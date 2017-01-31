3 Mooresville churches hope to steer the hungry to a food truck for a free meal

Snow Davis and Nicole Chiodo gratefully ate from their loaded plates filled with chicken pot pie, macaroni and cheese and green beans.
Without this free meal, cooked by three Mooresville churches making up the Common Ground food truck mission and handed out each Sunday, the two friends might not have eaten at all over the weekend.
“We don’t make too much money at our jobs, so we struggle pretty much,” said Chiodo, 28.
Davis, 18, who lives in her car, said she also visits the Mooresville Soup Kitchen and the Mooresville/Lake Norman Christian Mission for free meals and food. “It’s what I depend on,” said Davis.
The Common Ground Food Truck mission is the brainchild of the parishioners of Faith United Methodist Church, West United Methodist Church and St. Paul United Methodist Church, all of Mooresville.
Jesus commanded his disciples to “feed his sheep” and that’s exactly what the food truck, nicknamed “Pig Out,” is designed to do, said Petrolia G. Norman, lay leader at Faith United Methodist Church.
The mission is a great opportunity for local churches to show an initiative of love and understanding and demonstrate diversity, said Norman.
Faith United and St. Paul United have predominately black congregations while West United has a predominately white congregation, said Norman.
“We can all come together to do something good for someone in need,” said Norman.
The food truck is a bit different than serving the hungry from a brick and mortar location, said Leanne Rose, missions and youth catalyst at West United Methodist Church.
It’s mobile.
“Rather than ask them to come to us, we decided we needed to go to them,” Rose said.
Each Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., the white food truck parks behind Park View Elementary School where around a dozen volunteers from the three churches help set up the free lunch.
It was important to the churches to actually get out into the community, said Rose.
“We’re communicating that we just don’t hide ourselves away but we’re going and meeting new people and trying to make a new name for Christians,” said Rose. “Christians sometimes get a bad wrap.”
The school, on West McNeely Avenue, is located about a mile from the Mooresville Soup Kitchen and the Mooresville/Lake Norman Christian Mission. Neither organization provide meals over the weekend, said Rose.
Park View Elementary School also has the highest rate of free and reduced meals in the Mooresville Graded School District, said Rose.
Without a school meal, students may not eat at all over the weekend, Rose said.
“That is where we feel like we can step up and fill in,” said Rose.
The food is prepared at Faith United Methodist Church’s kitchen and then distributed from the food truck by volunteer parishioners, some of whom give up their time to worship at their respective churches to give to the hungry, Rose said.
Sunday, Jan. 15 was the first day the food truck served and attracted around 30 hungry people, said Patricia Moore, a volunteer from St. Paul United Methodist Church.
The truck already has repeat visitors.
Kelly Gillespie, who lives in her car, came back to the Pig Out food truck location Sunday after visiting the previous weekend.
“I like coming here because of the friendliness of the people,” said Gillespie, 47.
The truck’s goal is to stay in the same location and increase the community’s awareness that free food is available and dependable, mission organizers said.
The idea for a food truck has been a few years in the making, said the Rev. Andrea Smith, pastor of West United Methodist Church.
Smith said her parishioners were consistently passionate about feeding the community. One parishioner suggested a food truck and the plan began to form, Smith said.
A $40,000 grant from the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church covered the cost of the truck itself while parishioner donations from all the churches have helped purchase supplies and food, Smith said.
Common Ground’s first goal is to feed the hungry but the churches have also formed a nonprofit organization to eventually get sponsors to cover future cost of food and supplies, Smith said. Rose said the nonprofit’s website will be able to accept monetary donations soon.
The name “Pig Out” came from parishioners and members of the public who voted on the name for the truck, said Norman.
Eventually, the goal is to wrap the truck with a pig logo and turn the truck into a pink pig to really attract attention, Norman said.
And standing out is exactly what the parishioners want, said Norman.
“People can look up and see the truck and if they need a hot meal they can come to the truck and get one,” Norman said.
“When the pig is out, the food is ready,” said Faye Karaska, a member of West United Methodist Church who served as the food truck captain on Sunday.
Kate Stevens is a freelance writer: katebethstevens@icloud.com.
Want to help?
Volunteers can sign up to work shifts each Sunday by visiting www.pigoutmooresville.org. Membership at one of the three churches is not required to volunteer.
Visit the website for information on donating.
Comments