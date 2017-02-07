Happening nearby Lake Norman Feb. 7, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Music
Music Variety Show:
The Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library will host a “Music Variety Show” in the Community Room. The event will feature talented musicians of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell area with a mixture of instrumentalists and singers presenting music of varied styles and periods. The program is family-friendly and free. Catawba County Library — Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch, 9154 Sherrills Ford Road, Terrell. 828-466-6827. www.catawbacountync.gov. 7 p.m. Feb. 9.
Special Event
‘Look Good Feel Better’:
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center will host the American Cancer Society’s program in the hospital’s Private Dining Room. A free dinner will be provided to those who attend. Guided by volunteer cosmetologists, female cancer patients who participate in this class will learn how to use make-up and skincare techniques to overcome the appearance-related effects of chemotherapy and radiation. For information about this event or to register, please call The American Cancer Society at 1-800- 227-2345. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 131 Medical Park Road, Mooresville. 6:15-8:15 p.m. Feb. 8.
Understanding Weight Loss and Surgical Weight Loss:
Dr. Ryan Heider, medical director of The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman, will explain the procedures and processes from the initial consultation to post-op nutritional counseling. Presentations are followed by a question and answer period. Center for Surgical Weight Loss, 131 Medical Park Road, Mooresville. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
Blood Drive:
The blood drive is open to the public, and appointments are recommended. You will need to bring photo identification with you. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Community Rooms A and B, 131 Medical Park Road, Mooresville. 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
Fermentation Feast:
Learn the basic techniques of making kombucha, kefir, kraut, yogurt, cheese and more. You can make your own from organic ingredients at a fraction of the cost of commercially prepared products. Samples, detailed instructions and starters to take home are included. Cost: $45 or $80 for two. Make reservations by email or phone. Mills Garden Herb Farm, 732 Mills Garden Road, Statesville. 704-873-3361. millsgardenherbfarm.com. 2-5 p.m. Feb. 12.
Red Boot Coalition Meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings, where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Davidson College Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Main St., Davidson. 704-892-5641. www.dcpc.org. 7-8 a.m. Feb. 13.
Movies on Main:
“Wizard of Oz.” Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St., Mooresville. 704-662-3334. www.cmccmooresville.com. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Senior activities
Are You Concerned About the Lack of Parking:
Coffee and open dialog with Mooresville Mayor Atkins and Mayor Pro Temp Thurman Houston. The mayor will share plans for Mooresville and how he supports services for older adults. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 13.
Young Hearts Valentine’s Gathering:
Please bring a main dish that you love to share with the group. Young Hearts is a Senior Social Club that meets monthly. Free. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Valentine’s Massage:
Massages are provided by Michelle Lally. Senior rate is $20 for a 30-minute session. Call 704-662-3337 for information or to schedule an appointment. $20. South Iredell Senior Center, 202 N. Church St., Mooresville. 704-662-3337. www.iredellcoa.com. Feb. 14.
Nature
Lake Norman State Park highlighted:
Ranger Amy Shepherd will bring Lake Norman State Park to life when Lake Norman Wildlife Conservationists hosts its next free nature program. She will show participants a film highlighting the park’s history and future plans, as well as discuss native animals and plants found in the park and trails to explore. All are invited. Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St., Mooresville. 704-664-2027. mooresvillelibrary.org. 7 p.m. Feb. 9.
Valentine’s Orchid Sale:
Soak in the warmth and fragrance of orchid display collections, ask questions of the experts, then choose from a select variety of healthy blooming orchids well-suited for the home. Admission to the McMillan Greenhouse and outdoor gardens is free. Orchids from $15-$40. UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens, McMillan Greenhouse, 9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte. 704-687-0720. gardens.uncc.edu. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 11; 1-4 p.m. Feb. 12; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 13-14.
Native Plant Society Meeting:
Join our local Native Plant Society for an exciting talk on our local flora. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 12.
Sunday Nature Happenings:
Join a naturalist from the McDowell Nature Center on select Sundays for a drop-in nature program. Each program will feature a different nature activity such as an animal encounter, family hike, scavenger hunt, craft and more. Dress for the weather and bring your sense of adventure. Registration is not required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3-3:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 26.
McDowell Sunday Striders:
Join staff from the McDowell Nature Center on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of each month for the new adult hiking club. Get fit while enjoying the outdoors as we set off at a comfortable yet steady pace through the McDowell Nature Preserve. These hikes are for those who are new to hiking or even the more skilled participant and will cover 2-3 miles on uneven terrain. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 26.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable and read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as you learn about the wonders of nature. After the story they will hike into the forest to do a themed activity based on the story. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 13.
Artsy Adult Club: Love is in the Crafting:
Crafting can be relaxing and therapeutic, especially when done in a nature center. If you love crafting but don’t have the space or supplies to create some of the latest nature-themed or up-cycled projects, then this is the class for you. In each class we will have samples of two or three completed projects and provide all the supplies, space and time for you to finish on your own. This is an adult-only class because the advanced nature of the supplies that will be used. Registration required. Dress to craft. $3. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Art
Open Studio:
Open Studio every Tuesday at the Gallery. Bring your project and work with other artists at the gallery or just stop by to visit. You don’t have to be a member to join our group. Free. Cabarrus Art Guild — Gallery, Gift Shop & Office, 11 Union St. S., Concord. 704-795-1901. www.cabarrusartguild.org. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
