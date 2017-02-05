Community notes: Feb. 5, 2017

Send your news items to mynews@charlotteobserver.com.
Grand Oak Elementary School
Teacher Assistant of the Year: Mari Kirchner was named Teacher Assistant of the Year. Kirchner maintains her daily schedule meticulously to work with her student’s as well as assist wherever she is need on campus each day. She is a model teacher assistant with her daily level of support, dedication, professionalism and flexibility.
Marc Allen Orthodontics Outstanding Owl: Brogan Zaph received the award in January for doing a great job of working and taking risks in math class.
Charlotte Country Day School
Presidential Scholars Program: Sebastian Oberkfell, a senior, has been named as candidate in the 2017 United States Presidential Scholars Program based on scoring exceptionally well on the math and reading sections of the SAT. Sebastian is the son of Mica andKeith Oberkfell.
Iredell County
NC Works Certified Work Ready Community: Lew Ebert, president and CEO of the North Carolina Chamber Foundation presented Chairman James Mallory of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners the NC Works Certified Work Ready Community certificate.
The NC Works Certified Work Ready Community is an effort between workforce development partners at the local and state level.
Russ Rogerson, executive director of theMooresville South Iredell Economic Development Corporation and Statesville Regional Development said, “There is great value in being certified. We now have the framework in place to demonstrate to business and industry that we have the skilled workforce it needs.”
ACT Work Ready Communities is a partnership with business and industry leaders to recognize and/or show preference in the hiring process for those who have earned the certification. For information or to see employers recognizing ACT in Iredell County, visit: http://workreadycommunities.org/NC/097.
Primary Care Associates of Lake Norman
New hire: welcomes Tim Kelley, PA-C, joins the practice at 202 Williamson Road, Mooresville. Kelley offers more than 17 years of family medicine experience, including comprehensive health care for the entire family, including disease management, including diabetes, hypertension and asthma; minor surgery, including biopsy of skin lesions; immunizations; preventive maintenance; routine gynecological care, including pap smears and post-menopausal care; school, sports and employment physicals; smoking cessation; and weight management and counseling.
Church Watson Law
New hire: David Self, a family law attorney, joins the firm. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from North Carolina Central University School of Law, and earned his undergraduate degree in engineering from Cornell University. Prior to practicing law, Self was an engineer for four years. ChurchWatsonLaw.com.
