Hankins is a great teammate and does all she can to improve her craft to help kids. Grand Oak Elementary is in Huntersville.
William & Mary dean’s list: These residents were recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Va., for the fall 2016 semester: William Whitley Cranford, Julia Chappell Laughlin, Austin Lane Morrison and Holly Elizabeth Reynolds, all Charlotte; Hannah Hall Ventura, Davidson; Sarah MacPhee, Fort Mill; Benjamin Robert Highland, Hickory; and Carolyn Ann Calder, Waxhaw.
Florida Gulf Coast University: Tyler Conti of Charlotte (28207), recently was graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University with a Master of Arts from the College of Arts and Sciences.
Baylor University: These students were named to the dean’s list this fall: Katherine C Galvin, College of Arts and Sciences, Charlotte 28278; Allison J Overpeck, College of Arts and Sciences, Gastonia; Sarah K Mayfield, School of Education, Rock Hill, S.C.
Fairfield University: Michael Vu of Charlotte received dean’s list honors for the fall 2016 semester at the university in Fairfield, Conn.
Northfield Mount Hermon School: Samuel Calman of Charlotte 28277 earned high academic honors for work completed during the fall 2016 semester at Northfield Mount Hermon, Mount Hermon, Mass.
Schreiner University: Brett Bond of Charlotte was named to the dean’s list at the university in Kerrville, Texas.
Charleston Southern: Christi Takac of Matthews was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester. Takac is a freshman majoring in kinesiology — strength and conditioning emphasis — at the university in South Carolina.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland: Jacob Mahnke, a resident of Hickory, was awarded dean’s list honors for academic achievement during the fall 2016 semester.
Caldwell University: Otto Joseph Fricker of Charlotte 28277 was named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at this university in Caldwell, N.J.
Davis & Elkins College: Davis & Elkins College, Elkins, W. Va., announced Stephanie Wooten, the daughter of Donald and Margaret Wooten of Lincolnton, achieved the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
Kansas State University: Kayla Clark, Denver, a graduate of East Lincoln High School, earned semester honors.
University of the South: These students have been named to the deam]n’s list for hte fall 2016 semester at the universit in Sewanee, Tenn.: Sara Cole Moran of Charlotte 28203, daughter of Leigh & Gerald Moran; Ann Bruce Sherrill of Charlotte 28209, daughter of Meredith & Robert Sherrill; Catherine Ann Crigler of Charlotte 28210, daughter of Beth & John R. Crigler; Emma Faustin Maclean of Charlotte 28211, daughter of Hillary B. Maclean; Mark Overton McAlister of Charlotte 28211, son of Elizabeth & Mark Dickerson McAlister; Christopher Roland Ghareeb of Huntersville, son of Paige & Thomas A. Ghareeb; and Elizabeth Callan Ghareeb of Huntersville, daughter of Paige & Thomas A. Ghareeb.
Denison University: These students were named to 2016 fall semester dean’s list: Caroline Cary, Charlotte 28270, Charlotte Latin School, 2020; Alison Gakenheimer, Charlotte 28210, Charlotte Country Day School, 2020; Sophia Lovett, Charlotte 28211, Charlotte Latin School, 2018; and 28211, Peter Pittroff, Charlotte 28211, Charlotte Country Day School, 2020.
Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region
New board members: Following the recent partnership of Hospice of Laurens County and Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region has elected two new board members, Larry Brehmer and Collie Lehn.
Larry Brehmer, retired president of Brehmer & Brehmer Inc. and Collie Lehn, retired manager at A.G. Edwards Stock Brokerage Firm, join a varied and experienced board of directors who preside over the two organizations offering end-of- life care to nineteen counties in North and South Carolina.
