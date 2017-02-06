Religion news Lake Norman: Feb. 8, 2017

If you would like to have an event from your house of worship included in the community notes, send a news release to mynews@charlotteobserver.com. Event information — such as service schedules, classes and concerts — should be submitted online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Lake Norman
St. Mark’s Episcopal, Huntersville
Community conversation series
“Race in America” is a series of discussions about ongoing race issues. Representatives of local law enforcement will present “Community Policing.” 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 8. A simple meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. The series continues Feb. 15. The series is held at Ranson IB Middle School, 5850 Statesville Road, Charlotte. 704-399-5193.
St. Therese Catholic, Mooresville
Community program
The community is invited to our Friday Night Live program, “Racism: Where Do We Go From Here?” Nina Roosevelt Gibson, granddaughter of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, will discuss her grandmother’s legacy. Shannon Sullivan, chair of philosophy and professor of philosophy and health psychology at UNC-Charlotte, and Vincent Huntley, founder of CL Projects, will also speak. Free. 7 p.m. Feb. 10. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. www.sainttherese.net.
The Episcopal Church of St. Peter by-the-Lake, Denver
Concert
The Alexander Community Concert Series welcomes flutist Peter Bloom and pianist Mary Jane Rupert. Reception follows the concert. Adults, $15; seniors and students, $10; children under 12, free. 3 p.m. Feb. 12. 8433 Fairfield Forest Road, Denver. www.saintpeterbythelake.net/concert.
Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist, Mooresville
Annual barbecue
Eat in or take out. $9 per plate. Proceeds benefit missions, including Habitat for Humanity. 11 a.m. Feb. 18. 575 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. www.willchapumc.org.
Living Word Ministries, Lowesville
Gospel concert
The Jay Stone Singers will perform at 6 p.m. Feb. 11. Free; a freewill offering will be received. 1062 N. C. 16 S., Lowesville. www.gospelgigs.com/lowesvilleconcerts.
St. Patrick’s Episcopal, Mooresville
Preschool registration
Registration is now open for the 2017-18 school year. Options for five-day, three-day and two-day programs are available for children ages 2-4. The preschool fosters child development through music and the arts, nature exploration, emphasis on the environment and good health, language and math. The fall program begins Sept. 5.
Summer program
Registration is now open for summer program for children. Program runs June 5 through Aug. 25. Registration fee, $25. 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville. www.welcomestpat.org.
St. Mark Catholic, Huntersville
Alzheimer’s respite ministry
“Young at Heart” ministry recognizes that meaningful relationships remain possible throughout all stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Our dedicated volunteers will offer respite to caregivers and socialization for their loved ones through prayer, crafts, music, and shared memories. Registration required. 1-4 p.m. Mondays in Room 200 of the Kerin Family Center. 14740 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. Register at 704-948-3558 or jgraceart@yahoo.com.
