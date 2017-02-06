Adopt a pet: Come see me, please, and take me home

Many pets, primarily cats and dogs, are available for adoption through Humane Societies and rescues. Here are some in your region.
To meet or adopt a pet, visit the Cornelius Animal Shelter. This shelter also needs active kennel attendants and administrative volunteers. If you are older than 18 and are interested, contact Cornelius Animal Control at 704-237-3602 or visit the shelter at 19110 Meridian St., Cornelius. www.corneliuspd.org.
Companion Parrots Re-homed is located at Parrot University, 321 S. Polk St., Pineville. To see more birds, get adoption information and learn how you can help, please visit www.companionparrots.org. 704-889-2325.
If you are interested in pets available for adoption with Carolina PAWS, visit www.carolinapaws.com or email adopt@carolinapaws.com.
Contact the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte. 704-377-0534. www.humanesocietyofcharlotte.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Lake Norman Humane Adoption Center, 110 Robinson Road (At N.C. 150 and Robinson Road near Big Daddy’s restaurant), Mooresville. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. 704-663-3330. Visit www.iredellhumane.org to see animals available or to complete an adoption application.
