CATS adds trips to some bus routes in North Meck

Adjustments for CATS services will be implemented on Feb. 6, with minor time changes on the schedules for the bus routes 7, 13, 25, 57 and 85X. Additional trips are being added to help with congestion from Interstate 77 construction.
To learn more about these new schedules, visit www.ridetransit.org or call 704-336-RIDE.
48X Huntersville Express
Three new morning inbound and two new evening outbound trips will be added to help mitigate I-77 Express Lanes construction. Existing trip times will be slightly adjusted to maintain service frequency.
53X Northlake Express
Two new morning inbound and three new evening outbound trips will be added to help mitigate I-77 Express Lanes construction. Existing trip times will be slightly adjusted to maintain service frequency.
77X North Mecklenburg Express
Two new morning inbound and two new evening outbound trips will be added to help mitigate I-77 Express Lanes construction. Existing trip times will be slightly adjusted to maintain service frequency.
9 Central Avenue
All trips, including Sundays, will now extend beyond Farm Pond Road to the Lawyers Road Park and Ride near W.T. Harris Boulevard and Albemarle Road. Service on Sundays will be improved from every 30 minutes during the day to every 20 minutes, as well as improved frequency on Sunday evenings from every hour to every 40 minutes.
