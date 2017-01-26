Community notes: Jan. 26, 2017

Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce
Recognitions: The chamber, at its annual meeting in January, recognized business leaders who had excelled in their profession and made a significant impact on their community. The prestigious Robert T. Cashion Business Person of the Year was awarded to John Kepner of Raymer Kepner Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
The McIntosh Law Firm’s Passion to Succeed Award for the 2016 Entrepreneur of the Year was presented to Sharon Simpson of Currents Magazine.
Other business leaders recognized were Major Pat Brown of Central Piedmont Community College with the Volunteer of the Year; Vicki Kerecman with Carolina Neurosurgery and Spine Associates with the Carbon Ambassador of the Year; Joe Vagnone of Enlign Business Brokers with the Distinguished Service Award; and Angela Swett with the McIntosh Law Firm, who was recognized with the Starrette Service Award as the Most Outstanding Board Member.
The chamber recognized three outgoing board members whose six-year terms concluded in December: Mike Russell, Joe Vagnone and Angela Swett as well as thank outgoing 2016 Chamber Board Chairman Callan H. Bryan, an attorney with the estate and elder law firm of Vandiver & Bryan.
Jay Lesemann Jr., a CPA with Rives and Associates in Huntersville, was installed as the 2017 board chairman.
The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce presented the Duke Citizenship & Service Award to Our Towns Habitat for Humanity at the Jan. 20 annual meeting. Also recognized was Titus Bartolotta, the founder of The Lotta Foundation, and Christopher R. Hailey, chairman of the chamber’s Diversity Council.
Jeff Porter, the executive director of Our Towns Habitat for Humanity, received the Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award.
In addition, Titus Bartolotta, founder of The Lotta Foundation, was selected as the John R. Cherry Community Award recipient for 2016.
The chamber also designated a new Annual Award recognition called the Scott Hinkle Servant Leadership Award named for 1999 Chamber Board Chair Scott Hinkle who passed away in 2010 from health issues related to diabetes. Hinkle, who was the founding publisher of The Lake Norman Times Newspaper, also served as 2002 Board Chair of Visit Lake Norman and was very involved in the community serving on the Boards of The Latta Place Plantation and Lake Norman YMCA.
The first recipient of the award went to Chris Hailey, who chairs the Chamber’s Diversity Council and until recently was the director of Central Piedmont Community College’s Criminal Justice Center. Hailey is now with Lucius James Consulting.
Heath House
Holiday fun: Residents enjoyed the magic of Christmas at Heath House, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Lincolnton. There was plenty of excitement building up to the holidays as residents helped deck the halls with three Christmas trees. Residents enjoyed two trips to McAdenville and Heath House hosted a two-hour private concert by Elvis (aka Danny Crouse).
