This season’s finest: Pine Lake Prep duo keeps the Pride undefeated

Hannah Mutch and Caroline Coleman, Pine Lake Prep Girls’ Basketball: The Pine Lake Prep duo helped keep the Pride undefeated this season, now 18-0 overall, 12-0 in the South Piedmont 1A conference.
Mutch, a 5-foot-6 senior, scored a career-high 25 points to go with five assists in Pine Lake Prep’s 73-57 win at Mountain Island Charter, Jan. 24.
Mutch, who averages 11 points and three assists per game, came back with 18 points and five assists in a 74-32 victory over Cherryville.
Coleman, who averages 19 points per game, had a season 34 points against Mountain Island Charter, and 23 points in the Cherryville victory.
Coach Ben Watson and Mooresville Wrestling Team: The Mooresville wrestling team had a banner week, first taking the North Piedmont conference (NPC) regular season title by winning at North Lincoln and at archrival, Lake Norman on back-to-back nights, Jan. 24 and 25.
Coach Ben Watson and the Blue Devils (37-2) then won the NPC conference tournament title, Jan. 28, at North Lincoln.
Mooresville claimed six individual, NPC titles at the league tournament, with Isaac Shaw (113), Eli Freeze (126), Silas Shaw (132), Isaac Byers (138), Noah Shaw (145) and Alex Teeter (220), all winning their respective weight classes.
The Blue Devils now move onto the 4A duals playoffs that start Jan. 31, and will also compete in 4A West Regional at Hough on Feb. 10-11 and the 4A state championships in Greensboro on Feb. 16-18.
Dynasty Heyward, North Mecklenburg Girls’ Basketball: North Mecklenburg senior guard, Dynasty Heyward played a lead role in the two big Vikings’ conference wins over West Charlotte and Hopewell.
Heyward scored 21 points in a 53-45 victory at West Charlotte, Jan. 25, with two blocks late in the game to help clinch the win.
The 5-foot-7 all-MECKA 4A guard came back two nights later with 27 points in a 51-46 upset win over No. 8 (Observer Sweet 16), archrival Hopewell, putting North Mecklenburg in sole possession of second place in the league.
Heyward is averaging a MECKA 4A-conference-best 19.9 points per game.
Bates Jones, Charlotte Latin Basketball: Charlotte Latin senior Bates Jones had made a major impact on his Hawks’ basketball team since returning, Jan. 1, from a shoulder injury he suffered during football season.
Jones has led Latin averaging 17.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 56.5 percent from the field as the Hawks are 5-2 in the seven games he has played.
Jones, a Davidson College basketball signee, had 20 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in a 65-62 loss to Cannon School, Jan. 24.
Charlotte Latin (8-12, 3-2 in the CISAA conference), has won seven of their last nine games after a 1-10 start.
Jadin Gladden, South Mecklenburg Girls’ Basketball: The South Mecklenburg junior guard is making up for lost time this season after missing her sophomore year with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Gladden, who averages nine points and six rebounds per game, had one of her best collective performances last week, averaging 16 points and eight rebounds per game to lead the Sabres (13-7, 7-3) to three straight conference victories over Providence, No. 4 Berry and West Mecklenburg.
Gladden, who has scored double figures in six of her last seven games, had 21 points and 10 rebounds against Providence, and 18 points and eight rebounds in the upset of Berry.
Bryant Thomas, South Mecklenburg basketball: When Bryant Thomas showed up to ask about South Mecklenburg basketball tryouts as a freshman, the then 6-foot-2, 14-year-old never made it onto the court.
Sabres’ basketball coach, John Fitch, says Thomas didn’t have his physical or the eligibility form completed, and he never saw him again that year.
One year later when tryouts were about to start, Thomas showed up again, and this time Fitch was determined to help him get on the court.
“I remember seeing Bryant (Thomas) and saying to ‘Oh, there you are, where have you been?’” Fitch said. “I told him, we are going to go get you a physical and with his mom’s permission we did it and he made the junior varsity team.”
Now, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, Thomas, didn’t see much playing time on the J.V. team, until his Sabre teammate, Jacob Logan, was injured. All of sudden, Thomas was all over the court, blocking shots and grabbing rebounds in his first year of organized basketball in his life.
As a junior, he not only made the South Meck varsity, but also earned the starting center position. The 6-foot-6 post had a very solid year, averaging eight points, eight rebounds and five blocks per game.
But Thomas wasn’t satisfied, and Fitch says “he worked his tail off all summer long on everything from catching the ball, to finishing down low.”
The results have been staggering as the now 6-foot-9 senior is averaging 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks per game for Sabres.
Thomas has become a dominant force in nearly every game as he has 16 double-doubles in 20 contests and six triple-doubles in the same span.
Thomas is getting better as the season unfolds, as he had two triple-doubles to lead South Meck (12-8, 7-3) to back-to-back critical, SoMeck8 conference wins.
Thomas opened the week with a career-high 30 points to go with 12 rebounds and 13 blocks in a 64-49 win at Berry, Jan. 25.
Two nights later, the Sabres’ center had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks as South Meck won at West Mecklenburg, 57-48, to tie Charlotte Catholic for second-place in the conference.
“I feel like I get better with every game,” Thomas said. “My focus is just on continuing to work hard on every from scoring to rebounding to blocking shots and more. …
“My only goal is to what’s best for my team, and help us win games.”
Thomas’ play has quickly garnered the attention of college basketball coaches from schools like Augusta State, Coker, Lenoir-Rhyne, UNC-Pembroke, Queens, Wingate and even the Boston College, according to Fitch.
That list could grow substantially as the 17-year-old grows into his body; he weighs about 195 pounds now, up 20 pounds from a year ago.
“It’s crazy to think Bryant is only in his second full season of organized basketball in his life,” said Fitch, a former South Mecklenburg and Appalachian State basketball player himself. “The potential of Bryant Thomas is off the charts. He is the prototypical type of player colleges want now, he can run the floor, finish around the rim and play great defense, particularly as a shot blocker.”
Sarah Billiard, Covenant Day Girls’ Basketball: Covenant Day senior forward, Sarah Billiard, had a week to remember on and off the court.
Billiard not only led the Lions to two big conference wins over Charlotte Christian and Cannon School, but also appeared in the Super Bowl Preview edition of Sports’ Illustrated that hit newsstands, Jan. 27.
Billiard was featured in Sports’ Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd,” section for her play this season as she leads Covenant Day, averaging 18 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks per game.
The same day Billiard appeared in Sports’ Illustrated, she led Covenant Day to a 48-15 win with 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the win.
Billiard also had two more double-doubles with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Jan. 24 win over Charlotte Christian; and 27 points and 11 rebounds in a 51-48 loss to Hickory Grove, Jan. 28.
Billiard has signed to play volleyball at University of Virginia.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: edwardswork23@gmail.com.
HELP US FIND THE ATHLETES
This season’s finest highlights high school athletes with outstanding performances. Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 29. In most cases, the athletes featured will come from sports that don’t get a lot of recognition. However, the goal is to recognize excellence. If you want to suggest someone to be included in This Season’s Finest column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
Comments