Happening nearby Lake Norman: Events in Mooresville, Davidson, Cornelius and Huntersville Feb. 1-7, 2017

Special event
‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’
Rediscover the classic story of Oz in this fantastic treat for the whole family!\. Recommended ages: 4 and older. Times vary, please see www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org for details. Advance T\tickets: $10. At the door: add $3. Armour Street Theatre, 307 Armour St., Davidson. 704-892-7953. www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org. Through Feb. 5.
Classes:
Disciples’ Academy and Equip U classes begin Feb. 1. Disciples’ Academy focuses on spiritual formation. Choices include Introduction to the New Testament II, War Room, Rooted and an online option, Torah. Equip U classes help with life skills and healthy lifestyle. Choices include Habits of Highly Effective Disciples, Women at the Well, more. To register, call the church office at 704-664-2324 or email pastorsteve@fbcmooresville.com. First Baptist Church Mooresville, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. 704-664-2324. Feb. 1.
‘Sylvia’:
A modern romantic comedy about a marriage and a dog. Adult: $20. Senior/student: $15. The Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216-A Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. 704-619-0429. warehousepac.com. 8 p.m. Feb. 2, 3 and 4.
Food Safety:
Come learn what you need to know to avoid getting sick from the foods you eat at home and away from home. Join Ann Simmons, with the N.C. Cooperative Extension. Please call 704-662-3337 by Feb. 2 if you plan to attend. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 1-2 p.m. Feb. 6.
Red Boot Coalition meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings, where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Davidson College Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Main St., Davidson. 704-892-5641. www.dcpc.org. 7 a.m.-8 a.m. Feb. 6.
For Seniors
Vestibular Therapy for Dizziness and Vertigo:
Presented by Jan Zamudio, physical therapist, with Lake Norman Rehabilitation Center, in hospital classrooms A and B. There will be an opportunity for questions following the presentation. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 131 Medical Park Road, Mooresville. 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 1.
Stroke Support Group:
Group meets on the first Thursday of every month. The Stroke Support Group is a free program open to everyone and provides education and support to stroke victims and their families. Registration is not required. For information, email Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 131 Medical Park Road, Mooresville. 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 2.
Life Line Screening:
A preventive health event with non-invasive and painless health screenings. All five screenings take 60-90 minutes to complete. In order to register for a screening and receive a $10 discount off any package priced, please call 1-888-653-6434 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com/community-partners. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 3.
Free Diabetes Education Classes:
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman offers free Diabetes Education Classes with the next class series beginning Feb. 7. Four-week series of classes are offered the first four Tuesdays of each month. Topics include Introduction to Living with Diabetes, Acute/Chronic Complications, Nutrition and the Power of Diet Therapy, CarbohydrateCounting, Know Your Medications, Fitness and more. Call 888-995-6762 to register, or visit www.lnrmc.com and click Events. Center for Surgical Weight Loss, 131 Medical Park Road, Mooresville. 12-2 p.m. Feb. 7.
Nature
Hiking for Mindfulness: Winter Landscapes:
If you were asked to draw a tree, what would it look like? Join McDowell Nature staff for an adults-only session on mindfulness in nature, focused on the wintertime landscape. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1.5 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. $1. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
Reedy Creek Adult Naturalist Club at Reedy Creek Nature Center:
Are you curious about the natural world around you? Are you interested in what you are seeing in our local nature preserves or your backyard? Have you ever taken an hour just to walk a mile because you are stopping to look at/identify what you see? If so this is the group for you! We will come together to explore various Nature Preserves throughout the county as we take a closer look at our surroundings. Meet at Reedy Creek Nature Preserve. Must call 980-314-1119 to register .Ages 16 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 4.
Winter Twig ID:
Did you know that you can look at a twig and tell what kind of tree it came from? Learn how to identify a handful of trees just by looking at the twigs and their buds. Must call 980-314-1119 to register.Ages 12 and upFree2-3:30pm Free. www.naturefind.com. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
Animal Care Behind-the-Scenes:
Thinking of getting a pet turtle or snake? Want to see what it takes to care for a variety of reptiles and amphibians? This behind-the-scenes opportunity allows children and adults to feed, water, clean and care for McDowell’s resident animals. As a reward for all your hard work you will get up-close and personal with your favorite animals! Registration required. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 5.
Budding Adventures:
Discover the winter wonderland at Reedy Creek. Through various hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more you will learn about plant-life, animals, and their homes, weather, and more. Parent participation encouraged. Registration required. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 6.
Family Campfire:
Come join McDowell Nature staff as we warm up next to a roaring family campfire. Learn how to light a fire as well as fire safety. We will enjoy s’mores as our tasty treat. Registration required.Notes:Dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
Babes in the Woods:
Tuck your little one in a stroller and join one of our educators for an easy walk along our paved nature trail. Relax, chat and experience what nature has to offer this month in a casual, social setting. In case of inclement weather, meet inside the Nature Center for indoor playtime. Registration required. Meeting place will be at the Four Seasons trail-head below the nature center parking lot. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 6.
Creature Feature:
Drop by for a visit with a Nature Center Naturalist and chat about some of their favorite creatures here at McDowell. Stay as long as you like and get to know the featured creature of the day. Registration required. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3-4 p.m. Feb. 7.
Mecklenburg Audubon Meeting:
Monthly 2 hour meeting of fellowship, education, and inspiration for those who love birds and wish to explore the issues that affect them. See meckbirds.org for details. Free. Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1320. www.mecklenburgcrc.org/Tyvola-Senior-Center. 6:45-9 p.m. Feb. 2.
Art
Open Studio:
Open Studio every Tuesday at the Gallery. Bring your project and work with other artists at the gallery or just stop by to visit. You don’t have to be a member to join our group. Free. Cabarrus Art Guild — Gallery, Gift Shop & Office, 11 Union St. South, Concord. 704-795-1901. www.cabarrusartguild.org. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
