Vendors and sponsors sought for Iredell Garden Fair

Vendor applications for ground spaces at the Fifth annual Iredell Garden Fair in Statesville are now being accepted.
The Garden Fair is April 29 th at the N.C. Agricultural Center, 444 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
The cost is $50 per space before April 1; $75 between April 2-17. Vendors must provide their own tables for a 12-foot by 12-foot space and are expected to be set up by 9 a.m. and remain in place until 2 p.m.
The annual event features approximately 50 vendors from the Charlotte metro area, plant sales, yard art and garden accessories, speaker workshops, hands-on activities for kids and more. Attendance has grown each year with last year’s attendance numbering about 900.
Advertising sponsorship in the program brochure is also available. Sponsorship may be in addition to, or in lieu of, vendor participation.
All earnings from the Garden Fair benefit the Iredell Extension Master Gardner Volunteer Association, a nonprofit organization to educate the public about horticulture.
For vendor and/or sponsor inquiries contact Lisa Delano, 704-662- 0779 or mybrowneyedgirls@msn.com. For more information about the Garden Fair, call the Iredell Cooperative Extension Service, 704-878- 3166, or Mary Smith, Iredell Extension Master Gardener Volunteer, 704-677- 2704.
