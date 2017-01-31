Lake Norman community notes: Feb. 1, 2017

Please send your news items to mynews@charlotteobserver.com. Event listings should be submitted online; go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Nurse certification: Myrtha Hyppolite, BSN, RN, ONC, a nurse in the Ortho/Neuro/Spine & Bariatrics department at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, since September 2007, has received national certification from the Orthopaedic Nurses Certification Board. The certification exam recognizes a commitment to lifelong learning as well as a demonstrated, advanced level of knowledge contributing to effective patient care, patient outcomes and safety. The certification affirms the nurse possesses the skill and practice to meet the challenges of nursing excellence and expertise in their area.
Hyppolite joins more than 45 Lake Norman Regional Medical Center nurses, representing 10 specialties, in receiving her national board certification.
Free Wig Bank: The Women’s Wellness Boutique Wig Bank at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center provides free wigs for women undergoing cancer treatment (beginning or active treatment) who cannot afford wigs or that insurance will not cover. New or gently used wigs, scarves, hats, and turbans are available free of charge. All gently used wigs are cleaned and styled.
Appointments are required. For more information regarding the Women’s Wellness Boutique free wig bank services, or to make an appointment, contact Mitzie McCurdy, Director of Community Outreach & Senior Circle, at 704-660-4859 or Mitzie.McCurdy@LNRMC.com.
Summer Junior Volunteers: The Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary is accepting student applications to participate in the summer Junior Volunteer Program at the hospital. The program is an opportunity for students to receive first-hand exposure to the operations of various hospital departments including Imaging Services, Surgery, Endoscopy, Physical Rehabilitation, and Women’s Services.
Applications are available online on Lake Norman Regional Medical Center’s website under the volunteer opportunities tab, www.lnrmc.com/lake-norman-regional-medical-center/volunteer-opportunities.aspx , through local school guidance departments and at the Visitor’s Desk at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center located at 171 Fairview Road in Mooresville. The program is open to rising high school juniors and seniors. Applicants are required to complete an essay and provide two teacher recommendations and two personal references. A Volunteer Auxiliary committee will select 25 students to receive at least 32 hours of volunteer opportunity each.
An orientation will be held at the end of May and the program will run for eight weeks in June and July. “This is a competitive and rewarding program,” says Auxiliary Junior Volunteer Coordinator Connie Farrell. “We look for students who are career-driven and interested in working in a professional health care field.” Completed applications must be returned to the Junior Volunteer Coordinator at the hospital by March 31.
Book Donation: Lake Norman Regional Medical Center’s Stork’s Landing Maternity Center was the recipient of a generous gift of books this week by the Hunsucker family, Amanda, William and baby Winston.
“We really appreciate your help in sharing the blessing of books with some very deserving families Winston was so excited to ‘take books to babies,” Amanda and William Hunsucker said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve others and to teach our son about serving others with a cheerful heart. God has truly blessed us with a happy and healthy little boy.”
When Winston as born, the familu spent nine days in the NICU waiting for Winston to be healthy. “As I sat and prayed for my little boy I wanted nothing more than to do normal things that ‘normal’ first time moms do. I wanted to feed him, snuggle on our couch, take pictures of every move he made (and annoyingly post them on social media) and I really wanted to read to him,” Amanda said.
“As a former teacher and reading specialist, I know and believe in the power of reading to infants. I had read to Winston every day since I was 24 weeks pregnant. I just wanted to read to my baby. I wanted to rock him in his nursery. I wanted to wake up at all hours of the night to care for him. Those days were hard but I am grateful for them. They taught me very early not to take one second of his life for granted. My heart is humbled at the opportunity to be his mommy. But, my heart is also heavy, very heavy for the many, many mommies and daddies that experience NICU life for an array of reasons and often much more serious and for much longer than we did. We wanted to do something for these families. So, we created the Reading to Winston fundraiser. ...
“The books will be shared with families who are spending their days watching, worrying and praying for their little ones,” she said.
Julie Mauney, Director of Women’s Services at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, said “The staff of the Stork’s Landing rnity Center is honored to receive such a generous and special donation to the benefit of the many families who will be touched by the ‘Reading to Winston’ fundraiser.”
GIRL SCOUTS’ HIGHEST HONOR
G old Award: Preston Bullock, Gastonia, earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.
Bullock, daughter of Dale and Tyler Bullock and a member of Troop 20151, focused her project on the diminishing honeybee population. Preston and her dad took a beekeeping class to become certified N.C. beekeepers. She then worked in partnership with the local Rotary Club to place an apiary at the Rotary Community Garden in Gastonia. An apiary provides pollination for the garden and helps keep the honeybee population thriving.
